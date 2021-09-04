DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine recently became a mother, and I couldn't be happier for her. I love spending time with her and her new baby; it's beautiful to see this new side of her. I have no problem listening to her talk about her baby and how in love she is with being a mom, but these days that's really all she talks about. I definitely don't want to tell her to stop talking about her child so much, but I don't think she hears herself. Sometimes I just want to have girl time and not mom time. What should I do? -- Too Much Mom Talk

DEAR TOO MUCH MOM TALK: If the baby is still very young, it may be hard for your friend to separate her friend thoughts from baby thoughts. Over time, it becomes easier for new moms to loosen up and think about themselves and their friends more.

That said, you can tell your friend that you miss being able to talk to her about friend stuff. Invite her for a girls' night out if she can have someone else watch her child. During that activity, encourage her to talk about other things and to listen to what you are going through. What may be easiest for her at first is to be an attentive listener. She may not have much else to contribute in the beginning because her world has been consumed by her child. If she can lean in, listen and chime in to respond to your life, that may be enough for now.