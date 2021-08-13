DEAR SCHEDULING CALLS WITH BFF: I think you may be taking this too personally. You said that your friend is working hard to build her brand. That means she is super busy. To build something from scratch takes intense focus and commitment. That means she doesn't have much free time, if any at all, right now. This doesn't mean that she will never have time again. At this moment, she is consumed by her work.

Rather than bemoaning her inability to be available to you, support your friend. If you want to spend more time with her, find out if there is anything you can do to help her develop her brand. That may be the only way that she will have time to spend with you. But even then, it would need to be about the work, not your friendship.

Apart from that, having to schedule an appointment to see your friend makes sense to me. It means that she cares enough to want to ensure that she can show up to see you. Putting you on her calendar is not a diss. It's an indication that she values you.

Stop pouting and start understanding more. Be a good friend by being patient and supportive.