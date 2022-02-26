DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been married to my wife for over 10 years now, and we continue to run into issues with her family. Recently, her mom and teenage sister were not getting along, so my wife had her sister live with us for a bit. I didn't get into the details of it all, but I was dragged into it when her mother came to my home with the police saying I had kidnapped her daughter! Through it all, my wife never defended me or even spoke up about her being the one to ask her sister to live with us. How do I get my wife to stop getting involved in all her family drama? -- Not Your Drama

DEAR NOT YOUR DRAMA: You and your wife need to have a serious heart-to-heart discussion. Why in the world would your wife not tell the truth when her mother accused you of kidnapping? That is dangerous, dishonest and deeply troubling. Talk to your wife and get to the core of her issues with her family. While you don't want to be involved, you are. You need to understand the complexities and figure out where to draw the line. Clearly, if your mother-in-law is willing to bring the police to your house, you need to regain some control over your personal safety at the very least.

Decide on boundaries with your wife as it relates to her family. As much as she wants to care for her sister, it is not safe for her sister to live with the two of you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel lost. Some days I have no idea why I am even on this Earth. It seems as if everything I try to accomplish in life fails. I have tried meditating to center myself to get rid of all these negative thoughts, but every time I close my eyes, my mind is bombarded with all my failures. How do I get over my failures in life? -- Feeling Like a Failure

DEAR FEELING LIKE A FAILURE: A psychiatrist friend of mine explained that it is natural for the human brain to process more negative thoughts than positive ones. We have to make a focused effort to reach for positivity. Otherwise, we can get mired in negative thinking. When that happens, as you are describing, it is a perfect time to get professional help. With a mental health specialist, you can sort through your experiences, your triumphs and your failings and look for solutions that can lead you to more stable emotional footing. You do not have to go it alone, especially when you are feeling so vulnerable.

You should know that these past two years have been difficult for many people. The pandemic put everyone into a period of isolation. Millions of people lost their jobs. Many have had to look at their lives differently, and that can be difficult. While you may feel alone in your thoughts and feelings, please know that many people are struggling and suffering right now. If you are willing to reach out and get the support you need to work through your difficulties right now, you will be better off.

For you or anyone who feels on the brink of self-harm, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just saw a post on social media from a woman I worked with years ago. Unlike me, she looks even healthier after the pandemic, social isolation and slothfulness that defined the past year-and-a-half for me. This woman is at least 75, and she looks 50. She had on a bathing suit, and her legs looked tight and lean. OK, yes, I am jealous. I feel like I never want to go outside again. I can hardly get into my bathing suit. How can I stop feeling jealous of people who were more disciplined than I was and make the decision to get healthier? -- Envious

DEAR ENVIOUS: Instead of wishing you were in your friend's situation, jump-start your life. Consider her as inspiration rather than proof that you are a failure. Seeing her can serve as motivation. If she can be that tight and together at her age, so can you. You just have to take action. It absolutely is not too late for you to come up with a plan that will get you healthier.

My recommendation is that you start with your health professionals. Make an appointment with your internist for a complete physical. You want to get clear on what health issues you may have as well as your overall state of being. Ask for a referral to a nutritionist. What you eat is essential to how healthy your body can become. Work with the nutritionist to create an eating plan that you will follow. Set weight and fitness goals that correspond to timelines. This will help keep you accountable to yourself. Create a calendar that reflects daily, weekly and monthly goals. Engage your calendar every day. This will help keep you on track. If possible, secure an accountability partner who will work out with you, talk to you and help keep you on course.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was close friends with a girl a couple years ago, but since then we've drifted. She hangs out with different people now and rarely does anything with me. It feels like I'm always the one asking if she wants to catch a movie. She never even asks about my day anymore. I'm sad because we used to have so much fun together. I'm not sure if she's feeling the same or even how to restart the friendship if we both wanted to. Any advice? -- Distant Friends

DEAR DISTANT FRIENDS: You actually do know that this friend has drifted away from you and is not interested --right now, anyway -- in spending time with you. It is just hard for you to accept. There's a saying that we have some friends for a reason, others for a season and a few for a lifetime. Sounds like this friend's season with you has passed. As painful as that may be, it is time for you to let go. Pressuring her to hang out with you, when she has demonstrated that you are not her priority, will not get her to change her mind. Sadly, that behavior probably reads as annoying or even desperate to her.

Lick your wounds and move on. When you open your eyes to other potential friendships, that's when you may notice someone who wants to be in your company.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine recently became a mother, and I couldn't be happier for her. I love spending time with her and her new baby; it's beautiful to see this new side of her. I have no problem listening to her talk about her baby and how in love she is with being a mom, but these days that's really all she talks about. I definitely don't want to tell her to stop talking about her child so much, but I don't think she hears herself. Sometimes I just want to have girl time and not mom time. What should I do? -- Too Much Mom Talk

DEAR TOO MUCH MOM TALK: If the baby is still very young, it may be hard for your friend to separate her friend thoughts from baby thoughts. Over time, it becomes easier for new moms to loosen up and think about themselves and their friends more.

That said, you can tell your friend that you miss being able to talk to her about friend stuff. Invite her for a girls' night out if she can have someone else watch her child. During that activity, encourage her to talk about other things and to listen to what you are going through. What may be easiest for her at first is to be an attentive listener. She may not have much else to contribute in the beginning because her world has been consumed by her child. If she can lean in, listen and chime in to respond to your life, that may be enough for now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbor has been asking to get together for dinner quite frequently. Each time I leave the house, it feels like she extends another invitation. I, however, don't really like her. I think she's mean and has questionable morals. I don't want to spend the evening with her or accept her invitation out of pity. I also don't want to say no and make it awkward when we see each other in the hallways of our apartment building. How do I explain to her that I don't want to get dinner in a way that doesn't hurt her feelings? -- Awkward Neighbor Problems

DEAR AWKWARD NEIGHBOR PROBLEMS: You have to be decisive one way or another. You won't like my recommendation, but here it is: You could go to dinner once as a good neighbor, listen to her, learn a bit more about her and choose to be kind even though you have no interest in being her friend. Making her an ally -- especially since she lives in your building -- could be a smart choice. It can help you get a better gauge on the type of person she is and how she spends her time. And you never have to do it again. You can decline after that.

If you do not feel like you have the energy or willingness to do that, you will need to say no. You can thank her for the invitation, tell her you are a very private person, and simply decline. You do not have to give a reason. You can say that you may one day decide to dine with her if it is not is creating false hope. That is what will hurt her feelings again and again. If you decline, do not lie and say you never eat with neighbors or anything else that isn't true. You don't want to get caught in a lie somewhere down the line.

