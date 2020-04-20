DEAR FEELING RESPONSIBLE: You are being Debbie Downer. Lighten up. Your friends have shared with you that they are grateful that you created a space where they were able to find each other. This is wonderful. It is also not a guarantee of anything. You should feel no responsibility for the health or future of their bond. Instead, wish them well, and let them work out their relationship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I worked the same job for many years -- decades, really -- and I got laid off this summer. I have meager savings and no idea of what I can possibly do to take care of my family. I do not have a college degree, but I do have a lot of job experience in office administration. I feel so sad about what's next. How can I change my attitude and find work? -- Need a New Job

DEAR NEED A NEW JOB: My mother taught me years ago that when I feel down, it's time to count my blessings. Literally make a list of the things you are grateful for. Then write down what you are good at doing. Be specific as you record your attributes, even if some of these things extend beyond your work experience. Think of your extracurricular activities and all the engagements in your life. Get a sense of what you consider to be your strengths. Next, imagine what job would match your abilities. Create a resume -- or more than one -- that highlights your skills in that particular area.