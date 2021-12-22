DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm embarrassed by my girlfriend insisting on bringing my lunch to me at work. I know that she means well, but it's really not necessary, and my co-workers tease me about it. Would it be rude if I asked her to stop? -- Embarrassing Girlfriend

DEAR EMBARRASSING GIRLFRIEND: While it is sweet for your girlfriend to bring your lunch to work every day, it also could be considered excessive. It is OK for you to ask her to hand you your lunch before you leave home in the morning. In that way, you can have it, but the handoff does not occur at your workplace. Be honest with her. Tell her that your co-workers are teasing you about it, which makes the gesture disruptive to your work environment. This may hurt her feelings, since obviously she is trying to make a big gesture to show her commitment to you.

Point out that while her deliveries are lovely for your relationship, she may also want to think about the relationship status of others at your job. For the single people or those who do not have partners who are able or willing to engage in this way, the gesture may make them uncomfortable. For you, it has added a layer of aggravation that is distracting you from your work.

Gently ask her to stop bringing your lunch to work. You will be happy to accept it at home if she still wants to create it. If she decides to stop making you lunch altogether, that's a sign of a bigger issue. Perhaps she needs the attention at your job, or she feels the need to let people know you are hers. Either way, that level of possessiveness can lead to challenges over time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate is becoming increasingly jealous of the time that I spend with her younger sister. My roommate's younger sister moved in with us after she graduated from college. When she first moved in, all three of us would hang out, and there were never any issues. When my roommate started picking up more hours at work, her sister and I naturally started spending more time together at home without her. She told me the other day that she thinks I like her sister more than her. I don't want to cause any issues. Should I stop spending so much time with my roommate's sister? -- Jealous Roommate

DEAR JEALOUS ROOMMATE: Your roommate is experiencing the pros and cons of being fully occupied with work while you and her sister are not. And yes, she is jealous. Sit down and talk to her with compassion. Acknowledge how great it is that her work has picked up and how much you miss her because of it. Remind her that you know this new work schedule is good for her, at least short-term, but you see that it is hard for her to be disconnected from her personal life.

Be clear when you tell her that you enjoy her sister's company, but that in no way means that you are no longer friends with her or that you prefer her sister. You do not need to cut her sister out of your life -- a move that would be awkward, considering she lives with you. Instead, help your roommate understand that it is her new schedule that is creating distance between you. You still love her and will happily spend time with her when she is able.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like I shoulder all the responsibility in my family. I am married, and my husband works and comes home every day -- but that's about it. He rarely helps with homework, housework or anything else. Honestly, we don't spend much time together. We will be in the house for hours at a time, but he will be in one room and I will be in another. We basically coexist rather than having a friendship or close relationship. The most interaction we have is when one or both of us drink; then we argue. This is not the life I thought I would have after being married for a long time. I don't want to accept that this is the best I can expect of my marriage. I have tried in the past to get him to be more engaged, but he just shrugs it off. How can I get him to want to spend time with me? If he won't, should I think about getting a divorce? -- At Wit's End

DEAR AT WIT'S END: Stop doing everything, and start asking your husband to engage with you more. He may not like this, but invite him to go to couples therapy with you. Tell him you feel lonely and sad, and you want your relationship to be reenergized. If he blows it off, push back. Tell him that you are not happy and that you need him to work with you to make your life together more fulfilling. Go to a therapist even if he won't go at first. Continue to encourage him to join you. Don't head for divorce yet. Head for professional help so you can sort this out.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I watch the show "Dr. Pimple Popper," and I dream of having Dr. Lee remove a bump I have on my back. I'm serious. I've had this thing for years, and now it has gotten really big and uncomfortable. I have gone to the doctor many times to ask about it, and they all say the same thing: It's not a big deal, and I shouldn't worry about it. I am worried. It is unsightly, and I need it to go. I can't wear certain clothes anymore because when people see it, they always ask me what it is. Also, when I lift my arm in a certain way, it's uncomfortable. I am embarrassed and tired of having this thing on my body. When I saw that there is a doctor who actually specializes in removing these types of growths, I got excited. The problem is that I do not live anywhere near her, plus I imagine she has a long waiting list. How can I find a doctor in my area who will take me seriously? -- Big Bump

DEAR BIG BUMP: You are in luck. Growths like what you have -- often lipomas, or benign tumors -- are common and commonly removed. Depending on the size of the growth, you may be able to see a dermatologist for removal. Other doctors that can help you include plastic surgeons or general surgeons.

Visit your primary care provider and ask for a referral to a surgeon. If your doctor shrugs it off and says the growth is no big deal, explain that it is a big deal for you, and you need it to be removed. Describe the physical discomfort it is causing you. That may be important for your insurance claim. Don't give up. If your internist refuses to help you, go to a walk-in service and ask for a referral. Or do research and find doctors in your area who specialize in plastic surgery.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My cousin was arrested for fighting a few weeks ago, and her mugshot is still all over the internet. We went to a small school in a small town, so her mugshot quickly circulated around Facebook -- even alumni shared the picture. I love my cousin, but her arrest was extremely public, and I have a reputation to uphold. I feel bad for being embarrassed by her behavior and wanting to distance myself. Is it wrong that I want to distance myself from her at this time? -- Bad Cousin

DEAR BAD COUSIN: You are not your cousin, and you cannot control what happened. It is understandable that you are embarrassed by your cousin's behavior. But do not dwell on it. Continue to be yourself and live your life. Your reputation should remain intact for the person you are. Don't get into conversations about what happened to your cousin. If people bring it up, say it was unfortunate.

You don't have to hang out with your cousin publicly right now, but you should check in with her to make sure she's OK and to see how she's managing. If you are embarrassed, imagine how she must feel. Find out why the incident occurred and if she needs support. Whether or not it was her fault, she may need psychological counseling to work through how she got in that situation in the first place. You can help your cousin behind the scenes. She needs an ally at this time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is having a baby, yet he still lives at home with his parents. He expects me and our other mutual friends to be happy for him, but from a practical standpoint, I don't understand how I should feel anything but worried. I have many questions, but I am uncomfortable asking them because I don't want him to know how concerned I really am. Is it wrong for me to tell him I'm worried? -- Very Worried

DEAR VERY WORRIED: Having a baby is a huge responsibility. You are right to be concerned about your friend's readiness to care for a child when he currently is not independent of his own parents. Yes, you should talk to him. Chances are that the pregnancy wasn't planned. That he and his partner have decided to keep the baby is a blessing, but that's only the start. They must plan and figure out a path forward for their family. I can only imagine that his parents are worried sick about what's next, even as they want to support him.

Go talk to him. Ask him what his plans are for his budding family. Does he plan to live with the baby's mother? Have they talked about how he can help with the baby -- financially, psychologically, physically? Does he plan on being present as the baby grows up? Where would that take place? Get him to talk about his thoughts and feelings and strategy for caring for a child.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When my older sister was a child, she was violated by a friend of our dad's. This was decades ago, and my sister is now in her 30s. I recently found the social media page of the man who did that to her. I wasn't born yet when it happened, but my sister is still traumatized. I've watched her struggle in her dating life because of the suffering this man caused. From social media alone, I can tell where her abuser works and lives, and I can even see his family members' social media accounts. I'm afraid that because she has not confronted him, other kids are at risk -- he has young grandchildren. Seeing as though I don't have any hard evidence that the man molested my sister so many years ago, how should I go about dealing with him? -- Confronting Abuser

DEAR CONFRONTING ABUSER: You should not do anything. Unless your sister is ready to confront her abuser, you should not bring him back into her life. That could make it harder for her to cope. Since you know about the abuse, I assume your sister told you.

Suggest that your sister go to therapy to talk about what happened to her and how the trauma has left lingering side effects. Ask her if she would be interested in confronting him about what he did to her. Though the statute of limitations may have run out on taking him to trial, she may be able to have him investigated and exposed for his previous wrongdoing. That alone could raise awareness within his own family of his heinous behavior. There's little you can do alone as you are going completely on hearsay.

To learn about statutes of limitations in you state, go to rainn.org/state-state-guide-statutes-limitations.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's summer now! I just pulled out my summer clothes, and I'm having a reality check. I knew I had gained weight during the pandemic, but at home I was mainly wearing sweatpants and pajama bottoms, so it didn't really matter. Now I have discovered that I can't fit into any of my shorts. Pants without elastic don't zip. My crop tops are revealing rolls of fat that do not need to be showcased. I am mortified. Yes, this means I need to lose weight, but right now I have nothing to wear. Do you think I should give away everything and buy a whole new wardrobe or just buy a few things and motivate myself to lose weight so I can fit what I have? -- Unfit

DEAR UNFIT: Don't give away everything yet! Buy a few staples so that you can feel comfortable as you go about your life. But use this reality check to get you back on track. Make a movement plan and a nutritional plan. You must lower your caloric intake in order to lose weight. Read about healthy, low-calorie diets and find something that works for you. Many people follow WW (formerly Weight Watchers) with excellent results as it helps you track your intake all day long and gives you guidance on the value of whatever you put in your mouth.

Choose an accountability partner who can help inspire you to keep up your program even when you don't feel like it. Give yourself a goal for when you will be able to fit into a favorite pair of pants or top. Try them on each week. When they fit again, you can rejoice!

DEAR HARRIETTE: Senior year is approaching, which means my school is about to get extra-cliquey. All the fun senior traditions like Halloween and prom are heavily rooted in social groups. Unfortunately, I don't exactly have a definitive friend group. During lunch, I wander from table to table talking with whomever I happen to see. None of my friends seem to get along with one another, so I don't think there's any chance of me forming my own group. Plus, all of last year and part of the year before, we were at home, unable to meet up in whatever groups we had. Everything feels awkward now as I think about going back to school. I don't want to feel left out or sad when it comes to these events. What should I do? -- High School Cliques

DEAR HIGH SCHOOL CLIQUES: Many students are feeling awkward about what the next school year is going to be like. Social life is important in school, and many students have missed out on more than a year of being in one another's company. Chances are, some of the previous cliques will have disbanded as other friend groups have emerged.

Rather than focusing on who ends up where, set your sights on your intentions. What do you want to have happen in your senior year? Which events do you want to attend? With whom would you like to attend them? Pick a couple of teens you think are friendly and not part of any previously set clique. Start spending time with them. Do your best to build a bond with them now so that you naturally feel an affinity toward each other. Talk about the social activities early on to get a sense of whether they have interest in attending. Suggest that you go together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends always want to go out to a restaurant or go clothes shopping at the mall. My dad recently lost his job at the bank, and I don't have that kind of money right now. On one hand, I think my friends would understand if I told them I couldn't afford to spend so much money, but I also don't want them to know my family is struggling financially. The last thing I want is pity. Do I tell my friends or keep my family's troubles to myself? -- Scared and Alone

DEAR SCARED AND ALONE: Is there anyone in your friend group with whom you can confide? I agree that you may not want to broadcast your family's situation to the whole group, but it would help if you had someone who could be your confidant. Do your best to pick someone who will keep your secret.

Know, however, that there is no shame in a family dealing with reality. Thousands of Americans lost their jobs during the pandemic, and many have yet to recover precious income that will support their households. If your friends do find out, they should be supportive, but we can never be certain of how others will act.

You can go shopping with your friends and enjoy the experience without spending money. My mother used to call it window shopping. Sometimes we would literally just enjoy the fashion through the glass. Other times, we would go in and try things on. Sometimes we would make small purchases. You can look, try on and put back. That can be fun in and of itself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like my good friend continually inconveniences me. She has no regard for my time. She has a ton of other friends she could bother to do favors for her, yet she seems to ask only me. If I don't do these favors for her, she'll give me attitude for days. I don't like feeling taken advantage of. Should I say something about this? -- Ask Someone Else

DEAR ASK SOMEONE ELSE: Stop jumping when she asks you to do something. Be willing to endure her attitude when you draw the line and create boundaries for yourself. Also, talk to your friend. You should definitely tell her that you are beginning to feel like she is taking advantage of your kindness. Give her concrete examples of what you mean. Explain that you are happy to help her out sometimes, but she is constantly asking you for favors, and it's just too much. If she pushes back and says something like, "That's what friends are for. Are you saying you don't want to be my friend anymore?" counter with the point that being a friend is a reciprocal experience. Right now, this is pretty one-sided, with her asking you for favors and you fulfilling them.

In the end, your behavior will determine what happens next. You do not have to do everything this friend requests, so stop. If she stops acting like your friend, that means she wasn't a true friend anyway.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

