We are obsessed with labels in this country. As someone who grew up in the fashion industry, I understand the undue pressure that exists to have the right accessory and to be on trend. Sadly, this obsession we have with stuff, especially expensive designer stuff, can be to the detriment of relationships and bank accounts.

Show your father some gratitude and wear the bag proudly around him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think it's time for me to take a little vacation by myself. I am in a relationship, but I really need my alone time. I've been considering this for a while, and I know that I want to go overseas. I plan on being gone for at least a week. How do I tell my partner that I would like to go on a vacation alone without seeming sketchy? We live together, so taking a vacation together wouldn't be super ideal for me. I don't want them thinking that I'm going away to go cheat on them or anything. -- Lone Traveler

DEAR LONE TRAVELER: Be upfront with your partner. The more open and honest you are, the easier it will be to accept your plan. Explain that you are a person who needs alone time. You have long wanted to take a trip by yourself. Now that things are opening up again, you want to plan a personal getaway. Make it clear that this has nothing to do with your relationship, that it's about you and your need to be by yourself.