DEAR NOT OVER IT: You are asking for something from your ex-girlfriend that, quite frankly, is unreasonable. You said that you "cannot trust her discernment in most issues in life." That is a huge thing to declare. For you to wish that in a few months your ex somehow has cultivated a new level of judgment is unrealistic.

You have to decide if you can accept her for who she is, questionable discernment and all. If you cannot, let her go. You will only be torturing yourself and her if you get back together with the hope that she can be or become something that she is not. My mother often says, "To know her is to know that." She has said this over the years when I have wanted someone to behave differently than what they have shown their behavior to be. Open your eyes, my dear, and be willing to see your ex for who she is.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently overheard my in-laws making fun of my cooking. I've never claimed to be the best cook, but I try my hardest. My husband's family has always found ways to pick on me, so my cooking was just another thing for them to poke fun at. I personally don't think that they're the best cooks either, so I don't care to ask any of them to teach me anything. I feel like I should address the subject even though they've never said anything to my face. How do I address this? Is it even worth addressing? -- Not a Chef