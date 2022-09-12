DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel like I can never say no when I am asked to do something. This is getting to be a problem because I feel like I am stretched too thin. My job is stressful, and the stakes are high right now. As a result, my boss is piling on more and more work.

In my personal life, my friends rely on me to help them whenever they are in a bind. I am the go-to person when there is a problem. I like being that person, but I'm tired, and I have been dropping the ball a bit because there is too much on my plate. How can I learn to say no? -- Just Say No

DEAR JUST SAY NO: Sit down and take a breath. Really take the time to be still. When you feel like you need to get up and do something, continue to breathe deeply and notice your surroundings. Allow yourself to enjoy a few minutes of peace and calm when you aren't doing anything. Once you settle yourself, take inventory of your life. Look at the volume of activity that is your norm, and notice what you can eliminate. Think about how you can talk to the key people in your life to let them know what you need. For example, talk to your boss. Explain that you always want to do your best at work and to be able to accept any task given to you, but you are finding that you have been taking on more than you can manage. Ask if you can work together to be more strategic about what you do so that you can ensure that the results will remain excellent.

With your friends, be honest. Draw the line when you do not have the time or energy to help them. Be firm. This is much better than dropping the ball because you were too busy, or getting sick because you are stretched too thin.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited to a party this summer by someone I do not know very well. It was nice of her to extend the invitation. I think it came because I was hanging out with a group of people who are her friends.

I am hosting a party this fall for my birthday. I plan to invite the people that we know in common, but I would not normally invite this woman. We will no longer be hanging in the same circles at that point. Do you think I should invite her? Chances are, she won't know anybody else there. -- By Invitation Only

DEAR BY INVITATION ONLY: Did you like this woman? Did you go to her party? Did you have fun? Do you have space at your upcoming party to add another guest? Do you think she would enjoy herself? If you have answered yes to most or all of these questions, why not invite her? Expanding your social group is a natural thing to do over time. While you do not know this woman well now, you seem to have a friendly relationship, and you share a few friends.

An exception would be if your party is small and intimate, and she would seem like the odd person out -- but what you have described doesn't sound that exclusive. Go for it if it makes sense, and see how she fits into your friend group.

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends recently started planning her wedding and didn't tell me. I always thought that we would share this type of moment with each other. I found out from a mutual friend that she had started planning nearly a year ago and even set a date without telling me anything! It's now two weeks before the wedding, and she just reached out to ask if I'd come. I'm so hurt by this that I don't know how I should respond. What should I do? -- Late Invite

DEAR LATE NOTICE: Sounds like the two of you don't hold each other in the same regard. Inviting you two weeks before the big event is an afterthought. Naturally, this hurt your feelings. There could have been unusual circumstances. As we know, COVID-19 threw a wrench into many couples' wedding plan. But the fact that she didn't talk to you about it at all is what is particularly troubling.

Before RSVPing, get your friend on the phone. Congratulate her on her nuptials and ask her why you are just now learning about it, only two weeks before the big day. Tensions are usually high around weddings, but her behavior is extreme if you two actually were best friends. Find out why she gave you the cold shoulder. Depending on her answer and how you feel, decide whether you should attend. The choice is totally up to you. You owe her nothing. She broke that covenant when she kept you in the dark for so long.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a very inquisitive and talkative 8-year-old son. I am always impressed by the questions he comes up with and his eagerness to learn. I try to feed his desire to learn new things by giving him books to read and finding new places for us to visit. He has older teenage siblings who often find these activities boring. How can I bridge the gap between my 8-year-old and his older siblings, who are not interested in the same things? -- Sibling Collective

DEAR SIBLING COLLECTIVE: Think of incentives that your teenagers might appreciate, and offer them if they promise to spend a certain amount of time with your younger son. Teenagers are often obsessed with the details of their evolving lives and don't even notice their younger siblings. Presenting a desirable outcome to them in exchange for positive quality time with your younger child may work.

If your older children are not naturally inclined to participate in the activities that fascinate the baby of your family, your incentives will only work for so long. Look more closely at each of your older children. Notice if there is one thing that each might be willing to offer to the 8-year-old. Encourage that and see what happens.

Even more, you may need to create play dates and other engagements with your younger boy's peers.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently celebrated my birthday weekend with a guy who's been asking me out for years. We went on a few dates leading up to my birthday to ensure we were compatible. After we both agreed we were into each other, we left for the birthday trip and had a great time. When we returned home, he told me he didn't want to pursue anything serious with me. This blindsided me because I was adamant that I wasn't looking for a casual fling when I agreed to go out with him. What did I do wrong? -- Confused Date

DEAR CONFUSED DATE: You didn't give yourself enough time before jumping into the deep end. A few dates escalated into a trip. For him, that seems to have meant a fling. It could be that he was deceptive from the start. It could be that he didn't feel you two were compatible after all. It could also be that he had finally "conquered" you after so many years of pursuit.

Before you cut ties completely, ask him what happened. Remind him that you were clear about what you were looking for in a relationship, and his actions are confusing and disturbing. Press him to tell you why the sudden reversal.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am overwhelmed at work. It seems as if there are not enough hours in the day to accomplish everything that needs to be done. I try my best, but I'm beginning to realize it is really impossible to meet every deadline, complete every task and maintain a healthy work-life balance. I take pride in my performance at work, so falling short really bums me out. What are some things I can do to feel less overwhelmed and still be efficient in the workplace? -- Workplace Blues

DEAR WORKPLACE BLUES: Step back and do your best to organize your responsibilities in clearly defined ways that are trackable. Make a plan each day so that you can execute that plan and still have space for the flexibility that is inevitably required as the day progresses.

Start your day doing something for yourself -- simple exercises, meditation, drinking water, eating something healthy. Set an hourly alarm so that you remember to stand up and stretch, take a walk or just breathe. Now that so many people work at home in front of a computer all day, that natural time when people would walk around and chat with co-workers has largely dissipated. Carve out some time for yourself in the day, even if it is only a few minutes. Clearing your head will make you more efficient.

Anticipate challenges to the best of your ability and speak up when something is out of your reach. Communicate with your manager in advance of missed deadlines whenever possible. Work to build a partnership with your manager so that meeting expectations becomes more of a shared commitment. Ask for help when you need it. Ask for specific help when it is clear that you will not be able to find time for a certain task.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I caught my teenage son in our garage with a girl in the middle of the night. Evidently, he and the girl have been making out and having sex in my garage often, and I had no idea! Part of me understands -- I was once a teenager with raging hormones -- but the mother in me is furious. He insists he's being safe, and from the smell of latex in the air, I'm sure he is. But how am I supposed to be OK with my 17-year-old having sex? -- Devastated Mom

DEAR DEVASTATED MOM: For a few minutes, I couldn't find a single word to write to console you. This is a tough situation. I recently spoke to one mom of a teenage son, and she told me she found a condom wrapper in his trash can. That was her wake-up call. Like you, she was happy that he was practicing safe sex, but she was still outraged and bewildered that her baby was having sex at all -- especially in her house. She sat down and talked to him about being responsible and respectful to his companion. She said that what she wanted to impart to him more than anything was that they should be safe and thoughtful with each other.

For your son, if he is going to have sex in the middle of the night, how is this young lady getting home? How are they being safe beyond the use of a condom? Is she a girlfriend or a "booty call"? Encourage him to bring her into the light. This will push him to see his life in all of its aspects as real and not to be hidden. Be a sounding board for him. If he will talk about that part of his life, let him know you are there to listen.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just reconnected with an old high school acquaintance. We have become good friends. When she introduced me to her fiance, I was shocked to learn it was my old boyfriend from college. He knew we were friends now and did not tell her that he knew me. He and I have an sextensive past together, and I feel uncomfortable about her not knowing. Should I tell her? -- Ex Factor

DEAR EX FACTOR: In a word, yes. If she is your friend and you intend to remain close, you cannot keep something this significant to yourself. Since you didn't tell her immediately, though, you may want to check in with him. Ask him why in the world he chose not to reveal his past relationship with you. Give him the heads-up that you intend to let her know about it. Don't let him convince you to keep it a secret.

You do not need to reveal all of the details of the past. Decide what is important to share with your friend and what can remain part of your private history. College relationships are often messy. They represent growth periods for young people and do not always showcase behavior at its best. Unless he was dangerous or wildly disrespectful in ways that could be hurtful to your friend, keep those details to yourself. Share highlights, and if she wants to know more, tell her she should ask him.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106