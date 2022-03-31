DEAR HARRIETTE: My new job has a much more laid-back work environment than I am used to. At the orientation, the higher-ups shared a number of important rules and guidelines with the new hires, but I seem to be the only employee who's following them. My co-workers seem to do whatever they want at all times, and they rarely meet sales goals. The environment is definitely hurting my productivity at work. I am a hard worker, and I always want to do a good job -- regardless of what others have going on. I'm starting to think that maybe I'm at the wrong company. What should I do? -- Hard Worker

DEAR HARD WORKER: Compete with yourself to remain productive and proactive. Establish goals for yourself based on the company guidelines and your understanding of what productivity means there. Don't brag about your plans. Instead, focus on getting the work done.

You will also need to establish rapport with your co-workers. While you may consider them unproductive, being part of the team is an important component to a positive work experience. Observe how they get along, and figure out ways that you can interact meaningfully with them while still getting your work done. All of this will keep you so busy that you should stay motivated, at least in the short term.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My fiancee has completely taken the lead on planning our wedding, and she doesn't seem to care about my opinions at all. Planning our wedding has been extremely stressful, and we've argued regularly because of our conflicting opinions.

My fiancee won't let me have input on anything -- not even the type of food that we serve. I know that it will be her special day, but it will be my special day, too. How can I tell her what I want without causing an argument? -- Newly Engaged

DEAR NEWLY ENGAGED: Wedding planning is stressful almost always. I'm sorry this is your experience, but you do not need to acquiesce. Schedule a meeting with your fiancee and ask her to give you a chance to air your thoughts and feelings. Explain that you are looking forward to this wedding as much as she is, and you want to be involved in the planning. Acknowledge that she may have had a dream of designing her wedding since she was little. That's fine. Let her know that you, too, have a dream for your wedding day. Put your foot down and make it clear that you are not OK with her taking over entirely. Tell her the things you want to be a part of, including food tastings, decor, music and whatever else you fancy.

You may also want to enlist the support of a marriage counselor. Engaged couples are advised to do this anyway, so that you can sort through your ideas about marriage, family and overall values. You can include talking about shared responsibilities for your wedding and your life. Your fiancee's controlling behavior around the wedding could point to similar behavior in the future. I recommend that you talk through this and determine a way forward that is more inclusive of both of your voices.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just started dating someone new, and everything is going great. Next week will be our third official date, but we text each other fairly often, so it feels like I know him very well. My question is: When would be the best time to tell him that I may never want kids? I know that revelation could potentially ruin things, but I'm sure it would be better to get it out of the way in the early stages. Should I tell him as soon as possible? Or should I wait until we define the relationship? -- Don't Want Kids

DEAR DON'T WANT KIDS: Do you have a clear vision of what you want for your life? That includes what work you want to do, where you want to live and what community and family means to you. Do you have a reason why you don't think you want to have children? Think through your ideas for your future so that you can talk about them as you get to know this man.

Let your thoughts about having children come naturally as you talk. Be prepared to tell him why you have come to this decision and whether it is negotiable. I will tell you: I did not intend to have children, and I told my husband as much when we were dating. Although he was disappointed, we still got married. Ten years into our marriage, I ended up getting pregnant and having a child. For me, I am so glad that I was wrong. I know plenty of people who never have children and are perfectly content. I thought I was, too. My point: If you can, remain flexible and avoid drawing definitive lines in the sand. Time often reveals new insights.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My aunt pulled me aside the other day to "lovingly" tell me that I've gained weight. I already knew that I was gaining weight, so I really didn't need her to give me the news herself. Since we had that conversation, she's been texting me with all sorts of diet and workout plans. I told her that I'm aware of my weight gain and don't really need her advice, as I'm working on it myself.

It may seem like an overreaction, but it's going to be a while before I want to speak to her again. Every time I talk to her, she finds a way to criticize me and make me feel bad about myself. Is it wrong to cut off my aunt altogether? -- Judgy Aunt

DEAR JUDGY AUNT: Some people show their love and concern by offering solutions to their loved ones' problems. That seems to be what your aunt is doing. Her intentions may be good, but the impact is having a negative effect on you. Don't get caught up in your aunt's actions. You need to focus on taking care of yourself. How?

Stop responding to her. You can't stop her from texting, but if you do not react at all to what she sends, chances are, eventually she will not reach out as much. When you see your aunt, tell her that you are working on yourself and you do not need her help. If she persists, sit down with her and lay it out. Tell her that her constant badgering about your weight is upsetting to you and not helpful for your weight-loss journey. Directly ask her to stop, then get up and move.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I saw on social media that the father of one of my childhood friends just passed away. My friend and I haven't spoken directly in years, but we are Facebook friends. I regularly like his posts, and he likes mine. Occasionally, one of us will make a comment about something interesting that the other posts, but we haven't tried to be in touch otherwise. I'm wondering if expressing my condolences on social media is enough. I feel like it would be nice to send his family a card or something, but I'm not even sure where they live. My family moved out of the neighborhood more than 20 years ago. Is it OK to send a message on social media? -- Condolences

DEAR CONDOLENCES: For better or worse, social media is a principal driver in personal communications these days. People find each other after long spells and stay in touch with the click of a mouse. And that's OK. Sometimes, though, it can seem cold.

I suggest that for starters you write a note to your childhood friend in response to his announcement of his father's passing. You may want to add a brief memory of the father in your note, something that will bring a smile to your friend's face. You can also write a direct message that will be received personally by him and not seen by others. In that note, you may want to ask for his mailing address so you can send a personal card or gift.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm afraid my 30-year-old son is falling behind as an adult. When I was 30, I owned a house and was paying all my bills on my own. My son is not doing any of that. He still lives at home, for goodness' sake! He works intermittently and mainly does little to nothing. When I get on him about building his life, he sulks. He doesn't do chores and mainly stays in his room. I know it is not right to compare my son's journey to my own, but I expected more from him at this age. How do I give him the push that he needs? -- Slacking Son

DEAR SLACKING SON: You are enabling your son by allowing him to live with you without working or contributing to the household. What you can do is set house rules that include housework and monthly financial contributions. If he doesn't comply, evict him. Tough love may be the key to prompting him to turn the corner. You may want to get him psychologically evaluated before kicking him out to ensure that he isn't suffering from depression or another mental health crisis. If he is, get him the help he needs. Otherwise, help him by establishing boundaries that require him to take action to own his life. Do not make comments about how different from yours his life has been. Stay focused on him. No comparisons.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think I might be staying with my girlfriend out of guilt. She's done so much for me and helped me through such rough times in my life, but I do feel that the magic is gone. I'm scared that she doesn't feel the way that I do and that our breakup will be much harder on her than me. What should I do? -- Guilty Boyfriend

DEAR GUILTY BOYFRIEND: You say that the "magic" is gone. What do you mean by that? What is missing now? You describe that your girlfriend helped you during difficult times. Now that your life is more stable, what do you feel you need and want? Sometimes when people survive a rough patch, they are ready to refresh their approach to life. That can mean doing it with the person who has been by your side for so long, or going solo. It is understandable that you are feeling guilty for not being sure about this relationship, especially since you say your girlfriend was pivotal in getting you to a better place. Before giving up, consider going to counseling.

First, talk to her and tell her how you are feeling. Thank her for all that she has done for you, and acknowledge that you aren't happy right now. Invite her to go to counseling with you to see if you can sort things out. Give each other a chance to see if you can spark more "magic." If not, you can choose to part ways, and it won't be a shock to her because you will have been talking about your future together.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0