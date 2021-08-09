DEAR HARRIETTE: I was recently introduced to my boyfriend's mom. My boyfriend and his mother have a great relationship, and I love that, but I'm realizing a few things about them that worry me. The main thing is her extreme defensiveness about him. I was joking about the way he drives -- he's a pretty fast driver, and it's scary -- and his mother told me that she taught him how to drive so she "knows that I'm exaggerating." I was caught off guard by this response. I know it may seem minor, but I've noticed this pattern of defensiveness and lack of accountability between them. Should I be worried? -- Stop Babying Him
DEAR STOP BABYING HIM: The relationship between a mother and her son is important to observe and understand for the man's partner. It shows a lot about how he engages with others, especially women. Continue to notice how they interact. Also, notice how they include you in their banter. You will have to figure out a way to become part of the conversation and flow of communication. This will take time. Since the two of them are close, his mother is clinging right now and using the "he can do no wrong" strategy in talking to you. This may settle down over time.
What's more important is for you to communicate with your boyfriend. Let him know about the things that are important to you about your relationship -- like his dangerous driving. Don't use his mother to try to get that point across. Talk to him. The stronger your bond, the less his mother can drive a wedge between you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Hanging out with my best friend has become quite a chore lately. I'm the only one who ever has suggestions for what we should do or where we should go. She never recommends anything, and then when we finally do what I suggest, she acts like she doesn't want to be there. I'm starting to think that maybe my friend just doesn't like spending time with me. Is this normal? Should I ask her why she does this? -- Only One With Suggestions
DEAR ONLY ONE WITH SUGGESTIONS: Yes. Talk to your friend. Ask her what's up. If her behavior is different from the past, point out when she changed, and ask what happened. You want to find out if she is OK and if anything has changed in her life to make her distracted or uninterested. For example, when people fall in love or start dating, they lose some interest in their friendships -- at least for a while. Similarly, if someone in the family is sick or stressed, the reality of family life may be clouding her ability to hang out and have fun. Find out if there are legitimate extenuating circumstances.
If she blows it off, stop her and make it clear that the way she has been acting makes you think she doesn't want to hang out with you anymore. Tell her what you want from her, namely being a participatory friend. Meanwhile, stop trying so hard. Know that not every friendship lasts forever. If she has lost interest in spending time with you, you don't need to continue a one-sided friendship. That's when you let go.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend just started dating this new guy. She talks about him all the time, and everything seems great. They are together every day, and when they are not together, they are on the phone or texting each other constantly. My friend just got out of a really bad relationship, and we agreed that she would take her time before jumping into another relationship so she can learn how to be independent. But as usual, she's jumping from her last relationship, where she was controlled by the guy, into a new relationship, where she thinks that she is in love already. I want to remind her of her pact to herself and tell her she needs to ease off of this guy, but I know her. She's just going to tell me I'm jealous and I don't want to see her happy. She's in lust, so I can't reason with her. Am I making a big deal out of this, or will she be fine? -- Protecting Her
DEAR PROTECTING HER: You already know that when people are "in lust," as you have described your friend, they often cannot hear. What you can do as a friend is listen carefully, to the extent that you are comfortable doing so, and bite your tongue. She won't hear you now anyway. You do not need to condone activities if you do not agree. By that I mean if she asks you whether she should do something that you disagree with, say no. Consider that an opportunity to speak your mind.
When your friend comes up for air and asks for your opinion, that's when you state your thoughts. Rather than judging her, you can remind her of what she has said she wants for her life. You can recommend that she slow down. But know that she may be the friend who is the serial deep-diver. You will have to decide whether you want to ride that wave with her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm uncomfortable with how I look. I have vitiligo, which causes my skin to have patches of different shades all over my body. All through high school I was bullied for it, but I'm starting college this semester. I am hoping that college will be a new start for me to embrace how I look and make new friends. With our classes beginning online, I am yet again afraid that people will judge me by what they see on the screen before they get to know me. I don't think I am going to make any friends and no one will like me. All I want to do now is to hide away. How can I get over my fear of not being accepted? -- Bag Over My Head
DEAR BAG OVER MY HEAD: We all want to fit in and be accepted in life, especially when starting a new chapter. Having vitiligo can be tough. Changing your attitude may help you a lot. The good news right now is that our culture is celebrating differences more than ever. There are several fashion models who are regularly featured on billboards and in fashion spreads who have vitiligo -- people who are being celebrated for their differences. One, who is known as Winnie Harlow, has become an activist on behalf of people with vitiligo. Learn more about her here: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winnie_Harlow.
I recommend that you choose to embrace your differences and to stand strong and beautiful as the person you are. When you walk with confidence, you create space to attract people who see that confidence and want to get to know you. Ground yourself by connecting to what you think is important. Why are you in college? What do you want to study? What kinds of experiences do you want to have at school? Seek out those subjects, individuals and opportunities. Believe that you will meet people who will be able to see you for who you are.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was just assigned a project with a co-worker, and now we spend basically every workday and day off together crunching to get it done. She is a vegan activist, dedicated to transforming my life, as she says, and to stopping me from being a meat eater. She criticizes everything I eat. She explains how harmful the food that I eat is, and the processes that my foods all go through, and it is completely annoying to me. She is very aggressive anytime I eat something that she doesn't agree with.
At our last meeting, we argued, and she stormed out. I just want to work without being judged for my lifestyle. Plenty of people eat meat and processed foods in America. I understand her concern, but she is becoming very mean and rude when the topic comes up, and she calls me names. How do I get her to understand that she needs to drop this topic? I fear she never will. -- Meat Eater
DEAR MEAT EATER: You have to stand up to her strongly. Let her know that while you have to work together, her food politics are hers -- not yours. Tell her you are done with her constant lobbying about your food choices. Do your best to tune her out. Put on noise-canceling headphones if you have them. Ignore her.
If that still doesn't work, report her to your boss. She is bullying you, and that is crossing the line.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have become dysfunctional, and I don't know how we can come back from it. We have been married for three years. We were discussing divorce until we found the root of our problem -- my husband wanted to see another woman and still be with me. I couldn't imagine being without him, so we opened our relationship; we both had outside relationships. I have trouble keeping other relationships going once I tell them about my open marriage with my husband; every time I get serious with someone, they ask me to leave him, and I end up dumping the guy. This open marriage is not working for me. I want to close our marriage, but I'm afraid my husband will not want to. I fear that this is the end of my marriage, and I am not ready. How do I prepare myself for my marriage to end? -- Closing My Marriage
DEAR CLOSING MY MARRIAGE: It's time for a sit-down with your husband. You have to be upfront and direct with him. You never wanted an open marriage. The only reason you agreed to it in the first place is because you love your husband and wanted to save your marriage. You have now tried it. Remind him that you have met more than one man who wants to be in a monogamous relationship with you, but you would rather be with him. Ask him if he is willing to close your marriage and be totally devoted to you. If he is unwilling, you will have to decide whether you can live with that -- or leave.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106