DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm afraid that most of the advice that my mentor offers me is not helpful. She is incredibly successful in the field that I aspire to work in, but she is from a different time. A lot of the steps that she took to get to where she is today wouldn't work for me. I'll go to her for advice about new opportunities I've been offered, but she will usually discourage me from taking them on. I still regret not taking my chances on some of those opportunities. Do you think that it's time that I find a new mentor, or should I continue to trust her advice? -- Mentee

DEAR MENTEE: Sounds like it is time for you to expand your mentorship pool. You may not need to walk away from your current mentor, as she does have insights about how things have been done that may be wise to have in your toolbox, but you need someone who is more familiar with the way your industry works today. Look around to see who stands out in your field, and reach out to that person to see if you can begin a conversation. Establishing a relationship with a mentor can take time. Be patient and strategic as you look to identify someone to fill that role.

Meanwhile, remember that in the end, you have to make your own decisions. It is smart to listen to counsel from people you respect, but the way to reduce your regrets is to evaluate the advice you are given against your own personal and professional yardstick and make your own decisions. Your mentor cannot do that for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: All of my private files were uploaded to my family computer, and nobody told me! My iCloud storage holds all of my personal pictures, messages and many more things that are extremely private to me. I needed to use the family computer a while back, so I signed into my iCloud to do a few things and logged out later on. Somehow while I was signed in, all of my information was stored onto the shared computer. My family could have seen all of my pictures, videos and private messages this whole time, and nobody said a word. I'm mortified. Should I ask them what they saw? Could it be possible that they didn't look at all? -- Embarrassed

DEAR EMBARRASSED: Unless you want to open up a discussion about what your family did or did not see of your personal files, do not ask the question. Instead, delete all of your files from the family computer. Make sure you permanently delete them all from the device, and do not make the mistake of downloading them there again.

If there's something in particular that worries you that may have been seen, be on the lookout for a comment that may reveal that. Decide at the moment if you want to address the issue or let it be. I recommend handling these incidents on a one-on-one basis.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've just been fired for the first time in my life. I was fired for something trivial, but I'd rather not explain that in upcoming interviews. Can I lie to potential employers and tell them that I was not fired? From my experience, new employers almost never call the previous job to check. -- White Lie

DEAR WHITE LIE: You do not need to volunteer that you were fired from your job, but it is not smart to lie. Instead, talk about what you learned from the job and how you benefited from working there. If asked why you left, you can say it was time to go. Ultimately, it wasn't the right fit. You are looking for something different for your life and career.

Make sure that you do not include anyone from that job on your references. Instead, choose individuals who will sing your praises rather than someone who might reveal a flaw in your performance or character.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm tired of my male friend constantly correcting me. He's an extreme know-it-all, and sometimes the way he speaks to me takes on a misogynistic tone. He always apologizes afterward, but the apology sometimes upsets me even more because that means he was aware that he was being rude in the moment. What should I say when this happens? -- Know-It-All

DEAR KNOW-IT-ALL: When this friend clicks into his know-it-all behavior, stop him right away. You can do so jovially by saying, "Uh-oh. Here he goes again. Becoming the man who knows absolutely everything." When he says something unacceptable to you, call him on it. You can say, "Can you hear yourself? How would you like it if I talked to you like that?" Or "Should I just stop talking and let you say everything since you seem to know it all?" Say something as close as possible to when the offense happens. Reflecting back to him what he is doing is the way to get him to notice his own behavior. Chances are, he has no clue that he is being mean, condescending or misogynistic. Educate!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My father was showing signs of hearing loss for a few months. After a lot of encouragement, we finally got him to go to the doctor to get checked out, and, lo and behold, it turns out he has significant hearing loss. He was given a hearing aid last week, and it is helping him tremendously even though it takes a bit to get used to it. I think that because this is the first major sign of aging that I've seen from either of my parents, I'm a little shaken up. I was not expecting to feel so bothered by this. Do you have any advice for those of us who have a hard time watching our parents age? -- Aging Parents

DEAR AGING PARENTS: I consider it a blessing to have one or both of your parents still alive as they grow older. With that attitude, all the ups and downs that are bound to come can be managed with a bit more ease and grace. Yes, they will face a bevy of challenges. But the fact that they are present and able to spend time with you and, hopefully, enjoy a good quality of life is something for you to cherish.

It is also time for you to do a reality check. What are your parents' health concerns? If you are not clear, consider going with them to their primary doctor to get an assessment of where they are and what they need. Ask the doctor what you can anticipate, both in the near future and down the line, based on their health today. Find out what you can do to support them as they age. Look into activities that can stimulate their minds and bodies. Invest in long-term care insurance if you are able. This can help tremendously if they end up needing more support than you can offer.

For yourself, yes, it can be a challenge watching your parents age. Take it one day at a time. Celebrate the small victories. Talk to them regularly so that you know how they are and what's happening in their lives. Pay close attention. Also take care of yourself. Caregivers often take on a lot of stress as they attempt to support their loved ones.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been working out twice a week with a virtual trainer for a little over a year now. I am proud of myself for doing this and being mostly consistent, but it is taking forever to get real results. I can't do high-impact exercises because of a knee injury, but I am working out. The other day I put on some shorts, and I was disappointed to see that even with all this working out, I still have cellulite. It's not fair. I felt too self-conscious to wear the shorts outside with those dimples showing. Do you think I'm being paranoid? My body is tighter in general, and I definitely feel healthier. It's just taking too long. -- Working Out

DEAR WORKING OUT: First, congratulations for sticking to an exercise routine for this long. It has taken commitment on your part to exercise consistently this year. Give yourself credit for what you have accomplished. Take a look at your whole body in the mirror: front to back, head to toe. Notice the improvements that you have made and what you want to work on. Be kind as you look at yourself. You may want to take pictures -- for yourself -- so you can document your progress.

Regarding the cellulite, check in with your doctor to see if there are any treatments that may work to break it up. Some people maintain cellulite even when they have very little body fat. It may just be there for life, but there are procedures that may help reduce or eliminate it. You can also get a second opinion from a friend to see if they think your cellulite is so unsightly that you should not wear your shorts. Chances are, you are being overly critical.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a freshman at my university. I have always had a strict schedule because of my parents, and now I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed by the amount of freedom I have in college. Is this normal? I can't believe it, but I'm actually missing my parents and their rules. I don't want to ask them to step in and help me. I am supposed to be independent now. How can I make sure I'm making the best use of all this newfound free time? -- Freshman Life

DEAR FRESHMAN LIFE: One of the biggest challenges in college is time management. You are not alone in your struggle, but like all students, you have to figure it out -- and fast.

I am a big believer in creating a schedule. Use a calendar -- a great one is on your smartphone because it's always with you. Fill in all appointments, classes and study halls that you have for each day. Evaluate how much time you think you need to study for each class. Allocate time for study in your schedule. Write in mealtimes and downtime so that you have a record of what you do with your time. Any scheduled assignments, exams, labs or other responsibilities should go on your schedule.

Update your schedule daily as new activities present themselves. Reschedule tasks that you didn't do. Review your calendar at the end of the day to see what you have accomplished and go over the agenda for tomorrow so that when you wake up, you are executing your plan.

In addition to your electronic schedule, consider making a detailed to-do list. It can be daily, weekly or monthly. Order it based on your classes. Break down your duties and assignments in detail so that you are clear about what must get done and when. Pay attention to your list daily so that you know what you have accomplished and what is left to be done.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

