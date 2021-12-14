DEAR HARRIETTE: I joined the workforce during the pandemic, so I've always worked remotely. After one year at my current company, I'm ready to move on to a different job. I do not want to give up the freedom that working remotely has given me. So far in my job search, I have had no luck finding the type of position that would allow me to work from home. I am wondering if I'd have better luck by expanding my search and looking for office jobs as well. Is it unrealistic of me to want to work from home post-pandemic? -- Want To Work From Home

DEAR WANT TO WORK FROM HOME: According to news reports, there should be plenty of jobs out there for you, given that many businesses say they cannot find enough employees to fill their openings. That said, it all depends on the industry in which you want to work and the new standards for that industry. You should start researching to figure that out. Look at the traditional job search sites and businesses in your field and specifically look for remote jobs.

There are companies out there that are willing to have flexible hours and remote work. You just have to find them. Look at company websites in your industry to learn of their policies. Research companies that interest you and reach out to their HR departments to learn if they are continuing work-from-home or the option of a hybrid workplace. You may be able to find the job of your dreams, or at least one that allows you to work from home for part of the week. Good luck!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I haven't really spoken to my extended family since I was in college. I'm in my 50s now and have two teenage children. I didn't want to introduce my children to my extended family for many reasons, but the biggest reason is that my extended family has a history of drug abuse. Is it wrong to keep my kids away from the side of my family that I'm not proud of? -- Extended Family

DEAR EXTENDED FAMILY: Most families have members who are troubled in one way or another. It wasn't wrong of you to want to protect your children from them, but it may be time for them to meet. Test the waters. Before you introduce your children, reconnect with these family members yourself. Determine how stable they seem to be and whether you think you can have a meaningful exchange. Give your reentry into their lives some time. This will be new for everyone.

As you are getting to know your estranged family again, talk to your children about them. Let your kids know about these family members and explain your reluctance to expose them to these people. Compassionately let them know that you think everyone should meet but that it was hard for you growing up to deal with the drama of their drug abuse. It is reasonable that you wanted to shield them from that, even as you now acknowledge that they deserve to know their family.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends and I -- all three of us are Black men -- were attempting to get into a club in downtown Huntsville, Alabama, when we were told that we were breaking the dress code. My friend was told the logo on his shirt was too large, and I was told that I am not allowed to wear red because of potential gang affiliation. Moments later, we watched three white men wearing red walk into the club without any trouble whatsoever. The bouncer became irate with us when we asked questions about that. Obviously, we were denied entry because we are Black. We reported the club to the Better Business Bureau, but they did almost nothing. What should we do now? -- Profiled

DEAR PROFILED: You can go to the local news media to tell them what happened and ask them to investigate. Sometimes local news programs take on discrimination issues and help shine a light on poor practices. You can report the club to the local police precinct, though it doesn't sound like what they did is an obvious crime.

Beyond that, you can use social media to post about what happened to you and encourage people to boycott the club. A groundswell on social media can work to draw attention to bad behavior. Finally, you and your friends can personally invite others not to spend their time or money in places that have discriminatory practices. This works best when you can develop a diverse coalition of supporters -- not just Black men. You need allies who are willing to speak up. Good luck.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My family members arranged for me to go on a five-day camping trip with them in September without consulting me first. They said the reason that they didn't ask me was because they knew I would say no. I still do not want to go because I don't like camping and I have a big project due at work around the same time, but this is clearly a huge deal to them. Should I prioritize work or family in this situation? -- Family Trip

DEAR FAMILY TRIP: If you can figure out how to get your work done and go on the trip, that would be a generous, peacemaking role to play. Your family obviously wants to spend time with you. Going camping takes you away from the busyness of work and personal distractions. Although you don't love to camp, do your best to carve out this time for them. Be positive and fully present when you are together. Be sure to get your work done so that it doesn't become a cloud over your head that you either lord over them or worry internally about completing. Planning is everything.

Hopefully this trip goes well, and you become a little more amenable to the idea of the family trip. That's when you can remind your family to include you in the planning next time so that you don't have to compromise on work or family responsibilities.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love the music industry and have wanted to be involved in it since I was in high school. I finished college a couple of years ago and landed a dream job. I am working hard and climbing the ladder, and all is pretty good. I work for a small independent record label as a publicist.

The vice president of the record label is seriously considering signing my ex-boyfriend and making me his publicist. This is uncomfortable for me for several reasons, but I do not want to turn down any artist or any new work opportunity. My ex and I had a messy falling-out, and I didn't plan on ever speaking to him again. What should I do? I need to be in good standing with the label. -- Awkward Situation

DEAR AWKWARD SITUATION: Put your professional hat on. If you are given your ex-boyfriend as a project to work on, approach him as you would any other client. Talk to him one on one and tell him that this is an opportunity for him to leverage his talent -- with your help -- but you both have to act professionally in order for it to work. Be strong. Establish ground rules with him for what a respectful working relationship looks like.

Also, tell your boss that you two used to date. You will not be able to pretend it away or hide it, so be proactive. Let your boss know the status of your relationship, your strategic plan for this project and the fact that you and your ex have discussed it. Tell your boss you may need him to reinforce your authority on occasion. Be sure to ask for his support when you need it.

DEAR HARRITETTE: My daughter tore her ACL and will need surgery soon. She is a top student and always wants to do her best. She is not really an athlete -- at least not with professional aspirations -- but she has been serious enough about sports to try to make herself more appealing to colleges. Now, that part of her dream is wrecked. She is upset about what this injury means to her college prospects.

I am more scared of the painkillers that they will prescribe my daughter than the actual surgery. I have heard awful things about teens getting addicted to painkillers, and I would do almost anything to keep that from happening to her. Am I overreacting? I realize that there is really no way around her being prescribed those drugs. -- Scared Mother

DEAR SCARED MOTHER: Talk to your daughter's doctor about treatment and pain management. Express your concerns about the possibility of opioid addiction. Ask about alternative pain management meds and about timelines for their safe usage. Talk to your daughter about your concerns and get her in alignment about how you can support her healing and her overall health. Monitor her meds and be certain to wean her from them per the doctor's orders.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine suggested that the reason I am having issues in my dating life is because of my physical appearance. He immediately backtracked with "I think you're beautiful," but it was too late. My ego and feelings were already completely shot. I don't know how I can continue to be friends with someone who pretty much told me that my physical appearance (something that is largely out of my control) is the reason I am being treated poorly in relationships. Am I overreacting? Should I have appreciated the honesty? -- Harsh Words

DEAR HARSH WORDS: Before you write him off, tell him that his words hurt your feelings. Ask him what he meant. Though hard to hear, his insights could be valuable. What does he see? What about your physical presentation does he find off-putting? If it's only about how your physical body and face look, that's subjective and could mean that your physical appearance isn't appealing to him personally. That's perfectly fair and means you look for someone who wants more than certain physical attributes. If it's your grooming, that's something that can be addressed. Listen to learn what he really means, and decide if you care to refine your presentation in response to his comments.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

