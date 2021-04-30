DEAR HARRIETTE: I was in a virtual meeting at my job the other day, and someone made a racist comment about a fellow co-worker who was not on the call. I was shocked that this person made the comment, but it was almost worse that nobody said anything about it. I didn’t speak up either. I am in a junior position and was afraid that if I said something, my job might be in jeopardy. But I’m still mad about it. A few people have been texting about it, but that isn’t going to change anything. Do you think I should say something to my boss? He didn’t make the statement, but he has the power to address the situation. I want to be an ally, but I don’t really know how. — Becoming an Ally
DEAR BECOMING AN ALLY: Too often, when people make rude, racist or misogynistic statements in front of others, those assembled freeze or otherwise fail to acknowledge what was said. That is considered being a bystander in a situation where allyship is needed. People need to build the courage to speak up. Otherwise, no lessons will be learned, and hurtful statements will continue to be made. Sometimes the moment calls for people to stand in harm’s way in order to bring light to a wrong.
It is not too late for you to act. Yes, speak to your boss and revisit what happened. Ask your boss if he thinks it was wrong and if he would address it. If the answer is no, go to human resources and report the situation. If you have a diversity, equity and inclusion office, you can also report this incident there.
If you have a relationship with the offender, you can also speak directly to that person and share that what was said offended you and that you hope they will not say such things again.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I’d like to find ways to be less critical of myself. It seems that lately all I do is think of the ways that I’m inadequate. I’m constantly comparing myself to my peers and co-workers, and I recognize that that’s a problem. I’m not sure how to solve this. I fear that I’ve been doing it subconsciously for so many years that it’s ingrained into my personality. What should I do? — Self-Critic
DEAR SELF-CRITIC: Now is a perfect time for you to start creating a formal list of your attributes. What are you good at? What are your accomplishments — over time and this week? Count little victories as well as larger ones. Some of the best successes, by the way, come out of problem-solving. So think about what you have been able to overcome. Write it all down. Decide that you will look at yourself in the mirror every single day and profess your love to yourself. Say, “I love you just the way you are!” Say it with joy and resonance. Even on days when you are feeling low, stand in front of that mirror and call forth your personal greatness.
When you start doubting yourself, go back to the mirror and point out every great thing that you see. Even if you start out critical, look hard until you see something to celebrate. It could be the twinkle in your eye, the curl of your hair. Find something. You can do it!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend and I got engaged in the same week and chose our 2021 wedding dates one week apart. Once we got hit with COVID, I pushed my date back one year, and my friend got married early in the courthouse. She approached me asking about my wedding date and if I intended on keeping the same date for 2022. She wanted to renew her vows with a full wedding — no longer on the original date she had chosen, but one week earlier, on my original 2021 date. She asked me only after I told her of the one-year postponement. This began a conflict and was a problem for me. As close friends and each other’s bridesmaids, I would not want us to deliberately get married on the same date, even one year apart. What should I do? — It’s My Wedding Date
DEAR IT’S MY WEDDING DATE: Now’s the time to put your foot down, especially since your friend wants to claim the date you have reserved, and it is NOT her original wedding date. Be firm that you selected the date and that you want to reserve it as your unique wedding date and anniversary — not to be shared with her. Suggest that she switch to her anniversary date or some other time.
Hopefully by 2022, COVID-19 won’t remain a threat to society. Just in case, know that many wedding planners are offering video services for couples so that they can marry no matter what.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just turned 18 years old. I’ve wanted a tattoo for as long as I can remember, but my parents are against it. They say that it could disqualify me from getting a job or give a negative representation of myself. I’ve tried many times to reason with them that it is 2020 and things are different now; companies are more lenient when it comes to personal appearances. I can always cover my tattoos in the workplace, but it really just comes down to what career path I choose, and I don’t know what that is yet. I don’t think a tattoo will have as big an effect as they assume. Are tattoos still frowned upon in the workforce? — 18 Now
DEAR 18 NOW: I’m old-school like your parents. I believe it does make a difference if you have visible tattoos — depending on the type of job or career path you ultimately choose. Is it worth it to get a tattoo anyway? It is your choice. A compromise might be getting a small tattoo in a discreet area, at least for now. In that way, it won’t stand in your way as you navigate your future.
An opposing view I have heard plenty of times is that there are so many career options these days that there should be a job for you no matter what markings you put on your skin. That may be true, but from my perspective, I think you can have a bit of patience. Wait until you figure how where you think you are headed and what is expected there before you create a roadblock that could make it harder for you to reach your goal.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 25 years old, and I just finished my master’s degree. I want to start my own businesses from home. I’ve begun an online closet, and I am studying to receive my real estate license. I still live at home with my family and pay a majority of the bills because I happen to be the biggest breadwinner. Lately, I’ve been feeling congested — like I don’t have my own workspace to develop. Since quarantine, I do everything within my small bedroom: sleep, relax, work, exercise. I have nowhere else to extend myself. I need a desk with a workspace and a place to keep my store inventory separate. Living in New York City is expensive, and I can’t find anywhere affordable to move. What are my options? — Living in a Box
DEAR LIVING IN A BOX: Patience is key here. It would be best for you to get one of your businesses off the ground and making money before you take on more debt. Can you give yourself 12 to 18 months to work toward this goal? If you can do that, you will likely have a better chance to make a smooth transition to independence.
You should also look outside of New York City proper for housing that may be more affordable. Consider getting a roommate. I know you share space with your family now, but moving in with a roommate may seem like a luxury compared to your current situation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just got back from my hair appointment at my usual salon. When I made the appointment, they said their protocol is that I had to come with clean, dry hair. There would be no shampooing or blow drying — what they call a dry haircut. So I went in to get my haircut, and when going to pay, not only did they charge their normal fee ($65) but an additional $3 for their costs for PPE. I totally understand they have been closed down since March, but is it right to charge full price when you’re only getting two-thirds of the service? They are using no shampoo, conditioner, electricity to dry — not even any hairspray! I would think they would adjust their prices accordingly. I love my hairdresser, but I will NOT be going back. Am I right to be annoyed? Maybe there’s something I’m missing? — Price Gouging
DEAR PRICE GOUGING: Your hairdresser made one critical mistake by not telling you everything about the new protocols, including the price for reduced services. Yes, it is understandable that they need to figure out how to make up for lost time. The challenge is going to be how to do so without offending their customers. You should speak to them and lodge your complaint. Ask for whatever compromise you want before completely walking away. If enough people complain, they may amend their policy. If not, it is likely that you can find a hairdresser with different pricing for services.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a really great job that has good benefits. The job itself isn’t what I think I would want to do forever, but I’m comfortable. Recently, there were proposals for the reduction of our benefits. Some of those proposals were passed, which resulted in the loss of those benefits. Now I worry that I could potentially lose more than what I’m willing to live with.
At this point in my life, I’m at a crossroads. Should I continue on my current path because I’m comfortable, or should I start searching for a career that entertains my true interests, especially since the benefits here aren’t guaranteed anyway? — Crossroads Millennial
DEAR CROSSROADS MILLENIAL: If you are not working toward what you want your career to be, make a plan to get to the job of your dreams. That doesn’t mean that you should up and leave your job now. Instead, do your research. Figure out what truly interests you. Then look for stable companies that offer those opportunities. If it is possible to see what benefits these companies offer, figure that out as well. In some instances, people supplement their insurance and other benefits themselves in order to pursue their dreams. There are many ways to get to your goal.
DEAR HARRIETTE: The Black Lives Matter movement is the biggest topic today, aside from COVID-19. The world is changing, and the truth about people in our surroundings has been coming to light. My white friends are backing all lives matter, and I’m confused about what to think and feel. Why don’t they see why BLM is important? Have I been blind to their true feelings about Black people all this time? Have they been blind to their own feelings about Black people? How do I continue these friendships? Should I? I am in shock because there is a lot of love here, but I feel for the first time that we are just too different after all. I want to bridge our races, as I thought we were doing this whole time. Was it all fake? — Lost in This World
DEAR LOST IN THIS WORLD: Honest, robust conversations are beginning among people who normally do not talk about race. Research is revealing to many people nuances about the racial justice struggle that, hopefully, will open more eyes.
The fight between Black Lives Matter and all lives matter is based on perspective. The reason that Black Lives Matter became a thing is that Black life didn’t seem to matter to many people. Black men and women were being executed on a regular basis with no repercussions — whether the murderer was a citizen or a police officer. The notion of all lives matter emerged as a reaction to BLM, suggesting that white lives, blue (police) lives and all people are important. That was never the issue. These other entities were not and are not under attack in the way that Black people are.
When you educate your friends about why upholding the value of life is necessary, this may help them to understand better. The intention of Black Lives Matter isn’t that white lives — or any other lives — matter less. Instead, it is to point out that Black lives should not be disposable.
Don’t give up on your white friends. Start talking, reading together, sharing information and keeping the dialogue going. Education is key to liberation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just got out of a relationship not too long ago that I believe was toxic for both of us. We took our time apart, but he has appeared again in my life asking to start over and be friends. He says that he is different and he wants me to get to know the “new” him; however, I am not sure what to do. Should we be friends and see if there is a relationship for us in the future, or should I just leave it alone and move on and continue healing? I need some help. — A Girl on the Rise
DEAR A GIRL ON THE RISE: Trust your gut. You say that you “just got out of a relationship” and that it was “toxic.” It probably took a lot for you to be able to extricate yourself from this relationship. I suggest that you stay the course and build your life independent of your ex. You can congratulate him on turning his life around and wish him well. But don’t welcome him back so soon. Even if he has had an “aha!” moment and is committed to being a better man, he needs time to practice that. Encourage him to live his life as you live yours. Don’t go backward. Stay on the rise.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I just read your advice to the woman whose dog passed away and wanted her neighbor to be there for the dog’s funeral. As a “mother” of an almost-16-year-old dog, I just had to write a response to the neighbor who felt this was “over the top.” She should feel honored that she was invited to this funeral. It shows what the dog mom thinks of her in wanting her to be there to share her grief. I am glad the dog mom does not know how the neighbor feels about this, and I am equally glad that you told her to keep it to herself.
My husband and I were never able to have children, and we decided against adoption for various reasons. My dog has become my “son,” and I love him like any mother would love their human child. I know I will lose him soon, and the loss will be tremendous. I wonder to myself how am I going to go on without him. He is truly the light of my life. My husband knows this; a love between a parent and a child is different than a love between spouses.
I hope you will share this response with the neighbor who feels the dog funeral is “over the top.” I feel she needed a little more explanation. — Proud To Be a Dog Mom
DEAR PROUD TO BE A DOG MOM: Thank you for sharing your story. You are right — for many people who do not have children, their pets take on that role. And the love shared between pets and their owners can be strong. I have witnessed this in my own family and with friends and neighbors.
Back to the point of the original question: If you are invited to the funeral of a pet, consider it an honor to be included — and participate with respect, whether or not you understand it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine owns a painting company. I hired him and his workers to paint my home a new color. I signed a contract like any other customer, but when I asked for the invoice, he said to pay what I am comfortable with. He wouldn’t tell me what he usually charges, and I have never had something like this done before. I don’t want to underpay him, but I don’t want to overpay him either. What is the best way to approach paying him and his workers? — A Grateful Friend
DEAR A GRATEFUL FRIEND: What an uncomfortable position to be in! Your friend thinks he is doing you a favor by telling you to pay what you can. Unfortunately, this is not as kind as he thinks because it requires you to do work that may not yield accurate results. You need to get your friend to understand how tough this situation is for you.
Thank your friend for being kind in not charging you his normal price. Tell him that since you have never hired a painter before and do not know what it should cost, you have no idea what to pay. Tell him that you will pay him when he is able to give you a price. Point out that his workers did a good job and deserve to be paid right away, but you have no idea what to pay them. Perhaps he can tell you his normal price and then offer you a percentage discount. Sometimes the “friends and family discount” can run from 20% to 50%. You can tell him you have found that out from your research. Perhaps he will be willing to share the regular price while recommending that you pay a discounted fee.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Thank you for the advice that you offered to “On the Edge,” who was concerned about their increased drinking. May I offer one additional piece of information for future reference? Alcoholics Anonymous (or any 12-step program) is NOT for everyone.
An alternative or supplemental resource (for some) is SMART Recovery, which utilizes the concepts of cognitive behavioral therapy to examine, analyze and alter the way in which we think and rationalize our thoughts. It’s worth taking a look! I’ve seen SMART Recovery’s meetings and methodologies help many, many people. You can visit SMARTRecovery.org for more information. — Alternative Support
DEAR ALTERNATIVE SUPPORT: Thank you for sharing information about another program that can help people who are battling addiction. Indeed, there are a number of organizations that are dedicated to supporting people who have found themselves in the throes of addiction. I encourage people to get support however they can, because it is possible to be freed of addiction.
I will point out that traditional therapy is also an option. Many therapists are certified with specialization in treating people with addictions. Do your research to find the right fit for you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: When I worked at a heavily visited tourist attraction, I had a visitor interaction that ultimately ended with me escorting said visitor to a colleague (whom we will call “Annie”). I am terrible with names, and I didn’t regularly work with Annie at the time. As I approached Annie’s desk, I realized her name was escaping me. I suddenly thought I recalled her name, so as I dropped off the visitor with Annie, I said “OK, thanks, ‘Jen’ will take care of you from here.”
The second it came out of my mouth, I knew it was the wrong name, which is embarrassing on its own, but much worse because I called her the name of another co-worker, and both these women are East Asian. I am white.
Even though I knew the name was wrong, Annie’s real name was escaping me so instead of correcting myself, I scurried off with my tail between my legs. Annie did not correct me, but I could see the disappointment in her eyes. It’s been at least four years since that incident, and Annie has always been gracious and kind to me in every interaction we have had since then. So kind that I often wonder if she has forgotten this incident — although that’s probably wishful thinking!
I committed a heinous racist microaggression against my fellow human, and I feel guilt and shame for it constantly. I consider myself anti-racist, and this moment was a reality check for me. We no longer work at the same place, but we’re still in touch. I have considered, and even drafted, many apologies to her for this incident, but I have never sent the apology because I do not think this type of action deserves forgiveness and do not want to put her in the place of having to tell me that it’s OK — which she is likely to do because she is so kind.
Regardless of whether I deserve forgiveness, I still think she deserves an apology and acknowledgement. Is apologizing the right thing to do here, or will I just be putting her in an uncomfortable position all over again? If a co-worker had ever done something like this to you, would you even want to hear a years-late apology? — A Real Jerk, Trying To Be Better
DEAR A REAL JERK, TRYING TO BE BETTER: Thank you, first of all, for your thoughtfulness about this incident and your willingness to share it with us. This is exactly the kind of reflection that is needed for us to move forward with greater awareness of how to interact respectfully with one another.
There is no time limit on an apology. But you do need to be clear about what you hope the outcome will be. It should not be to ask for forgiveness. That would be you presenting yourself as a victim in a situation where the other person was actually the victim.
Since you are in touch with this woman, reach out to her and tell her that you want to discuss a sensitive topic with her. Remind her of the incident and how you misidentified her, how you felt about it and that you have never forgotten because you instantly knew it was an egregious error. Apologize for not handling the situation in the moment — namely, immediately apologizing for calling her the other woman’s name. Tell her that in these times when everyone is evaluating their role in racist behavior, you realize that this was a clear microaggression on your part, and she deserved better from you.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.