DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working out twice a week with a virtual trainer for a little over a year now. I am proud of myself for doing this and being mostly consistent, but it is taking forever to get real results. I can't do high-impact exercises because of a knee injury, but I am working out. The other day I put on some shorts, and I was disappointed to see that even with all this working out, I still have cellulite. It's not fair. I felt too self-conscious to wear the shorts outside with those dimples showing. Do you think I'm being paranoid? My body is tighter in general, and I definitely feel healthier. It's just taking too long. -- Working Out
DEAR WORKING OUT: First, congratulations for sticking to an exercise routine for this long. It has taken commitment on your part to exercise consistently this year. Give yourself credit for what you have accomplished. Take a look at your whole body in the mirror: front to back, head to toe. Notice the improvements that you have made and what you want to work on. Be kind as you look at yourself. You may want to take pictures -- for yourself -- so you can document your progress.
Regarding the cellulite, check in with your doctor to see if there are any treatments that may work to break it up. Some people maintain cellulite even when they have very little body fat. It may just be there for life, but there are procedures that may help reduce or eliminate it. You can also get a second opinion from a friend to see if they think your cellulite is so unsightly that you should not wear your shorts. Chances are, you are being overly critical.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just secured a big new contract for my company. I run a small business with just two employees. I am careful to save as much money as a I can, because I remember when I could hardly pay the bills.
I'm wondering if I should give my assistant a bonus, given that this money just came in. She has been so helpful to me, including accepting very low pay when times were tough. I will still save as much as I can, but I think she would appreciate it. I can't promise that I will always give her a bonus when big jobs come in, though. So I wonder whether or not this is a good idea. -- Gift of Appreciation
DEAR GIFT OF APPRECIATION: Trust your instincts. It is a wonderful idea to share a bonus with your dedicated assistant at this time. She has proven her loyalty to you and your company.
I'm sure your assistant knows that a windfall has come your way. Yes, give her a check, and thank her for all of her hard work. Tell her that you wanted to give her something extra to express your appreciation. You do not have to say that it is because of the new project. She knows. What's important is expressing your gratitude for her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that my brother has a bunch of good ideas, but he never executes them. I'm afraid I'm watching him turn into one of those people who is all talk and no action. He's constantly pitching ideas to our friends and family but never doing anything with them. I know that people are getting sick of him and his lack of follow-through. I even watched my dad loan him money to kickstart his business plan only for him to spend the money on random things. What can I do to make sure he tightens up? I don't want people losing faith in him. -- Just Do It
DEAR JUST DO IT: Your brother might benefit from an entrepreneurial bootcamp where he can learn how to go from thinking about an idea to executing it. There are a lot of dreamers in the world, but far fewer people go the distance and make a plan that they complete. Suggest that your brother consider a particular idea that he is passionate about and then take a class or workshop to learn how to build that idea into a business.
He needs some confidence-boosting to help him realize that he has the potential within him to manifest his dreams. He has to recognize and cultivate that. For a jumpstart, I am hosting a Dreamleapers workshop two-part series in June that may support him and others in going from dream state to activation state. To learn more, visit bit.ly/DLSPRING21.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad bought me a fake designer purse for my birthday. It was similar to a purse that I had wanted for a very long time, and I could tell that he was so proud that he was able to get it for me. However, I knew it was fake almost immediately. He's always asking why I never use it, and I just don't have the heart to tell him that I can't be seen with this purse. I even considered lying and saying that it was stolen. What do I do? -- Faux Bag
DEAR FAUX BAG: Your dad did the best he could with the resources that he has. I totally understand your objection to a fake version of the designer bag, but I hope you can see his perspective, too. He tried to make you happy. What you can do is wear the bag when you are with him. You can hang it back in your closet the rest of the time.
We are obsessed with labels in this country. As someone who grew up in the fashion industry, I understand the undue pressure that exists to have the right accessory and to be on trend. Sadly, this obsession we have with stuff, especially expensive designer stuff, can be to the detriment of relationships and bank accounts.
Show your father some gratitude and wear the bag proudly around him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think it's time for me to take a little vacation by myself. I am in a relationship, but I really need my alone time. I've been considering this for a while, and I know that I want to go overseas. I plan on being gone for at least a week. How do I tell my partner that I would like to go on a vacation alone without seeming sketchy? We live together, so taking a vacation together wouldn't be super ideal for me. I don't want them thinking that I'm going away to go cheat on them or anything. -- Lone Traveler
DEAR LONE TRAVELER: Be upfront with your partner. The more open and honest you are, the easier it will be to accept your plan. Explain that you are a person who needs alone time. You have long wanted to take a trip by yourself. Now that things are opening up again, you want to plan a personal getaway. Make it clear that this has nothing to do with your relationship, that it's about you and your need to be by yourself.
If you are asked about the implications of this solo travel on your relationship, be clear about what it means for you -- and what it does not. If it's true, make the point that cheating isn't even a thought. Instead, you need to be able to explore, clear your head and just be. You believe this will help you to be more fully present in your life and in your relationship when you return.
Be prepared to talk about it until your partner gets comfortable. Know that this is not so unusual. People figure out all kinds of ways to live their lives. There is no one way.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend has no idea how to dress. Whenever we go out, she wears something ridiculous or inappropriate and embarrasses me. Sometimes the outfits will be out of style, or they'll make no sense whatsoever for the occasion or weather. It's really getting out of hand. I don't want us to stop doing things together, but I feel like I'm not a real friend if I don't tell her how she looks. I also don't want to come across as a hater because I know how it would sound. What do I tell her? -- Truth Hurts
DEAR TRUTH HURTS: You call this person your best friend; now it's time to show her what that means. Instead of privately fuming about her wardrobe choices, tell her that you are concerned that she often seems to miss it when it comes to dressing for the occasion. Tell her that a lot of these activities have unwritten dress codes -- not that she has to be a cookie cutter of others, but more that there are parameters that she may want to consider before getting dressed. Ask her if she is willing to talk about this with you. If so, gently give her some examples where you believe she missed in a big way -- and why. Especially when you thought how she dressed was inappropriate, explain what went awry until you are sure she understands it.
Also, know that your friend may just have a quirky personal style and doesn't want to conform to whatever standards the moment calls for. If that ends up being her stance, you will need to figure out how to accept her for who she is, weird wardrobe and all, and stop being embarrassed. Let her be her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think a group of boys that I go to school with are stealing from the department store where I work. I think they do it on purpose when I'm working because they don't think that I will tell anyone. I have no solid evidence other than the fact that I've seen a few of them wearing things from my store that I don't remember them buying. They never buy anything when they're in the store; they just linger. I don't want to get in trouble because my manager knows that I know them. I'm really good friends with this group, and I do not want any of them going to jail. What do I do? -- Tattletale
DEAR TATTLETALE: Your job is to alert your boss to your concerns. Be direct and tell them that you have no evidence of their stealing, but you are suspicious. Suggest that security watch them closely. Offer that this makes you very uncomfortable because you know them, but you believe your responsibility is to alert your boss to possible theft. Ask not to be involved in surveilling them since you are in the awkward position of knowing them at your school.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106