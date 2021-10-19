DEAR HARRIETTE: I opened up to my partner about my eating disorder, and I did not get the supportive response I wanted. I have silently struggled with my eating disorder for years, so telling my partner about it was a huge deal. When I told them, their response was underwhelming, to say the least. They encouraged me to start working out and find a diet plan that works for me; they didn't say anything about how I need to love and accept myself for who I am and how there is nothing wrong with me. I was disheartened by their response and a bit triggered. Am I wrong to feel so hurt by that sort of response? -- Opening Up
DEAR OPENING UP: Congratulations on opening up about such a sensitive topic. I'm sorry that your partner didn't understand how to respond to you. That does not mean that they are uncaring. It likely means that they may not know much about eating disorders and were therefore ill equipped to say the words that would resonate well with you. You know what the favored things are to say in this type of "coming out" because you have been struggling with your eating disorder for some time. It sounds like either through reading or some professional intervention, you have learned that the "cure" is more about self-love and acceptance than anything else. Your partner probably doesn't know that.
What you may want to do is open up a bit more. Share what you can about your journey, the difficulties, the highs and lows, and where you are now. You can also refer your partner to some reading to help them understand your condition better. Read more here: bit.ly/3At99GN. For more partner strategies, go to: bit.ly/3oF8zDd.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My two best friends and I are planning a trip to Las Vegas. We wanted to have a relaxing ladies' weekend, and we've already booked our flight and hotel.
One of my best friends is now insisting that her husband come as well. Two out of the three of us are not married. I personally think that we need to cancel the trip if she insists on bringing her husband, because it would defeat the purpose of a girls' trip. What should we do? -- Girls' Trip
DEAR GIRLS' TRIP: When one member of a friend group marries or is in a serious relationship, the friend dynamics often change. Some friend groups are able to maintain their friends-only activities, including trips. For others, it can be difficult.
Go back to your married friend and tell her that you understand that now that she is married, she wants to include her husband in her activities, but this trip is reserved for the girls. Encourage her to keep this time as precious -- just for the three of you. Suggest that at another time you can all take a trip that includes him and possibly other partners as well. If anyone cancels this trip, it will be her for breaking the agreement.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is extremely jealous and territorial. Every time I invite her to hang out with my other friends, she gets weirdly competitive for my attention. I asked her why she acts that way, and she told me that she didn't even notice that she was doing it. We had that conversation months ago, and she still hasn't changed her ways. What should I do now? -- Jealous Best Friend
DEAR JEALOUS BEST FRIEND: I have a problem with the concept of "best friend." I know some people will think that's extreme, but my reason is that just by definition, it indicates that this one person takes precedence over all others. Because of this, competition can ensue at different points in the relationship if other friends occupy a lot of someone's time or attention. This is especially true when people are young and still growing into their full selves and discovering their identities.
Your best friend may be feeling that your other friends are taking on more significance than she has. It could easily be subconscious, but that doesn't make it any less real. You can assure your best friend of how much you love her and appreciate her friendship. You can be more inclusive of her when the larger group of people assembles. Ultimately, you may not want to include her in all of those gatherings if it becomes too emotionally taxing for you to handle.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend shames me for having higher standards than she has when it comes to dating. There are a few traits that I refuse to negotiate on when it comes to who I date, and I do not feel that I owe anyone an explanation. I am tired of my friend making snide remarks about my preferences. I honestly think that she's projecting by making me feel that I am asking for too much. How do I approach this situation? -- Higher Standards
DEAR HIGHER STANDARDS: Just as you have higher standards when it comes to the people you date, you can use that same rubric for how you handle friendships. Speak up and tell your friend that you are tired of her judgments. Point out that you do not chastise her for how she decides whom to date. Ask her to back off and stay out of your business. If she balks, go in deeper. Explain that you have thought long and hard about what is important to you in a partner, and you aren't going to budge on those things. She can do whatever she wants, and you are doing what you want.
If she can't stop, you can stop telling her about your dating life. You may not need to cut her off entirely, but you can avoid sharing details that she might be overly critical of.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am accepting a job offer on the West Coast that would finally allow my girlfriend and me to move in together. We haven't found a place yet, but the job would demand that I start working right away. My girlfriend's mother has offered to let me stay with them for the first month so that I can start working while we secure an apartment. We'd be saving a ton of money this way. Could this be a bad idea? -- Saving Money
DEAR SAVING MONEY: It sounds like your girlfriend's mother is being very generous. To ensure that everything is in alignment, do your best to create boundaries. Decide on a move-in date and a likely move-out date. If there's a chance you might need to stay longer than a month, talk to her about that upfront. Offer to pay rent, even if she doesn't accept it. Understand her house rules. It can be challenging for adult children to live with parents. Be neat. Contribute to the cleanliness of the household and be engaged. Do not treat her home like a hotel.
Thank her profusely when you leave. Consider the time you spend together as bonus time for getting to know each other better. It can be a time you will treasure if you treat it like that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I visited my parents because my college semester had just ended and I wanted to surprise my little brother. I walked in on him smoking a vape -- he's in middle school! He made me promise that I wouldn't tell our parents. I'm not sure what to do now. I don't know if it's smart to tell my parents, because they may overreact. I also don't want to betray my brother's trust. I'm not sure which of my friends I can talk to, since they either aren't the type of friend I can share things with, or they vape themself. What should I do? -- Brother's Keeper
DEAR BROTHER'S KEEPER: Before talking to your parents, decide to stay in closer touch with your brother. Tell him that the only way you won't tell your parents is if he promises not to vape anymore and that he doesn't lie to you about it. Videoconference with him regularly and talk to him about this life and his choices. Many middle schoolers experiment with vaping and other things. Work to gain his confidence so that he feels comfortable talking to you about his life.
It could be that keeping this secret while reconnecting with him and staying connected when you are back in college may help him more than telling on him now. Tell him about your life as a middle schooler, including mistakes you made. Talk to him about your life as a college student so he can envision the future. Visit each other as much as you can.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a strong passion for creating music. It's hard to prioritize my art while still being a working-class citizen. As you know, hard work is key in attaining any goal. I also have to fight against the clock of life; music is a young man's game. I don't want to leave my dreams behind me, but bills are very real. My question is: How do I balance what I want for my future and what is necessary for right now? -- Struggling Artist
DEAR STRUGGLING ARTIST: Who says you have to give up your passion as you mature? There is no time limit on exploring your creativity. Yes, you may need to have a job to earn a living, but working hard at a job should not preclude you from working on your music.
If you haven't already, set up a corner in your home with all of the equipment that you need to make music. Then devote at least an hour a day to pursuing this dream. I recommend an hour daily because it helps you develop discipline around your dream. If you tend to it every single day, you will see results in no time. Those results may be just for your personal enjoyment, but there's a chance that you may create something interesting enough to share with the public. Thanks to technology, there are many platforms right now where you can upload music. You can put your music out there for others to enjoy whenever you are ready.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106