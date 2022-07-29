DEAR HARRIETTE: My guy friend knew that I was getting cheated on but didn't say anything to me about it. He never liked my ex-boyfriend. He warned me a few times that the man that I was with was not a good person, but he never gave me a specific reason as to why he felt that way, so I brushed it off. When I found out that I was being cheated on, my friend's first response was, "I tried to tell you!"

He did not try to tell me, explicitly, that he knew I was being cheated on. He gave me vague reasons for disliking my ex-boyfriend and never elaborated. If he knew for a fact that my ex was cheating, he could have just said that. That's completely different than just telling me that my boyfriend is "no good for me" and leaving it at that. My friend doesn't understand why this is a problem. Am I right to be upset with him for this? -- Betrayed

DEAR BETRAYED: Unfortunately, even when friends tell each other outright about betrayal, it often falls on deaf ears. Your friend wasn't wrong to be vague. He did tell you directly that he thought this man wasn't good for you. It could have come off as hearsay if he said he thought the guy was cheating on you. Did he only think it was true, or was he certain? It's tricky knowing how to handle a situation like this. Often, the person being cheated on is so caught up in the relationship that he or she wants to believe any story the cheater is selling.

Stop being mad at your friend. Your anger should be directed toward your ex.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A man I was casually dating took me to a dinner party and introduced me to a few of his friends. He runs in a completely different social circle than I do, so I was excited to meet so many new people. He had one friend in particular I really enjoyed talking to. We talked for at least half of the evening. That friend later found me on social media and asked me out to dinner. Would it be a bad look to go out with this man? I only know him because I was on a date with his friend. -- New Friend

DEAR NEW FRIEND: If you are no longer dating the other man, you are free to go out with whomever you choose. I recommend going on a date with this new person. If it seems like there may be something to it that you would like to explore, touch base with your other friend and tell him the truth. You met a guy at the party, and you have agreed to go out with him. Out of respect, you want to tell the man who brought you to the party where this occurred. You are interested in seeing where this is going. You do not need to tell the man who it was you met. That can be kept private, at least for now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating this guy who lives a few hours away from me, so it's been mostly phone conversations and a few in-person dates. It's been only a few weeks, and he has started talking about marriage. It came up that he was previously engaged not even a year ago, so that raised a red flag for me. It also concerns me that he seems more focused on material things, like what type of ring I'd like, where I'd like to live, how much money needs to be made between us, etc., rather than the emotional aspects of marriage. All those things are great, but shouldn't falling in love come first? Am I overthinking it? -- Marriage Material

DEAR MARRIAGE MATERIAL: Clearly, this man wants to be in a committed relationship. He wants to get married. You should talk to him about what went wrong in his previous relationship. Find out why the engagement was broken. It sounds like he is trying to address things that went wrong previously so that he doesn't make the same mistakes again.

Yes, romance is important, but I'm not mad at him for wanting to be clear about the life that you both want to have as a couple. If you are interested in finding a life partner and consider him as your potential mate, go through this process with him. Explore your expectations and figure out together if you two seem like a good fit. It may seem pedestrian and not particularly romantic, but marriage requires these basics in order to survive and thrive.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I tagged along on a birthday trip with my boyfriend and his friend group this weekend. His group of friends consists of four men and their girlfriends. The girls all kind of knew each other, so I was definitely the outsider in the group. Nobody really made me feel welcome. I stayed to myself all weekend and spoke only to my boyfriend.

This morning, the men shared in the group chat that the other girls would prefer it if I didn't tag along in the future. My feelings are extremely hurt. I don't know any of these girls, and I don't feel like I've done anything wrong. What can I do? -- Alienated

DEAR ALIENATED: Unfortunately, none of you worked to break through the discomfort to establish a rapport. You say these girls were unwelcoming, and you retreated. It's natural that they wouldn't want you to come back.

You have to decide if you want to be with them again. If so, start with your boyfriend advocating for you. Ask him to talk to the guys and let them know that you felt left out. Make it clear that if the group plans to spend time together in the future as couples, he intends to bring you. Have him suggest that the girls include you in their activities and help you feel more comfortable.

In turn, you need to put yourself out there. Push past their behavior and attempt to participate with a positive attitude. If the guys all agree that you need to be included, chances are, the women will try a little harder.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-husband evidently had children that I did not know about while we were married. Recently, the mother of those children contacted me and let me know that he does not have anything to do with their kids and apologized to me for seeing him while we were together. She went on to ask me if my kids could meet her kids because they are siblings. I declined because I do not know this woman, and I feel that it should be my ex-husband who facilitates any meetings between siblings. Am I being unreasonable? -- Meet the Siblings

DEAR MEET THE SIBLINGS: Before you meet this woman or her children, talk to your ex-husband. First, acknowledge how messy this situation is. Shame on him for making a secret family that he isn't supporting.

Take a deep breath. Calm yourself to the best of your ability. Then, find your ex and ask to talk to him. Tell him that this woman contacted you and told you about her children. Ask him if they are indeed his children. If so, talk to him about making the introduction. Yes, it would be good for siblings to know each other, but it is already stressful that you are dealing with the aftershock of the divorce, at least for your kids. Be very careful before introducing other people into the mix, especially children. Your ex first needs to own up to this family's existence. Ideally, he should make the introduction. He should not get a pass from providing for them or for your children.

If he admits that these children are his but won't facilitate an introduction, you have to decide next steps. The children are innocent in this situation, but life can get messy. You may want to start by meeting the mother and the children separately to get a sense of the life they live and how you and your children might figure into it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and I want to get an apartment together; we both still live with our parents and have part-time jobs right now. She plans on going to nursing school next year, and I'm looking for a better job, but we have a plan to save enough money to move within the next six months because we really want to be together as much as possible. Everyone thinks we're moving too fast, but the pandemic has shown us that tomorrow really isn't promised, so what should we be waiting on? -- Ready To Move

DEAR READY TO MOVE: Everyone has a valid thought about your future. You and your girlfriend want to build that future together. Your families want you to slow down and get grounded before taking on added expense and responsibilities. Both make sense.

What can you do? Save every penny. Wait for your girlfriend to enroll in school and figure out what her expenses will be then, as well as how much time she has to devote to building a relationship with you immediately. She may need space to get settled into the groove of school before moving.

Rather than rushing into the move, make a plan together. Use a calendar and map out a strategy with markers for success that lead you to a move-in date and beyond. That way you can work together toward a shared goal and prove to yourselves and your loved ones that you are committed and ready.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106