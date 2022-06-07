DEAR HARRIETTE: My child has duped me, and it doesn't feel good. She has always been an excellent student -- up until this semester. One class in particular has been tough for her, and her grades reflect her struggle. I have asked her about it repeatedly, including trying to find out if we should get a tutor to help her do better. She has shrugged off all of my suggestions, but the grade has stayed the same. She says she hates her teacher.

My daughter is a senior and claims that she and others have "senioritis." I don't buy that. She is a smart young lady and should not fail (or nearly fail) a class at the end of her high school experience.

Today I learned that she hasn't been doing her homework. My guess is that she hasn't been going to class either. She has a few weeks left before it's all said and done. How can I get her to hunker down right now? I have been rewarding her when she asks for expensive treats and extra hang-out time with friends. I had no idea she was not doing her work during all this time. -- Not a Failure

DEAR NOT A FAILURE: Appeal to the intelligence and practicality of your daughter. Remind her that she has been an excellent student, and her nearly failing grade in this class is an anomaly. Encourage her to dig in and get her grade up to reflect her potential. It would be different if she didn't have the capacity to do a good job. Point out what type of student she has been throughout her academic career. Encourage her to focus on doing all of the work needed in this home stretch. Also, limit her fun time. Don't allow her to spend extra time with friends until she completes her work.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend who may be suffering from dementia. I know something is up with him. He calls me in the middle of the day and wants to talk about nothing. I am working a very intense job and rarely can chat for more than a couple of minutes during the day. Because my friend is older, I try to take his calls because I worry that there could be an emergency and he may need help. Too often, though, it's just him on the line, lonely. I then have to jump off rather abruptly to go back to work. I don't know how to handle this well, and he isn't getting the message or remembering that I can't talk during the day. SOS! -- Lost Friend

DEAR LOST FRIEND: If your friend is suffering from memory loss, you may not be able to get him to stop the daytime calls. What you can do is allow them to go to voicemail when you aren't free to answer them. Check your voicemail at your earliest convenience and call him back if you can. Is there any other friend who may have more free time during the day who can check on him when you can't? Enlist that person to make daily calls to say hello.

If you are worried about your friend's health and safety, figure out who from his family serves as his health care proxy. Enlist that person's help in checking in on your friend.

Know that he trusts you and remembers you even when he is feeling disoriented. That's why he has you on speed dial. Don't shut him out completely. Manage your interactions with him so that you can do your job and remain attentive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: This summer, you answered a question from "Swimsuit Season," a reader who felt uncomfortable in a swimming suit, and your advice -- find a cut of suit that makes you feel good and ignore the critics -- was spot on. I'd like to add my two cents' worth. I'm 67, 6 feet tall and have a dad bod. I dislike baggy board short trunks, so I wear a Speedo brief whenever I go in the water. My advice: Care not a whit what the fashionistas think. You're not in junior high anymore. Wear whatever suit fits and is comfortable. There are no fashion police. If there were, I'd have been locked up long ago, especially after wearing a ladies' one piece at the Polar Bear Plunge for the Special Olympics. ("Butt" that's another story!) Come on in; the water's fine! -- Wet and Wild

DEAR WET AND WILD: Thank you for such an uplifting and real response. It's funny how self-conscious we can be about how we look. When you can just enjoy your life however you look, your experiences become that much sweeter.

I will add, as someone who has spent a lot of years immersed in the world of fashion, I do appreciate a great swimsuit and other garments, but never to the detriment of the spirit. Clothing, including swimsuits, should make us feel good, never shame us!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been kind of depressed and unmotivated since becoming unemployed. She lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic and has been living off of unemployment checks ever since. This is more than a year and a half of being at home, mainly in her room watching TV and sleeping. I'm younger than she is, so she doesn't really listen to me when I try to encourage her to get back out there and find a new job. She will go back to her room and shut the door or ignore me when I make suggestions. I love my sister and want her to be happy. She definitely needs to get back to her life. How can I motivate her? -- Trying To Help

DEAR TRYING TO HELP: The good news right now is that there are a lot of jobs available. In fact, in various service industries there are so many job openings that restaurants, retail stores and other service providers can't work at full capacity because they don't have the staff. Tell your sister that things have changed since the pandemic first hit. She may be able to find something if she looks again. Sometimes renewed motivation that is all that's needed to inspire someone who has lost confidence due to job loss.

Another important point during this period is to think outside of the box. Your sister's way of earning a living may not be available right now, for a host of reasons. But it would help her resume if she would try to get a job of some kind, even if it's temporary. What you can do is encourage her, tell her what you are learning about the job market and suggest that she try again now because things are different these days.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm almost 30. Most of my friends are in serious relationships or building their careers. But one of my friends is worrying me a lot. My friend's girlfriend is way too young for him -- she's 18, and he's almost 27. I find this extremely off-putting. I've expressed to him a few separate times that their age difference is concerning. It's time to man up, not date children. I have a sister his age, and I know this girl is too young for him. I want to get that point across to him, but he is not listening. Would it be wrong to cut him off because I disagree with their relationship? -- Grossed Out

DEAR GROSSED OUT: Legally, your friend is safe because his girlfriend is 18, but I have to agree that this age difference is significant at this time in their lives. Before you cut him off, though, try to talk to him once more. Remind him of your sister and how impressionable she was at that age. Point out that no matter how much fun he may be having with this young woman, she is at the very beginning of discovering who she is, while he should be at the point where it is time for him to get serious in his life. After this, step back. If he does not rethink this relationship, you can definitely cut him off.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went to visit my friend in Las Vegas a few months ago. She moved there earlier this year, so I was excited to see her new apartment and meet her new friends. I slept on the couch while I was there. One night she went to sleep early, and her friends -- including a man she's been seeing -- stayed in the living room with me. The second they left, she walked out of her room and accused me of flirting with her love interest. I was completely shocked. I have no idea why she would come to that conclusion. She wasn't in the room, and I wasn't the only woman present, so it felt random that she would point the finger at me. She apologized a week later. Do you think that my friend could have some sort of hidden animosity toward me? She never really gave me a reason for why she pointed the finger at me that night. -- Strange Accusation

DEAR STRANGE ACCUSATION: Chances are, your friend is experiencing issues with her boyfriend that have nothing to do with you. For her to accuse you of flirting with him suggests that he has either flirted with others or been less than attentive to her at important moments. Her insecurities became your problem when she made baseless accusations.

You may want to check in with her to see how she's doing. Rather than revisiting her motivation for the accusation, find out her state of mind. Ask her about her new job and her life in Vegas. Ask if she is still dating the man and if she is happy. Don't press her, but if she wants to talk about her life, give her space to do so.

My guess is that her reason for lashing out at you has nothing to do with you and everything to do with her.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Earlier this year, before I started dating my current boyfriend, my ex-boyfriend -- with whom I was on good terms -- sent me a thoughtful present. I didn't think much of it at the time. Now my ex's birthday is approaching. Would it be completely inappropriate to return the favor and send him something, too? I would feel bad if I got him absolutely nothing when he sent me such a nice present. We were good friends, after all. -- Returning the Favor

DEAR RETURNING THE FAVOR: There is no rule that says you cannot remain friendly with an ex. Indeed, some people figure out that they aren't suited to be a couple, but their friendship outlasts romance. Perhaps that is the case with this man. My vote is that you can extend a birthday greeting to him. That doesn't mean you send him an extravagant gift. You can send him a beautiful card or some other thoughtful acknowledgment of his special day.

What you don't want to do is keep your friendship a secret. If you truly are friends with this man now, there is no reason that your current boyfriend can't know that. He doesn't need to have a detailed update every time you speak, but he should be informed that you two have remained friends.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

