DEAR HARRIETTE: I work in an upscale restaurant. My friends come in often to visit me, but my new boss doesn't like them very much. My friends can be a little bit rowdy, and apparently my boss doesn't like so much noise in the dining room area. My old boss had no problem with my friends. I'm scared that their boisterousness will jeopardize my job. Should I ask them to stop coming in? -- Rowdy Friends

DEAR ROWDY FRIENDS: Talk to your friends and let them know that your new boss doesn't appreciate the rowdiness that they bring to the restaurant. Point out that you appreciate their patronage, but you also have to make sure you still have a job. Ask them if they can tone it down when they are there. Note that it is an upscale eatery, which typically requires people to be on their best behavior.

They may get mad at first, but if they care about you, they should honor your wishes. This doesn't prevent other loud patrons from coming in and igniting discomfort all over again. In the service industry, the customer is always right. That means your boss will have to deal with it if people unconnected to the restaurant misbehave. But you don't want negative repercussions to plague you because your well-meaning friends are too loud.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I made a mistake that cost my boss thousands of dollars. I found a way to pass it off as someone else's problem, but the guilt is eating me alive. I am afraid that coming forward about the details of the mistake will cost me my job. Should I be honest about something that's so detrimental? Everyone else has seemed to move on from it. The only thing I could stand to gain is peace of mind. -- Guilty Conscience

DEAR GUILTY CONSCIENCE: I am a firm believer in telling the truth. As you see, not doing so is costing you peace. Could you lose your job if you tell your boss what actually happened? Yes. But that shouldn't prevent you from telling him anyway.

Take a moment first to think about what happened and why. How did you cost your boss so much money? What went wrong? Do you know how to prevent it in the future? The facts coupled with recommendations for a better future outcome can be helpful during your conversation. Be prepared to tell your boss why you didn't come forward from the beginning. Be honest. Were you afraid? What happened?

Finally, think about your future. Where can you go from here? If you lose your job, where can you apply? Know that if you are fired, you can collect unemployment for a short period so you will have a tiny cushion. Think about your next steps in case you need to pivot. Then go in and talk to your boss. With humility and confidence in your integrity, tell him what happened.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just found out that the reason my boyfriend broke up with his ex was because he cheated on her. I've been asking him for months to tell me the truth about his past, and he finally told me yesterday. Understandably, he was afraid that telling me the truth would scare me away. I definitely feel differently about him now. I know that this means there's a huge possibility that he'll cheat on me, too. Is it right to judge him based on his past? -- Dealbreaker

DEAR DEALBREAKER: Continue the conversation. Tell him that this news is disturbing to you, and you need to know a bit more. Find out what prompted the cheating. Were they having difficulties? Was he young and distracted? Does he feel true remorse? Had he ever cheated before? Why should you believe that he won't cheat on you?

People can learn from their mistakes. Give him credit for being honest with you. Talk it out to see where your comfort level is. Remember to stay connected to him right now. Try not to superimpose his past behavior on your current relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've had my current job for about three weeks. It isn't particularly my dream job, but I've enjoyed it so far. There is a huge chance that I'll be leaving soon for a new opportunity that just presented itself to me. At a holiday party, my new co-workers were telling me all about how much they like me and how much easier I've made their lives since I've been with the company. Do you think they will feel betrayed when I leave? I was hoping to maintain friendships with them even after I move on. -- New Job

DEAR NEW JOB: You haven't been on the job long enough for your co-workers to harbor strong feelings of betrayal. Will they be disappointed? Yes. Will some of them think you are noncommittal? Yes. The bigger concern, I believe, is that you will not be considered a reliable employee if you jump ship so quickly. But if this isn't the right fit and you have found something that is, go for it. It would be too soon for you to request a recommendation from anyone there anyway. Three or four weeks is hardly a full probationary period.

In terms of the people who have become your friends, explain why you are leaving and tell them that you hope that the connections you have made with them will last. After that, it will be up to all of you to keep the bond alive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just graduated from high school, and it's starting to sink in that I'm leaving the town I lived in for 18 years. I'm leaving my friends, my family and the only place I have ever known for a college 2,000 miles away. I thought I would be happy when I threw my cap into the air. I thought I would look forward to new people, places and things, but now I'm just plain scared. I'm scared the college I go to will make me miserable and I'll waste $80,000 on my unhappiness. I'm scared my friends will make new college friends and forget about me. I'm scared that I'll struggle to balance my academic and social lives to the point where I flunk out. Perhaps I'm not as ready for college as I once thought, and maybe I need to take a gap year instead.

How do I know whether these are just plain nerves or I actually need to take a break from everything? What happens if I take a gap year and am even more scared to go to college the following year? -- Possible Gap Year Student

DEAR POSSIBLE GAP YEAR STUDENT: Take a moment to breathe. Look back at the past four years. Congratulate yourself on getting through one of the most difficult periods in our history and completing your high school studies. You should be proud of yourself.

You are now in a moment of transition. These can be frightening, primarily due to the uncertainty of the future. Instead of taking a gap year, which I know is popular, I recommend that you take a look at the plans that you have in place. Yes, college is expensive. Think about the school you have selected. Remind yourself why you chose it. What does it offer that appeals to you? Are any friends going there, or will this be a new adventure altogether? Are there summer activities that can help you get acclimated to the school?

Think about your friends. Make a pact to stay in touch during this first year. Be realistic. Agree to communicate once a month or occasionally via text or Snapchat. Do not obsess about what they are doing. All of you will be exploring and figuring out the college experience. Some may remain close as others naturally fade away. It's all OK. Trust that you can take on this next step with excitement and enthusiasm. Don't give up now. Stand up straight and forge ahead. You can do it -- and enjoy each moment as it unfolds.

DEAR HARRIETTE: After that horrible condo collapse in Miami, I am scared of moving. I am about to relocate to a new city because of my job. I will be moving into a high-rise rental property. That means I can't get the building management to do an inspection of the building or any such thing. I can't afford a luxury building. How can I be sure that I will be safe where I'm going? I feel so sorry for all the people who lived in that building. How can I protect myself? -- Afraid To Move

DEAR AFRAID TO MOVE: It will take some time before we learn exactly what happened that led to that tragedy in Miami. What we already know is that building inspections dating back to 2018 indicated that it had major structural damage. Those records should be public for any building.

Before moving into a rental, condo or any other type of building, request inspection records from the building management team. Though people rarely ask for them, they should be available for prospective tenants to peruse. If anyone refuses to let you see these records, move on until you find a building that is open to allowing you to see where they stand. Many buildings list specific repairs and maintenance that inspections reveal are needed. In some instances, these repairs are made in a timely manner, but in other cases, negligence sets in for a variety of reasons. After the pandemic, many businesses do not have the resources to handle maintenance in a timely manner. You will need to decide what repairs you are willing to live without as you search for your next home. Trust that it may take some time, but you will find a safe building in which to live.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband was screaming about his grandfather the other day, describing what a bad man he was because he was an alcoholic. He talked about him harshly in front of my kids. I did not appreciate that, especially given the fact that my husband behaves almost identically to his grandfather. He gets drunk and loud. He yells and curses at me and the kids when he is drunk, and it's quite embarrassing. He won't hear it when I point this out to him. I want him to curb his drinking, and I want him to stop bad-mouthing his dead grandfather. Any ideas on how to accomplish that? -- Hypocrite

DEAR HYPOCRITE: It can seem almost impossible for people to see themselves, especially when they are intoxicated. Keep your camera or phone at the ready. Next time your husband goes into a rant, record him discreetly. Later, when he is sober, tell him you have something you want to show him. Preface it by saying that you realize that he doesn't see himself sometimes when he is acting out. Point out that you are worried about the negative impression he is having on your children. Show him the video and see how he reacts. Remind him of how he often maligns his grandfather's name and how he is doing almost the identical thing. Beg him to stop.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My co-worker -- and friend -- and I are applying for the exact same manager position at work. I'm already feeling anxious about how bittersweet the outcome will be either way. I really need this job, but I know that my friend needs it, too. Things are not awkward between us yet, but I can't imagine that they won't be awkward in the future. How do I handle this? How do we remain friends no matter what happens? -- Same Job

DEAR SAME JOB: If it is obvious that the two of you are applying for this job, say something. Tell your friend that you know you both want this job, and that you wish there were two perfect jobs for both of you right now. Express your support for your co-worker as you also state that you know you will both do your best and whoever gets it will be great for the job. Be the congenial one.

Then stop talking about it. Prepare for your interview by researching exactly what it takes to be a good manager at this company. What are the expectations, and what have you witnessed that helps to inform your understanding of the job? Finally, what are your unique qualities and experiences that make you the best person for the job? Be prepared to share all this information dynamically and confidently.

If you become the manager, do your best to ensure that your friend feels good about being on the team. May the best candidate win.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend was a little tipsy the other night and confessed to me that her current boyfriend has gotten violent with her in the past. She assured me that it happened only one time and that it was minor, but I'm furious. A man should never put his hands on a woman under any circumstances. She said that if I repeated what she told me, she would never forgive me. I don't think that I have probable cause to report her boyfriend to the police. I genuinely don't know what to do. My friend will absolutely not break up with him. I'm feeling helpless and scared for what's to come. What should my next step be? -- Scared for My Friend

DEAR SCARED FOR MY FRIEND: It's good that your friend disclosed this frightening information to you. At least she has opened a door to communicating about her pain. As hard as it will be, you should not attempt to intervene. Instead, do your best to be a supportive friend to her. Avoid badmouthing her boyfriend, though you shouldn't praise him either. Whenever you have an opportunity, encourage her to do things that will build her self-esteem. Talk to her about her hopes and dreams for her life and what strategy she wants to develop to reach them.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-SAFE, you can help your friend by pointing to resources. You can suggest that you will take her to see an attorney or a women's shelter. You can point her toward making a "safety plan," which can help her to escape to safety if she needs it. For more information, go to thehotline.org/support-others/ways-to-support.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

