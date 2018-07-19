DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 27 years old, and my son is 6. I work and make a decent amount of money, but not enough to move out of my parents' home. I'm tired of living under their roof because of their negative attitude toward me. They always tell me I'm a disappointment and that I don't do anything, but I contribute to paying bills and make sure to bring food to the house. I understand that it's their house and their rules, but I think I should still be respected. What can I do to change this? -- Need to Move, Austin, Texas
DEAR NEED TO MOVE: It sounds like you are living in an unhealthy environment. It does not help for your parents to disparage you. This is tough on your child as well, and could have lasting effects.
What can you do? Start by speaking to your parents and reminding them of what you are doing to set your life on course. Point out the ways in which you help in the home, and acknowledge that you appreciate them letting you and your child stay there.
Tell your parents that it is upsetting to you that they continually disparage you. Explain that it hurts your feelings and makes your child uncomfortable. Ask them if they can try to be kinder. At the same time, start looking for another living situation. Look for a roommate who would be comfortable with a mother and child. Explore your options until you find something that is affordable and suitable for you. Your plan must be to find a place of your own.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I can't believe I'm admitting this, but I have become a serial binge watcher of random TV shows. It seems like all these new networks like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku -- you name it -- have different series that come on, and I get caught up in them. I will search around and find a show, and then discover myself asleep at the TV many hours later. I haven't been getting my housework done. Honestly, I haven't talked to my family recently. We all just do our separate things and don't communicate much. I know this probably sounds stupid, but I can't seem to stop. I come home, cook dinner, sit down and watch. What can I do to change this bad habit? -- Binge Watcher, Jackson, Mississippi
DEAR BINGE WATCHER: Unfortunately, you are part of a trend. These TV series have become the new video games, in a way. Because you no longer have to wait a week to see the next episode of a show, it is tempting to watch all 6, 9, 12 or more in a season. Add to that the fact that many of these series come to these services after there are multiple seasons, and you have a recipe for disaster if you get hooked.
My solution: Don't turn on the TV in the first place. Schedule time to spend with your family. Limit your TV hours when you do turn it on. Wean yourself off this time-sucking habit.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited to a party by a woman who is in one of my social clubs. It sounds like it will be a nice event. I assumed that she had invited other members of our club because she is friends with them as well, so I made the mistake of asking one of them if we could share a ride to the party. That's when I realized she knew nothing of it. I feel bad now, and it's a little awkward. I made it uncomfortable for both of them. Should I call the host and tell her and even ask her to invite the other friend? -- Foot in Mouth, Brooklyn, New York
DEAR FOOT IN MOUTH: You are adults. What you should do is nothing. It's already obvious to the uninvited friend that she didn't make the list. There's nothing wrong with that. People are entitled to invite whomever they want to their parties. You would be making the host feel guilty by informing her. She knows that she didn't invite your other friend. It wasn't necessarily a snub; it was the host's choice.
The only reason I would recommend that you inform the host is if the nature of the event would make it particularly awkward for her after the fact. Otherwise, let it be. In the future, do not talk to anyone about another person's party without checking in with the host first.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
