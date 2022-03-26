DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a college graduate, and I cannot find a decent-paying job. I've been looking for almost five years now, to no avail. I have friends who didn't even go to school, and they've been able to secure jobs making triple the amount I'm offered because of their experience. I'm beginning to think college was a waste of time and money. How can I manifest a decent-paying job? -- College Grad

DEAR COLLEGE GRAD: Now may be a good time for you, as the job market has changed a lot because of the pandemic. It starts with a new mindset. You have to shore up all the confidence in your abilities you can muster. Start by making a list of what you are good at doing. Think broadly about your skills and talents. This can include hobbies, handiwork, even mastery of video games. Then look at the jobs that are currently available. How can your skills translate into those jobs? Focus less on your degree and more on what you know.

Recognize, too, that you may have to start at a lower wage and position than you feel you deserve. That's OK. Getting your foot in the door is the first step. Know that because of the Great Resignation that occurred during the pandemic, there are more jobs available now than in the recent past. Do not give up hope. Package yourself in a refreshed way. In interviews, let the company know that you are eager and willing to learn the job and help them fill whatever need they have.

The most important thing to know as you search for a job is that the company hiring is looking for someone who can do whatever task is not being fulfilled at the moment. If you can figure out how you can do that, you will have a greater chance of getting hired. Do your best not to compare yourself to others. Keep putting yourself out there.

One more thing: If you can do any volunteer work at a company that interests you, that could be another way into a job you really want. Some people work part-time and volunteer part-time until the two can come together as one.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends is trying to lose weight. Although he is dedicated to his health journey, I believe he is going about it in unhealthy ways. He frequently eats fewer than 1,000 calories a day, and he thinks it is OK because he has so much weight to lose. Whenever he goes out to dinner with me, he is always calorie counting to make sure he is staying on track. To cope with not eating dessert, he is also vaping more often. I'm worried that he is replacing his bad habits with worse habits and not focusing on his health in the most effective way. I'm not sure it is my place to say something, but I almost feel like I should because I am his friend. What should I do? -- Worried Friend

DEAR WORRIED FRIEND: As a dear friend, you definitely should say something. Don't scold him, though. Instead, share your observations of his behavior and why they trouble you. Recommend that he visit a doctor and a nutritionist to get on a regimen that will help him to lose in a healthy manner. Then, back off. You cannot force him to do anything.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started working in a restaurant in my town. The other day, I was excited to see that a friend of mine came by. I went out of my way to make sure she felt comfortable and had a great time. I gave her a bunch of freebies, too. In the end, she left me a skimpy tip. Should I confront her? -- Skimpy Tip

DEAR SKIMPY TIP: This is tricky and should be handled delicately. Next time you talk to your friend, ease into the conversation. Thank her for coming to your restaurant. Ask her if she enjoyed the food. Ask her if she thought you took good care of her. This is a new job, after all, so you want to make sure you are taking care of the customers well. If she acknowledges that she enjoyed her meal and your attention to her, tell her you have an uncomfortable question to ask. With her blessing, ask her why she left such a small tip. There's a very good chance that she doesn't know the art of tipping. This could have been an honest error. These days, 15% of the bill is a standard tip. A generous tip would be 20% and over. Since you gave her a bunch of freebies, their value would not have been added onto the final bill, so she would need to have a sense of what they cost or of how far beyond the call of duty you went for her in order to calculate a good tip.

This may end up being a moment of education for your friend; I bet she thought she was doing right by you in patronizing your restaurant -- which she was. It is likely simple naivete regarding tips rather than an intentional diss at play. By gently educating your friend, you should be able to resolve this.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm going into my senior year of high school, and I'm scared about all the stuff on my plate. On top of college applications, I'm enrolled in five A.P. courses, doing two internships and am an officer of four clubs. It's a lot. In years past, I've been really bad about procrastinating and getting my work done in an efficient manner. What are your best tips for organizing my schedule and time? -- Time Management Tips

DEAR TIME MANAGEMENT TIPS: Wow, you have truly overloaded your schedule. If you must keep all of these high-priority duties, you will need to create a detailed schedule and promise yourself you will follow it. I believe in mapping out a weekly and daily schedule. In this way, you can look at the longer view and get a sense of the rhythm of the work that needs to be completed over the course of seven days, along with a daily check-in that allows you to keep track of immediate deadlines.

You can create this schedule wherever you have a calendar. I have two versions of my calendar. On my smartphone, I input my appointments and deadlines. You can also include classes with times and room numbers or zoom addresses, as applicable.

I also have a daily to-do list that is itemized by project. Under each heading, I list all of the pertinent duties and functions and check them off as they are completed. To ensure that everything is accounted for, I break down the tasks into manageable steps. No big project lives as one to-do item. Instead, the individual tasks that I determine will help me reach the goal are itemized and then checked off. This daily list must also include mental and physical health items, such as eating, exercising, drinking water and visiting with friends and family. All of it is important. If you write it all down, you will get it all done. The trick is to make a habit of keeping your list.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My biracial friend confessed to me that her mother is racist. I am Black, and her white mother has always been nice to me, but now I feel uncomfortable speaking to her. I'm conflicted about continuing to visit her home. What should I do? -- Friend's Mom Is Racist

DEAR FRIEND'S MOM IS RACIST: Step back for a moment and think about the big picture. Your biracial friend has a racist mother. She probably told you this to protect you from anything her mother might blurt out in your company. But more, think about your friend. This is her mother. Since your friend is biracial, she must be feeling deeply conflicted; perhaps her mom even says racist things to and about her. Out of compassion for your friend, do not abandon her right now. Listen to her and learn what her concerns are. Don't stop visiting. Assume that the mom will continue to be kind to you unless she does otherwise.

Be a sounding board for your friend, but also tell her that some of the things she is sharing with you are disturbing. Pay attention. If her mother actually says or does something in front of you that is upsetting, that's when you can decide to stop visiting. For now, continue to maintain your composure. Know that your friend is going through internal difficulty now. Don't try to become her unofficial therapist. Be her friend. If you ever do need to create distance between you, that's OK.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known one of my closest friends for a few years now. We are both flirtatious with each other, which leaves me confused about whether he wants to be more than friends. One thing I don't like is that he just stops talking to me over the smallest disagreement. Then, he texts me back a few days later saying that he is sorry for being immature and rude. I want to give us a chance to try dating, but to do that I think I have to address the fact that he's too quick to cut me off. Any suggestions on how I should do it? -- Approaching a Sensitive Topic

DEAR APPROACHING A SENSITIVE TOPIC: Do not enter into a relationship with this friend without getting clear on how you intend to be together. Now is the time to be direct and honest. You can admit that you think you both like each other and it could be fun to see if there's more to your bond than friendship. See what he says in response to that. Then add that you do have a significant concern -- namely, that he is quick to cut you off and step away when you have disagreements. Tell him you do not like that. Ask him why he does it and if he feels he can curb that behavior. Since he has established a pattern already, watch him to see if he is capable of being more expressive with you rather than reactive. Do not walk into intimacy with him unless you feel that he is willing and capable of keeping the lines of communication open.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

