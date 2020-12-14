I have told her constantly that it is rude to look at her phone when I am right in front of her. I am so irritated by her behavior. It makes me wonder why she even hangs out with me -- she seems to want to be on her phone instead. I am afraid to tell her my feelings since she usually gets defensive or says she "never" uses her phone around me. Should I tell her how I feel? -- Disconnected

DEAR DISCONNECTED: Do tell your friend -- very directly. Explain that you don't want to hang out with her anymore if you have to constantly compete with her social media network. Request that she put her phone down or turn it off when you are together. If she refuses, don't visit with her for a while, and see if your absence has an effect.