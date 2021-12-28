DEAR HARRIETTE: I have two siblings. I'm close to one, and things are awkward with the other. Over the years, I have tried to keep a bond going with my sibling, but now I'm tired. Depending on her mood when I call, she can be friendly or terse. I never know what I'm going to get, and she is never accommodating of my feelings. I always have to kowtow to her. I am tired of it. My parents made us promise that we would stay connected after they passed. I think my mother knew there was a good chance that we would drift apart. But now I don't want to put in any more work. I'm tired of getting my feelings hurt and being dissed or dismissed based on her whims. Can I walk away now even though she is my flesh and blood? -- Estranged

DEAR ESTRANGED: You can change the tone of your engagement. You have to decide what you will accept and what you will not. If it is unacceptable for your sister to speak to you in a particular way, tell her plainly so that your message is crystal clear. Tell her that if she continues to disparage you, your next step will be to step back from her. You have had enough of her inappropriate, disrespectful communication with you.

After that, you have to prove that you mean what you say. If she berates you on the phone, say goodbye and hang up. If she embarrasses you in front of friends, do not spend time around her again when you are with friends. Decide what the boundaries are -- and enforce them. This is true even if it means you pull back from your relationship with her. Blood or not, she does not get to diss you without consequences. I can't imagine that your parents would have condoned that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was thinking about my life and the choices I have made, and I realize that I have not always been rational in my behavior. When I have wanted something, especially if it was a man, I have gone all out, regardless of anything else. In one case, I think I pestered this one guy so much that he ended up moving out of my city. I know that sounds horrible, but I think that's what happened. I saw him a few months ago, and he was cordial but distant. In retrospect, I see how out of control I was. I want to apologize. Do you think that's OK? I am not trying to get back with him or disrupt his life in any way. I really do think amends are called for here. -- Making Amends

DEAR MAKING AMENDS: If there is a way for you to speak to this man without making a big fuss over it, go for it. Sincerely apologizing for out-of-control behavior is a good idea when you finally realize how your behavior may have affected another. It is worth it to say you are sorry for all that you did to make his life uncomfortable and that you wish him well. Leave it at that. Do not get drawn into him again. He deserves to be free of you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's summer now! I just pulled out my summer clothes, and I'm having a reality check. I knew I had gained weight during the pandemic, but at home I was mainly wearing sweatpants and pajama bottoms, so it didn't really matter. Now I have discovered that I can't fit into any of my shorts. Pants without elastic don't zip. My crop tops are revealing rolls of fat that do not need to be showcased. I am mortified. Yes, this means I need to lose weight, but right now I have nothing to wear. Do you think I should give away everything and buy a whole new wardrobe or just buy a few things and motivate myself to lose weight so I can fit what I have? -- Unfit

DEAR UNFIT: Don't give away everything yet! Buy a few staples so that you can feel comfortable as you go about your life. But use this reality check to get you back on track. Make a movement plan and a nutritional plan. You must lower your caloric intake in order to lose weight. Read about healthy, low-calorie diets and find something that works for you. Many people follow WW (formerly Weight Watchers) with excellent results as it helps you track your intake all day long and gives you guidance on the value of whatever you put in your mouth.

Choose an accountability partner who can help inspire you to keep up your program even when you don't feel like it. Give yourself a goal for when you will be able to fit into a favorite pair of pants or top. Try them on each week. When they fit again, you can rejoice!

DEAR HARRIETTE: Senior year is approaching, which means my school is about to get extra-cliquey. All the fun senior traditions like Halloween and prom are heavily rooted in social groups. Unfortunately, I don't exactly have a definitive friend group. During lunch, I wander from table to table talking with whomever I happen to see. None of my friends seem to get along with one another, so I don't think there's any chance of me forming my own group. Plus, all of last year and part of the year before, we were at home, unable to meet up in whatever groups we had. Everything feels awkward now as I think about going back to school. I don't want to feel left out or sad when it comes to these events. What should I do? -- High School Cliques

DEAR HIGH SCHOOL CLIQUES: Many students are feeling awkward about what the next school year is going to be like. Social life is important in school, and many students have missed out on more than a year of being in one another's company. Chances are, some of the previous cliques will have disbanded as other friend groups have emerged.

Rather than focusing on who ends up where, set your sights on your intentions. What do you want to have happen in your senior year? Which events do you want to attend? With whom would you like to attend them? Pick a couple of teens you think are friendly and not part of any previously set clique. Start spending time with them. Do your best to build a bond with them now so that you naturally feel an affinity toward each other. Talk about the social activities early on to get a sense of whether they have interest in attending. Suggest that you go together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends always want to go out to a restaurant or go clothes shopping at the mall. My dad recently lost his job at the bank, and I don't have that kind of money right now. On one hand, I think my friends would understand if I told them I couldn't afford to spend so much money, but I also don't want them to know my family is struggling financially. The last thing I want is pity. Do I tell my friends or keep my family's troubles to myself? -- Scared and Alone

DEAR SCARED AND ALONE: Is there anyone in your friend group with whom you can confide? I agree that you may not want to broadcast your family's situation to the whole group, but it would help if you had someone who could be your confidant. Do your best to pick someone who will keep your secret.

Know, however, that there is no shame in a family dealing with reality. Thousands of Americans lost their jobs during the pandemic, and many have yet to recover precious income that will support their households. If your friends do find out, they should be supportive, but we can never be certain of how others will act.

You can go shopping with your friends and enjoy the experience without spending money. My mother used to call it window shopping. Sometimes we would literally just enjoy the fashion through the glass. Other times, we would go in and try things on. Sometimes we would make small purchases. You can look, try on and put back. That can be fun in and of itself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like my good friend continually inconveniences me. She has no regard for my time. She has a ton of other friends she could bother to do favors for her, yet she seems to ask only me. If I don't do these favors for her, she'll give me attitude for days. I don't like feeling taken advantage of. Should I say something about this? -- Ask Someone Else

DEAR ASK SOMEONE ELSE: Stop jumping when she asks you to do something. Be willing to endure her attitude when you draw the line and create boundaries for yourself. Also, talk to your friend. You should definitely tell her that you are beginning to feel like she is taking advantage of your kindness. Give her concrete examples of what you mean. Explain that you are happy to help her out sometimes, but she is constantly asking you for favors, and it's just too much. If she pushes back and says something like, "That's what friends are for. Are you saying you don't want to be my friend anymore?" counter with the point that being a friend is a reciprocal experience. Right now, this is pretty one-sided, with her asking you for favors and you fulfilling them.

In the end, your behavior will determine what happens next. You do not have to do everything this friend requests, so stop. If she stops acting like your friend, that means she wasn't a true friend anyway.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

