DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend told me he doesn't own a suit or dress shoes because he has never needed them. I suppose this makes sense in theory, but I just can't understand why a grown man wouldn't own any formal clothing. Even my 15-year-old brother owns a suit. Is this a red flag? -- Buy a Suit
DEAR BUY A SUIT: Rather than thinking of this as a red flag, recognize it as a lack of exposure. This says to me that, up until now, your boyfriend has not gone anywhere that has required formal attire. For many people, formal dress is introduced early when attending religious services. These days, though, many spiritual homes allow people to dress informally, so even if he did go to a spiritual service, a suit may not have been a requirement.
What you can do is learn about your boyfriend's upbringing and his world. What has been important to him and his family? What has he been exposed to? What is he interested in? Also talk to him about your life and what you find important.
As you get to know each other better, talk to him about where you want to go and what you want to do, along with your understanding of how you should present yourself in these different circumstances. In that context, let him know where a suit, tie and dress shoes are required or preferred. The range of opportunities is broad, by the way -- from a formal restaurant to a professional office to a civic organization's annual gala to a social organization's annual meeting, and plenty in between. If you open your boyfriend's eyes to these opportunities without judging him, you will discover whether he is interested in participating and dressing the part.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine recently became a mother, and I couldn't be happier for her. I love spending time with her and her new baby; it's beautiful to see this new side of her. I have no problem listening to her talk about her baby and how in love she is with being a mom, but these days that's really all she talks about. I definitely don't want to tell her to stop talking about her child so much, but I don't think she hears herself. Sometimes I just want to have girl time and not mom time. What should I do? -- Too Much Mom Talk
DEAR TOO MUCH MOM TALK: If the baby is still very young, it may be hard for your friend to separate her friend thoughts from baby thoughts. Over time, it becomes easier for new moms to loosen up and think about themselves and their friends more.
That said, you can tell your friend that you miss being able to talk to her about friend stuff. Invite her for a girls' night out if she can have someone else watch her child. During that activity, encourage her to talk about other things and to listen to what you are going through. What may be easiest for her at first is to be an attentive listener. She may not have much else to contribute in the beginning because her world has been consumed by her child. If she can lean in, listen and chime in to respond to your life, that may be enough for now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was just looking back at old photos of my family. A little more than a year ago, we hosted a pretty extravagant party for my mother's birthday. All of her friends came, and it was beautiful to be with everyone. Even though all of her friends are aging, they were doing pretty well.
A year later, after quarantining for so long, it's just terrible how they are. My mother has suffered tremendous memory loss; I'm sure it's due to the isolation. She survived COVID-19 -- as did a few of her friends -- but it took a lot out of them. I want to do something for them to motivate them to live, but we still can't get together. Do you have any ideas? -- Inspiring the Elders
DEAR INSPIRING THE ELDERS: One of the ravages of COVID-19 is social life. This has been difficult to manage, especially for older people. Memory loss is one of many side effects that people have been reporting about their loved ones during this time. If your mother and her friends have access to electronic tablets with screens large enough for them to easily see images on them, you may be able to use technology to create a virtual event for them.
Plan a date and time when everybody joins a videoconferencing call. You can use Zoom, Skype, FaceTime or some other technological platform. For those who are living with adult children, caregivers can help. For those living in retirement communities or nursing homes, ask management to let them borrow a tablet. They should be able to set it up and get everyone together. In this way, the friends can see and talk to each other, preferably prompted by some of you. Don't make the gathering too big. Instead, you may want to organize several smaller groups so that everybody gets a chance to talk.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was just looking back at old photos of my family. A little more than a year ago, we hosted a pretty extravagant party for my mother's birthday. All of her friends came, and it was beautiful to be with everyone. Even though all of her friends are aging, they were doing pretty well.
A year later, after quarantining for so long, it's just terrible how they are. My mother has suffered tremendous memory loss; I'm sure it's due to the isolation. She survived COVID-19 -- as did a few of her friends -- but it took a lot out of them. I want to do something for them to motivate them to live, but we still can't get together. Do you have any ideas? -- Inspiring the Elders
DEAR INSPIRING THE ELDERS: One of the ravages of COVID-19 is social life. This has been difficult to manage, especially for older people. Memory loss is one of many side effects that people have been reporting about their loved ones during this time. If your mother and her friends have access to electronic tablets with screens large enough for them to easily see images on them, you may be able to use technology to create a virtual event for them.
Plan a date and time when everybody joins a videoconferencing call. You can use Zoom, Skype, FaceTime or some other technological platform. For those who are living with adult children, caregivers can help. For those living in retirement communities or nursing homes, ask management to let them borrow a tablet. They should be able to set it up and get everyone together. In this way, the friends can see and talk to each other, preferably prompted by some of you. Don't make the gathering too big. Instead, you may want to organize several smaller groups so that everybody gets a chance to talk.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Dating during COVID-19 sucks. I had just started talking to a guy at school when everything got shut down. We all went home for what turned out to be months. He and I kept "talking" via social media, but it didn't amount to much. Now we are back at college, but it's awkward. I saw him the other day, but students are all keeping our distance. Plus, nothing ever really started with this guy. I thought we might like each other, but we didn't get the chance. Should I ask him if he would like to get together? I liked him enough before to want to get to know him better. He seems nice. I really don't know what to do. -- Next Steps
DEAR NEXT STEPS: If you are interested in this guy, reach out to him and be direct. Remind him that just as you two were getting to know each other last year, the pandemic put a stop to everything. Ask him if he would like to (safely) get together now to do something normal, like see each other in person and talk. Chances are, you will get a simple yes or no. Take it from there.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106