DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has been studying abroad this semester. She'll be turning 21 soon. For months I've been planning to visit her in Europe for her birthday. I've already paid for my ticket and planned an elaborate weekend of birthday festivities for her. We've been arguing a little bit lately, and the other night she said something particularly hurtful to me. She hasn't apologized, and we haven't spoken since. My feelings are so hurt that I am now considering canceling my trip. Am I overreacting? -- Change of Plans
DEAR CHANGE OF PLANS: You need to communicate with your sister now. Reach out to her and schedule a video call so that you can be virtually face-to-face. Talk to her about your recent blow up and how it made you feel. Note that you two have been radio silent since that conversation. Point out what seems obvious to you -- she hurt your feelings.
Tell her the truth: You are reconsidering coming to visit her. As much as you have looked forward to it, you are uncomfortable given how she left things, having hurt your feelings and still not apologized. Check in to see what's on her mind and how she feels about what happened between you. She may have a different opinion; find out. Talk through this challenging moment and decide together if you should take the trip.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend has been working hard to build her brand from the ground up. I'm so proud of her, but some days she acts as if she's too important to hang out with me. One time I literally had to make an appointment to speak to her. Am I taking this too personally? Should I lay off? -- Scheduling Calls With BFF
DEAR SCHEDULING CALLS WITH BFF: I think you may be taking this too personally. You said that your friend is working hard to build her brand. That means she is super busy. To build something from scratch takes intense focus and commitment. That means she doesn't have much free time, if any at all, right now. This doesn't mean that she will never have time again. At this moment, she is consumed by her work.
Rather than bemoaning her inability to be available to you, support your friend. If you want to spend more time with her, find out if there is anything you can do to help her develop her brand. That may be the only way that she will have time to spend with you. But even then, it would need to be about the work, not your friendship.
Apart from that, having to schedule an appointment to see your friend makes sense to me. It means that she cares enough to want to ensure that she can show up to see you. Putting you on her calendar is not a diss. It's an indication that she values you.
Stop pouting and start understanding more. Be a good friend by being patient and supportive.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I wake up almost every morning to the smell of weed. I knew my husband smoked -- he has since before we got married -- but it has gotten out of control since we have been stuck at home. I hate waking up to that smell. As it is, just walking down the street in my neighborhood, in a city where marijuana is still illegal, I see people smoking out in the open. It stinks, but that's outside. I am so tired of smelling it in my house. I have asked my husband not to smoke all the time, but that isn't working. He just rolls his eyes and gets mad. We live in an apartment, so he has nowhere to go outside to smoke. What should I do? -- No More Weed
DEAR NO MORE WEED: Try talking to your husband about when he smokes. If the morning is what irks you the most, ask him not to smoke first thing in the morning, as it negatively impacts the start to your day. Tell him that if he loves you, he should try to accommodate you -- at least some of the time. You may also want to invest in a device that draws smoke out of the air. Smoke removal devices exist at all price points and may provide relief.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I met a psychic at the supermarket the other day. We were both in the produce department waiting for the stocker to bring out more vegetables. The pandemic has been causing a lot of shortages in some items, so grocery runs have been difficult. We were able to share a moment together, talking about the challenges we've faced. She asked for my birthday and my sign, and she told me all about myself and my past. She knew about my family and my fight to keep my father healthy. I couldn't believe the connection I felt with her; she felt what I have been feeling this past year.
One thing we talked about that I cannot shake is my love life. I told her about a friend who has been dropping off supplies and calls me all the time, and she said that the love I've been looking for is right in front of me -- meaning him. Now, I don't know this lady. My friends say it's crazy, but I need some advice from someone looking in. Could the psychic be right? Should I ask this guy out and see what happens, or am I crazy to listen to someone who may not even be psychic? -- Psychic Minds
DEAR PSYCHIC MINDS: I must admit that I am skeptical of psychics. I must also admit that I know plenty of people who do believe in them. I myself consulted a psychic once -- and what was said to me was dead-on accurate. My takeaway is that you should evaluate what this woman said to you. Does it make sense? Is there merit in what she pointed out? It sounds like your attentive friend is worthy of your consideration. It can't hurt to pay attention to him. You don't need to read anything into the gestures, just be present. Notice how you two interact, and listen to your gut. Does it feel like this man is interested in you, and are you interested in him? Rather than obsessing over the fact that this woman seemed to be in sync with you, consider your next steps. What makes sense to you? Be in the present moment. Keep your eyes open. Go for it if it makes sense.
DEAR HARRIETTE: People at my office have been doing their best to keep our workplace clean. They are actively spraying down all of the workstations and are monitoring the staff's temperatures when entering the building. They have been doing a great job -- to an extent. I know some co-workers who were sent home with a fever and later tested positive for COVID-19. Management has not sent a memo letting us know that our co-workers tested positive, and they're not letting us stay home while they try to clean the office. They do it only when we are there; when we are not, they just lock up. I personally feel that although they have all intentions to keep the workplace clean, they are not handling this correctly, leaving room for the virus to spread. How can we be safe if we are not notified of exposure and continue to occupy the infected space? - Still Spreading
DEAR STILL SPREADING: It is so hard to stay on top of this virus. Naturally, you are concerned. What you can do is bring your own disinfectant and wipe down your area before you settle in. Be vigilant in wearing your mask and washing your hands.
Also, when you know someone has tested positive, tell your co-workers and ask your management to alert everyone. It is OK for you to keep this top of mind.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend in my circle who recently came out as a lesbian. She told us that she had dated girls in secret in the past but decided to let all of us know because she has a crush she can no longer keep quiet about -- but she's waiting for the right time to say who it is. A couple of our friends have been asking me how I felt about what she said, and it's giving me the impression that I am the one she has a crush on. To my knowledge, I am the only one in the dark about what is going on.
I am engaged to a man, and I am so happy with him. My friends are my life, and we have been close since high school; I plan to have them as my bridesmaids. I can't imagine having to turn down one of my close friends and potentially break her heart, but I love my fiance, and my friends all know that. If they are all talking about me and plotting something to get us together, I would be really upset. I could be overthinking all this, but I'm unsure about what's going on, and I feel like they are doing it all behind my back. How do I handle this? -- Who Does She Love?
DEAR WHO DOES SHE LOVE: Stop wondering and ask. Go directly to your friend. Tell her that you are happy for her coming to know who she is, just as you know who you are. Tell her you feel uncomfortable because you are unsure of where her heart lies. If she professes her love for you, tell her you love her as your friend, but you love your fiance as your life partner. You hope she understands and you fear that this revelation from her may hurt your friendship, but you pray it does not.
