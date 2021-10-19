DEAR HIGHER STANDARDS: Just as you have higher standards when it comes to the people you date, you can use that same rubric for how you handle friendships. Speak up and tell your friend that you are tired of her judgments. Point out that you do not chastise her for how she decides whom to date. Ask her to back off and stay out of your business. If she balks, go in deeper. Explain that you have thought long and hard about what is important to you in a partner, and you aren't going to budge on those things. She can do whatever she wants, and you are doing what you want.

If she can't stop, you can stop telling her about your dating life. You may not need to cut her off entirely, but you can avoid sharing details that she might be overly critical of.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am accepting a job offer on the West Coast that would finally allow my girlfriend and me to move in together. We haven't found a place yet, but the job would demand that I start working right away. My girlfriend's mother has offered to let me stay with them for the first month so that I can start working while we secure an apartment. We'd be saving a ton of money this way. Could this be a bad idea? -- Saving Money