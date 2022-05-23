DEAR HARRIETTE: I asked my husband to go to therapy with me, and you would have thought I had told him the Earth is flat. He looked at me incredulously and shook his head. He used to go to therapy before we met -- for years! I thought of him as a progressive person, as someone who is proactive about taking care of himself, inside and out. But after we met (many years ago), he said that was that, and he didn't need therapy anymore.

My husband and I have fought about all kinds of things over the years. Whenever I address how he talks to me -- which I think is often rude and dismissive -- he blows it off, saying I am too sensitive. If I push back, everything escalates, and it turns into a screaming match. So I usually just swallow it. But I'm tired of doing that. I want things to be better, and I can't figure out how to deal with it alone. We need help. How can I get him to go to counseling? -- Need Help

DEAR NEED HELP: Remind your husband of how he used to address challenges that he faced, including the fact that he chose to go to therapy years ago and said it benefited him. Then recommend that the two of you go to therapy now. Explain that you believe your relationship needs some help to get back on course. Point out that the tone he often uses when talking to you makes you uncomfortable. Give him specific examples of conversations when you felt he was being mean or dismissive. Describe the moment vividly and distinctly, but without emotion -- if at all possible. Report the facts as you know them and how it made you feel. Also, tell him that when you push back, he digs in further, which makes you more uncomfortable.

Appeal to your husband's better nature. Tell him you think that professional counseling can help the two of you get to the bottom of whatever is bothering you on a core level so that you can deal with it.

Hopefully he will agree. Either way, you should go. Therapy will help you develop tools to deal with your challenges.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Mother's Day came and went with no fanfare for me. I have one 17-year-old child and a husband. I do everything for them. We did go out to dinner -- that I planned. But that was it. I have taught my son that he should be thoughtful and, at the very least, get me a card if not an actual gift for special occasions. I have tried to teach him how to be a gentleman and how to be thoughtful. We talk about it, and I demonstrate it in the way that I care for him. All I got was a verbal "Happy Mother's Day." I know it's after the fact, but I think I should talk to him about it. The point is not so much the holiday as it is being thoughtful and attentive. Am I overreacting? -- Forget Me Not

DEAR FORGET ME NOT: It's not too late to teach your son what matters to you. Whether it's Mother's Day, a birthday or some other occasion that you value, remind your son of how you want him to show up. Give him examples of what he could have done for Mother's Day, being sure to include small gestures that go a long way. He will not know you were disappointed if you don't tell him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Should I reach out to a former friend of mine who is grieving the loss of a parent? I'm not sure if she ever wants to hear from me again because of the way we left off. I don't want to offend her. What would be the best way to send my condolences to someone who might not want to hear from me? -- No Longer Friends

DEAR NO LONGER FRIENDS: During times of grief, hearing from an old friend can be meaningful as long as that person doesn't asking for anything in return. Consider sending your friend a card that expresses your sincere sadness over the loss of her parent. Offer blessings and healing, and leave it at that. Do not ask to get together, to call or anything else. You can put your return address on the envelope in case she chooses to reach back, but you should make your gesture purely one of sympathy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend's family randomly stopped speaking to me, and I have no idea why. She and I have been on great terms, and I've never done anything foul to her. Up until recently, every time I would visit my girlfriend's house, I'd get a warm greeting from her mom and younger siblings. Lately when I visit, I'm lucky if they don't completely ignore my existence. What could this be about? -- Cold Shoulder

DEAR COLD SHOULDER: Have you asked your girlfriend what's going on? Chances are, she knows. Did you two have an argument or some other type of friction recently? Sometimes people share intimacies with their family about their relationship -- something that may later seem small to them, but that the family holds on to. Find out what, if anything, your girlfriend revealed to her family about you. Then ask her to double back and speak to them. If the issue between you is resolved, she needs to get the word to them.

Also, she may want to reconsider sharing details of your relationship with her family. Couples go through all kinds of things, but family involvement often makes relationship dynamics messy. Ask your girlfriend to keep your business as a couple to herself.

You can also consider speaking to them directly. Rather than addressing your personal business, you can tell them you miss their hugs. See if you can inspire them to be more open just by behaving in a positive, congenial manner. It's worth a try.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My good friend just broke up with his girlfriend last week. Because the breakup is fresh, I was waiting to make it known that I like him. Next thing you know, another friend of mine has muscled her way in and is trying to claim that spot. Never mind that she knows I like this guy. Everything is awkward now. Should I tell the guy that I like him as more than a friend? Should I wait and see how things unfold? Should I just give up and stay friends? This is so uncomfortable. I just hate high school sometimes. What should I do? -- The Friend

DEAR THE FRIEND: Timing is everything in relationships. You were right not to come on to your friend when he was in a relationship. Now, you have a couple of options. If during your chats you can naturally suggest that the two of you go out some time, go for it. It's not a formal request to date, but it could be an overture that lets him know you are interested.

You can ask your other friend who muscled in what the heck she is doing, just so she knows you are checking her. You can also wait to see how things play out. When someone has just ended a relationship, typically the next couple of people they engage don't last. It may be possible for you to remain the friend for now and see if sparks fly over time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter took a bad fall on the playground about two months ago and broke her arm. When it was time to get her cast removed, she complained that the tool that the doctor was using to remove the cast was scratching against her arm. The doctor told me that she was just being dramatic. When we were home later that night, my daughter showed me a cut going down her arm exactly where the doctor removed the cast. I'm furious. Should I take legal action? -- Protective Parent

DEAR PROTECTIVE PARENT: Did you take a picture of your daughter's arm and immediately contact the doctor about the cut? You didn't mention how much time has passed since this incident. What's most important is to talk to the doctor about what happened and ensure that the cut is healing properly. If you have a photo of it, you can prove that your daughter was telling the truth. Talk to the doctor about how to ensure that your daughter's arm will be OK and that the scarring will be minimal. If there is a need for plastic surgery, talk to the doctor about that, and let them know that you expect them to cover the costs, since it was their negligence that created the cut in the first place.

You should also contact an attorney and review your rights and options regarding a lawsuit. In my view, a reprimand is essential. Unless your daughter is terribly injured, I would stop there. If she needs further surgery, that's when you get an attorney in there to make the doctor pay.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm having a hard time respecting my boyfriend now that I am the main breadwinner. I still love him and want to be with him, but the dynamic of our relationship has changed drastically since he lost his job. I'm not sure why I feel this way. I'm hoping it will all go back to normal when he gets back on his feet, but things are tense between us right now. How can we maintain a healthy dynamic while he is looking for a new job? -- Out of Work BF

DEAR OUT OF WORK BF: Studies have been conducted that illustrate how negatively a man can be affected when he loses his job. Our culture says that the man must provide. When he cannot, this can lead to depression and a deep sense of being devalued. That obviously makes it harder for you to manage your relationship.

Now is the time for patience and empathy. Know that your boyfriend is suffering emotionally. He needs to maintain his self-confidence in order to be attractive to potential employers. Talk to him about his interests and abilities. Help him think outside the box for job ideas. During this period, many people are looking beyond their comfort zone when it comes to work. Since there are a lot of jobs available right now, encourage him to look in all areas that are hiring, even if they are beyond his usual scope of work.

Do things that get him moving. Take walks or long drives that help to open his horizons and cut down on your stress. Find ways to enjoy each other without spending much money. This can help to create a neutral space where he doesn't feel financially stressed. You can prepare a meal to carry with you and eat outdoors during your walk.

On your own, make time for yourself. Go out with friends. Read a book. Do something that makes you happy as a balance to the stress that you are feeling with him.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

