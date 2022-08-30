DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been spending time with some new friends who are kind and generous. Whenever we go out, they pay for meals, which is nice because we are not rich and they are. They never make us feel any kind of way about it, either. What we do to show our appreciation is different. We will cook delicious meals and specialty dishes to share with them. We sometimes bring over unusual desserts that we cook or that we discovered in our travels. It feels like a comfortable relationship even though we aren't on the same income level.

I just wonder if they will tire of us because we can't spend the kind of money on things that they do. So far, it has been OK, but it does feel a bit awkward to be unable to afford some of the things that we do. Should I say something? -- Awkward

DEAR AWKWARD: Stop fretting. It sounds like you and your friends have established a natural, comfortable rhythm. Enjoy it in the moment. Who knows what tomorrow will bring? It's nice when people who are different from each other, especially economically, can create a genuine friendship. Being able to spend time together where it is comfortable for everyone is lovely. Stop worrying about what may happen sometime in the future.

Honestly, relationships grow based on the ways people tend to each other. As long as you all are kind, respectful and honest about who you are and what you bring to the table, you should be fine. If the day comes when they ask you to do something you cannot afford, tell the truth and trust that they will understand.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I tried sending a somewhat provocative photo to a guy I like, but I was in a place with bad reception, and my phone says the picture never went through. That made me sad after I had drummed up the courage to share this picture of me and then he didn't get it. Anyway, I tried again to send it, but it didn't go through. I heard from him later, and he thanked me for sending the photo but told me that he had received it about three times. I was mortified. I know it's a technological thing, but I don't want this guy to think I am a stalker. I was just trying to stir up a bit of interest. I'm not sure if I turned him off or not. What can I do now? -- Bad Click

DEAR BAD CLICK: If at all possible, wait to talk about this in person rather than sending more texts. Either way, tell him you are glad he liked the shot and that you are sorry that technology wasn't your friend. Tell him that you were in a location with bad Wi-Fi. In an effort to ensure that he received the photo, you attempted to send it more than once, until your phone indicated that it had been delivered. Apologize for blowing up his phone. That was not your intention! Leave it at that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently got married, and when I went to visit her, she made me stay in a hotel instead of at her house like I always have. When I asked her about this, she said she didn't want her husband to be tempted by me. I am offended that she looks at me as a threat, but I'm also a bit concerned that she may be in a toxic marriage if she's worried about her husband being tempted. Am I wrong to feel offended? -- Insecure BFF

DEAR INSECURE BFF: Something is going on, and you should be suspicious. Go out with your friend. In a neutral environment where her husband will not likely join you, ask her what is going on. Gently inquire about her life, including how she likes marriage and what it's like to be in that level of relationship with her husband. Ask her why she is worried about him being "tempted" by you. Has anything happened? Why is she worried about you being in his presence?

Probe deeper. Is she happy? What does she want in life? Is she getting any of that in her marriage? Talk to her until you have a sense of what her life is like. Let her know that you are there for her if she ever needs an escape.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up Christian, and I've raised my kids Christian; my dad is even a pastor, so we've lived a really faith-based life. My son introduced me to his new girlfriend a few months ago, and today the topic of faith came up. She disclosed that she does not believe in God, and she even mocked our faith, saying that what we believe in doesn't make any sense. Should I try to share my faith with her? -- Jesus Fix It

DEAR JESUS FIX IT: Start by talking to your son. Tell him what his girlfriend said to you. Ask him how he feels about her relationship to religion. Find out if the two of them talk about this and how he handles it. Be prepared to hear that he has less of a firm stance about religion than you. Sometimes when people grow up in very religious households, they rebel and veer far off the family course, at least for a while.

You may need to tread lightly here. Yes, be willing to talk about your beliefs and what you value in a way that does not diminish the fact that this woman has her own set of thoughts and beliefs. When you talk to her and to your son, describe your experience and what you have learned. Resist the temptation to pass judgment over what she believes. If you are able to talk openly with each other, especially in areas where you do not share the same belief system, you can create space for building a respectful relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter's boyfriend has been confiding in me about their relationship issues. He isn't very close with his own mother, so he's always considered me to be a motherly figure to him. At first, he was just asking for advice, but lately he's been telling me about his issues with my daughter and expecting me to side with him. I don't think he understands that at the end of the day, I'm going to take her side no matter what. It's beyond uncomfortable for me to be in the middle of their problems. The last thing I want to do is cause unnecessary tension between my daughter and me. What should I do? -- In the Middle

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Tell your daughter's boyfriend how you feel. Acknowledge that you know he needs someone to talk to, but point out that you cannot serve as his confidant in his relationship with your daughter.

You can offer to talk to the two of them together. You can suggest that you will listen to both sides of a situation. Being a good listener may help them both. But do that only after you talk to your daughter one-on-one and let her know what's going on.

In the end, they probably should go to a therapist to talk through their problems. You are her mother and not a professional. The current situation is a recipe for disaster.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been married to my wife for over 10 years now, and we continue to run into issues with her family. Recently, her mom and teenage sister were not getting along, so my wife had her sister live with us for a bit. I didn't get into the details of it all, but I was dragged into it when her mother came to my home with the police saying I had kidnapped her daughter! Through it all, my wife never defended me or even spoke up about her being the one to ask her sister to live with us. How do I get my wife to stop getting involved in all her family drama? -- Not Your Drama

DEAR NOT YOUR DRAMA: You and your wife need to have a serious heart-to-heart discussion. Why in the world would your wife not tell the truth when her mother accused you of kidnapping? That is dangerous, dishonest and deeply troubling. Talk to your wife and get to the core of her issues with her family. While you don't want to be involved, you are. You need to understand the complexities and figure out where to draw the line. Clearly, if your mother-in-law is willing to bring the police to your house, you need to regain some control over your personal safety at the very least.

Decide on boundaries with your wife as it relates to her family. As much as she wants to care for her sister, it is not safe for her sister to live with the two of you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel lost. Some days I have no idea why I am even on this Earth. It seems as if everything I try to accomplish in life fails. I have tried meditating to center myself to get rid of all these negative thoughts, but every time I close my eyes, my mind is bombarded with all my failures. How do I get over my failures in life? -- Feeling Like a Failure

DEAR FEELING LIKE A FAILURE: A psychiatrist friend of mine explained that it is natural for the human brain to process more negative thoughts than positive ones. We have to make a focused effort to reach for positivity. Otherwise, we can get mired in negative thinking. When that happens, as you are describing, it is a perfect time to get professional help. With a mental health specialist, you can sort through your experiences, your triumphs and your failings and look for solutions that can lead you to more stable emotional footing. You do not have to go it alone, especially when you are feeling so vulnerable.

You should know that these past two years have been difficult for many people. The pandemic put everyone into a period of isolation. Millions of people lost their jobs. Many have had to look at their lives differently, and that can be difficult. While you may feel alone in your thoughts and feelings, please know that many people are struggling and suffering right now. If you are willing to reach out and get the support you need to work through your difficulties right now, you will be better off.

For you or anyone who feels on the brink of self-harm, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been an entrepreneur for a few years now, and I love what I do. I am able to make ends meet, and my clientele is steadily growing. I work from home and my schedule is flexible, but there are times when I can't make family gatherings. My issue is that no one ever considers making any adjustments for me. I feel like my family doesn't take my work seriously. They often refer to it as "not a real job" because I'm not working for someone or a company like they are. How can I get my family to take my self-employment seriously? -- Seriously Working

DEAR SERIOUSLY WORKING: The backbone of our country consists of entrepreneurs. You should be proud to be one of them. At the same time, if most of your family works for somebody else, they don't really understand the unpredictable schedule of entrepreneurs. Do not attempt to convert everyone. Instead, start with your immediate family, and remind them of the rhythm of your work. When events pop up that family members are hosting, ask them to check in with you right away. Promise to do your best to show up, and ask them to consider changing the date or time of certain activities on occasion to accommodate you.

A challenge for entrepreneurs is that we feel we have to work every second of every day. That is not healthy -- nor is it helpful in nurturing strong bonds with your loved ones. So, some give-and-take is needed here. Do your best to show up for family functions, even if you have to go back to work afterward. Make sure your immediate family understands that skipping out on your work responsibilities can impact the bottom line of your household.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106