DEAR HARRIETTE: I've just been fired for the first time in my life. I was fired for something trivial, but I'd rather not explain that in upcoming interviews. Can I lie to potential employers and tell them that I was not fired? From my experience, new employers almost never call the previous job to check. -- White Lie
DEAR WHITE LIE: You do not need to volunteer that you were fired from your job, but it is not smart to lie. Instead, talk about what you learned from the job and how you benefited from working there. If asked why you left, you can say it was time to go. Ultimately, it wasn't the right fit. You are looking for something different for your life and career.
Make sure that you do not include anyone from that job on your references. Instead, choose individuals who will sing your praises rather than someone who might reveal a flaw in your performance or character.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My father was showing signs of hearing loss for a few months. After a lot of encouragement, we finally got him to go to the doctor to get checked out, and, lo and behold, it turns out he has significant hearing loss. He was given a hearing aid last week, and it is helping him tremendously even though it takes a bit to get used to it. I think that because this is the first major sign of aging that I've seen from either of my parents, I'm a little shaken up. I was not expecting to feel so bothered by this. Do you have any advice for those of us who have a hard time watching our parents age? -- Aging Parents
DEAR AGING PARENTS: I consider it a blessing to have one or both of your parents still alive as they grow older. With that attitude, all the ups and downs that are bound to come can be managed with a bit more ease and grace. Yes, they will face a bevy of challenges. But the fact that they are present and able to spend time with you and, hopefully, enjoy a good quality of life is something for you to cherish.
It is also time for you to do a reality check. What are your parents' health concerns? If you are not clear, consider going with them to their primary doctor to get an assessment of where they are and what they need. Ask the doctor what you can anticipate, both in the near future and down the line, based on their health today. Find out what you can do to support them as they age. Look into activities that can stimulate their minds and bodies. Invest in long-term care insurance if you are able. This can help tremendously if they end up needing more support than you can offer.
For yourself, yes, it can be a challenge watching your parents age. Take it one day at a time. Celebrate the small victories. Talk to them regularly so that you know how they are and what's happening in their lives. Pay close attention. Also take care of yourself. Caregivers often take on a lot of stress as they attempt to support their loved ones.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-girlfriend contacted me recently. The only reason we broke up was because I cannot trust her discernment in most issues in life. However, if she managed to change the way she deals with certain issues, I would be willing to give it another chance. It's only been a few months since our split. Am I unrealistic for expecting her to have changed in a major way since then? -- Not Over It
DEAR NOT OVER IT: You are asking for something from your ex-girlfriend that, quite frankly, is unreasonable. You said that you "cannot trust her discernment in most issues in life." That is a huge thing to declare. For you to wish that in a few months your ex somehow has cultivated a new level of judgment is unrealistic.
You have to decide if you can accept her for who she is, questionable discernment and all. If you cannot, let her go. You will only be torturing yourself and her if you get back together with the hope that she can be or become something that she is not. My mother often says, "To know her is to know that." She has said this over the years when I have wanted someone to behave differently than what they have shown their behavior to be. Open your eyes, my dear, and be willing to see your ex for who she is.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently overheard my in-laws making fun of my cooking. I've never claimed to be the best cook, but I try my hardest. My husband's family has always found ways to pick on me, so my cooking was just another thing for them to poke fun at. I personally don't think that they're the best cooks either, so I don't care to ask any of them to teach me anything. I feel like I should address the subject even though they've never said anything to my face. How do I address this? Is it even worth addressing? -- Not a Chef
DEAR NOT A CHEF: This is a tricky one, as you don't want to leave yourself even more vulnerable to your in-laws' insults. If you can ignore them, that may be for the best. But if you hear their comments again, you might use a humorous challenge to jolt them into realizing how rude they are. For example, you might invite them to a cook-off to see who is worse than the other. Or next time they come over to eat, tell them you are taking the night off and ask them to cook instead of you so that they can show off their great culinary skills.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend is upset with me because of something that happened in my past. I really have no idea how he found out about it, but it wasn't necessarily a secret. He won't open up to me about why it upsets him or how we can work through it. I don't like how he's reacting. It's unfair of him to shut me out when he wasn't even in my life at the time of the incident. What do I do? -- No Time Like the Present
DEAR NO TIME LIKE THE PRESENT: Sit down with your boyfriend and tell him that you need to talk about the elephant in the room. Set it up by saying both of you had lives before you got together. In your case, that includes uncomfortable things that happened before you met. You realize that this particular incident is upsetting to him, and you want to be able to discuss it openly with him. Tell him it makes you uncomfortable that he has shut down about something that happened long ago, that does not affect him and that you cannot change because it is over. Ask him to explain what he is feeling and to talk to you about the situation so that you can find a way forward.
If the issue raises questions about your values or integrity, it may be hard for him to move on even though it didn't affect him when it happened. Figure out what you think the issue is, and speak directly to that. If, from your perspective, it was a forgivable situation, explain why you think so, and ask him to agree to move on.
It is also true that sometimes our past simply comes back to bite us. Is this one of those incidents?
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that my brother has a bunch of good ideas, but he never executes them. I'm afraid I'm watching him turn into one of those people who is all talk and no action. He's constantly pitching ideas to our friends and family but never doing anything with them. I know that people are getting sick of him and his lack of follow-through. I even watched my dad loan him money to kickstart his business plan only for him to spend the money on random things. What can I do to make sure he tightens up? I don't want people losing faith in him. -- Just Do It
DEAR JUST DO IT: Your brother might benefit from an entrepreneurial bootcamp where he can learn how to go from thinking about an idea to executing it. There are a lot of dreamers in the world, but far fewer people go the distance and make a plan that they complete. Suggest that your brother consider a particular idea that he is passionate about and then take a class or workshop to learn how to build that idea into a business.
He needs some confidence-boosting to help him realize that he has the potential within him to manifest his dreams. He has to recognize and cultivate that. For a jumpstart, I am hosting a Dreamleapers workshop two-part series in June that may support him and others in going from dream state to activation state. To learn more, visit bit.ly/DLSPRING21.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My dad bought me a fake designer purse for my birthday. It was similar to a purse that I had wanted for a very long time, and I could tell that he was so proud that he was able to get it for me. However, I knew it was fake almost immediately. He's always asking why I never use it, and I just don't have the heart to tell him that I can't be seen with this purse. I even considered lying and saying that it was stolen. What do I do? -- Faux Bag
DEAR FAUX BAG: Your dad did the best he could with the resources that he has. I totally understand your objection to a fake version of the designer bag, but I hope you can see his perspective, too. He tried to make you happy. What you can do is wear the bag when you are with him. You can hang it back in your closet the rest of the time.
We are obsessed with labels in this country. As someone who grew up in the fashion industry, I understand the undue pressure that exists to have the right accessory and to be on trend. Sadly, this obsession we have with stuff, especially expensive designer stuff, can be to the detriment of relationships and bank accounts.
Show your father some gratitude and wear the bag proudly around him.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106