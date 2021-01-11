DEAR HARRIETTE: My biggest goal this year is to stop ignoring my own potential. With my busy schedule and starting a new job, I feel like God is finally opening doors for me and wants me to use my talents. There are so many opportunities coming my way, and I don't want to miss out on anything that can get me closer to where I want to be. But the reality is that I can't do it all. If I try to take on everything, I know that my effort and energy toward each opportunity won't be as strong and focused. How can I make the decision as to what opportunities I am going to take, and how do I decide which ones to turn down? -- I Want It All

DEAR I WANT IT ALL: Step back and get quiet. You have to figure out what you want to do now. I recommend a daily meditation in the morning. Sit quietly, take three deep cleansing breaths and be still. Give yourself permission to listen for the wisdom within. Set the intention that you want guidance for your future. Usually, when we slow down enough to listen, we get messages that help to guide our steps. Write down whatever comes up.

Follow your instincts, knowing that you must choose one idea at a time to develop. What seems the most promising? Claim that and work on cultivating it every day. Give yourself a deadline -- maybe 90 days -- to see what manifests. Then evaluate next steps from there. Remember: One idea at a time.