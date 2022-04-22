DEAR HARRIETTE: I share different secrets with different friends depending on my relationship with each of them. Not one of my friends knows all of my secrets. I have a friend I see only occasionally who just happens to know more about me than another friend I see twice a week. Is this wrong? Does this make me a bad friend? -- Secrets

DEAR SECRETS: Selectively sharing secrets can be viewed as wise or as an accident waiting to happen. What do I mean? It is wise to decide who belongs in your inner circle. Only those individuals should be privy to the most intimate details of your life because they have proven to be trustworthy and respectful of you. That could be one person or many. And your inner circle will likely change a bit over time, depending on the dynamics of your relationships and the experiences that you have together.

The time bomb part of your decision has to do with selectively sharing "secrets." The very nature of that word suggests that you are hiding something from someone else. Even the most trustworthy people have someone else who is a bestie who may end up being their most trusted confidante. You tell one person, and that person confidentially tells another. Eventually, those secrets start to be revealed, usually at the most inopportune times. This can become problematic when people know each other, if for no other reason than they now begin to question how you value them because you did not share sensitive information with them that you shared with others. It can get messy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am concerned about my girlfriend of four years studying abroad without me. My girlfriend has decided to spend nine months in Spain. She has talked about studying abroad for many years, and I wouldn't dare get in the way of something she's been wanting for so long. I'm slightly concerned about what nine months apart will mean for our relationship, though. We've never spent that much time apart. Should I voice my concerns? -- Separation Anxiety

DEAR SEPARATION ANXIETY: Calm down. Of course you cannot predict the future, but you also should not try to limit your girlfriend's experiences. You can talk to her about your concern, but do not belabor the point. Encourage her to go for her dream. Tell her how much you will miss her and that you look forward to her sharing some of her experiences with you.

While she is away, do your best not to be too clingy. You may want to establish a time each week when you will talk, text or video chat. But be willing to be flexible with that. The time difference is real, and her life will be less predictable than yours. Be attentive but not possessive. Let her know you are there, but do not put too many demands on her.

Live your life. Do not become a recluse. Go out and enjoy yourself. Create your own experiences so that you are not too lonely and you establish balance for yourself.

Visit if you can. It could be fun for you to take a trip to Spain while your girlfriend is there so that you can experience her favorite spots together. Nine months doesn't have to seem so long if you make a plan.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it normal to find yourself becoming increasingly irritated by your significant other? My girlfriend gets on my nerves more than usual these days. What could be the reason? Could this be a sign that we need to break up? -- Always Annoyed

DEAR ALWAYS ANNOYED: Whenever you notice that you are pointing your finger at others a lot, it's a good time to pause and turn your attention toward yourself. Ask yourself: What is my role in this moment? What have I done to create the agitation and irritation that I am experiencing? What can I do to change it?

Focusing on yourself should help you to notice what is going on in your life that may be affecting your relationship. Are you under a lot of stress? Did anything occur between the two of you that upset you that hasn't been addressed?

Think about your interactions of late. What has been different? What have you observed about your significant other's life and stressors? What surrounding circumstances may have led to this heightened irritability?

When you feel like you have some sense of what's going on, approach your girlfriend. State your feelings and how you are uncomfortable and often annoyed. Describe how you find yourself reacting to her in recent days. Ask her what's going on in her life and how she feels about your relationship. Do your best to get an open conversation going where you can get to the bottom of things. Often, outside circumstances can lead to inner challenges. Before you say goodbye, agree to go deeper to figure out what's going on and come up with a solution together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: What is the best way for a disorganized person to practice organization skills? I have tried everything and still manage to lose and misplace certain items. I have a minimal understanding of technology and how to arrange things on my laptop. How do I get better at all this? -- Disorganized

DEAR DISORGANIZED: Some things can be done without technology at all. I'm a big believer in lists. With pen and paper, each day you can record what you need to do and when. Then, throughout the day, you check off items as you complete them. That will keep your tasks organized -- as long as you stay engaged with recording your activities.

In terms of belongings, pick a place where you will promise to put certain things, like a hook at the door for your keys, a cradle by your bed where you put your reading glasses, a filing system where you put your important papers. Color code these files so it's easy to know where things belong. Throw out anything that you are not using. Clutter leads to disorganization. Get rid of anything that isn't serving you.

For the technology part, take a class. There are free classes on YouTube for how to set up your computer and other devices with organization systems that are easy to follow. Invest a few hours into studying this so that you can prepare yourself for success. Finally, you may want to hire an organizational coach to come into your home and help you out. After that initial setup, you can just follow the plan that they've established for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I recently received a note from good friends of ours stating that they are having an in-person wedding for their daughter, but because of COVID-19, we are not invited. They added that if we want to give a gift from the registry, here is the link. I thought that was awfully tacky. I get that we must do things differently because we want to be safe, but how do you not invite someone to a wedding and then ask for a gift? What do you think about that? -- Registry Only

DEAR REGISTRY ONLY: I can imagine that this communication felt insulting to you, even though I'm sure it was not intended in that way. Families are scrambling to try to figure out how to celebrate their loved ones as they begin their new lives together. Even without COVID-19, it was hard to determine whom to invite and whom to leave out. Now the guest list is much shorter as we attempt to preserve people's health. What's off-putting is the direct request for gifts.

It would have been better for them to send a notification that the couple is getting married and provide an address for those who want to send a card or a gift. Better still would have been the hybrid option of having the wedding live-streamed so that everyone could watch. Then it's easier to share registry information.

Saying you are not invited but you can give anyway is a bit insensitive, to say the least. My recommendation is, if you care about the couple getting married and want to support them, send a gift anyway. But it's also perfectly fine to wish them well and move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbors asked if I would water their plants when they went away on a trip a few months ago. I did that for the two weeks they were away. Now they have started traveling a lot more, and they constantly ask me to look after their plants. I am not interested in that job. Once in a while is one thing. Now it's two or three times a month. How can I beg off without seeming like a horrible neighbor? -- Not a Gardner

DEAR NOT A GARDENER: Next time your neighbors are home, talk to them. Tell them you have been happy to support them with their plants, but it has become too big of a responsibility. You are busy and don't always remember. Unlike them, you aren't a natural green thumb. Tell them you are sorry, but you can't manage the duty with their new frequency of need. Give them their key back. That indicates you are not going to be fulfilling that duty anymore. You can recommend that they invest in self-watering systems that are designed to water plants on a timed, intermittent basis.

If they get upset and act like they think you are being unkind, remind them that you have been caring for their plants for months now, something you thought was going to be a one-time thing. Because you care about them, you didn't want to just stop and risk their plants dying. You are speaking up out of respect for them and in recognition of your limitations.

