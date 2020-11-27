DEAR HARRIETTE: I started visiting a coffee shop once a week to have a chance to get outside and do some work in a different setting. This coffee shop is typically empty and only allows a few customers in at a time. It is around the corner from my apartment, so I enjoy going there.

A new barista recently started there. He is nice and makes good drinks, but he is super flirty and chatty. I spend a good amount of time there, and he will constantly come over to my table and compliment me and talk to me and ask me out on dates. I have turned him down and told him I just want some alone time to get my work done, but he doesn't stop. I don't want to find a new shop, but this barista is disturbing. What should I do? -- Chatty Coffee Shop

DEAR CHATTY COFFEE SHOP: The next time he approaches you inappropriately, tell him clearly and directly that he is making you uncomfortable. Point out that you come to this coffee shop regularly, and he is making you feel that you should stop coming. Tell him that you intend to report him to his supervisor if he does not stop. Give him a chance to back off.

If he continues, make a beeline for his boss and describe the offensive behavior. You are perfectly within your rights to have a peaceful experience devoid of harassment at this coffee shop.