DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I are coming up on a big anniversary, and our kids suggested that we have a party. They are super gung-ho about it, but my husband and I are lukewarm. Our life is pretty boring these days, and while we are together, I don't think either of us feels like celebrating. I'm not saying that we want to get divorced. We just don't want to make a big deal out of something that feels like everyday life. Our kids are so into it, though, that we don't want to disappoint them. How should we handle this? -- Not in the Mood

DEAR NOT IN THE MOOD: Day-to-day life is not super exciting for most people. That's normal, and it includes couples who have been married for a long time. While you do not have to agree to a party, consider that it could be a lot of fun. Having loved ones gather who will celebrate your life and their various intersections with you can be uplifting. Your children are eager to do this and may be inspired to share highlights of your life together that will spark joyful memories that all of you will enjoy.

An anniversary party does not need to seem like a renewal of vows. It can simply be a party where people who love you gather to sing your praises and enjoy one another's company. I say go for it, but remind your children that you would like for it to be low-key.