DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband is OK with us having separate bank accounts, but he insists on sharing an Amazon Prime account. I feel like this is almost as invasive because he feels the need to confront me about what's on my wish list or in my shopping cart. This is the one of the reasons I did not want him to have my bank statement. Should I make my own Amazon Prime account without telling him about it? -- Online Shopper

DEAR ONLINE SHOPPER: There are a couple of schools of thought on this. I heard one minister advise a couple about to get married that they should share bank accounts and all other financial accounts to keep their relationship connected and honest. I know plenty of other folks who suggest that you keep at least a little something to yourself, even if you do share some key accounts. I don't think you should lie about it, but you can tell your husband that you do not like him interrogating you about your desires and choices; therefore, you will be opening your own account. Go ahead and do it. But at least you will have informed him.

I will add that you two may need to have a discussion that looks more broadly at how you spend money and what your financial goals are. Your husband may be worried about paying bills in the long term. You seem to dislike him questioning your spending habits. An open conversation about how you approach money at this stage in your marriage sounds like a wise decision as you think about today -- and the future.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am struggling to find a career that I am truly passionate about. I've noticed a pattern within myself where I'll find a new potential career path, pursue it and then slowly lose interest over time. I've been doing this for years, and I am now an adult with a career that I have no true interest in. I worry that I'll always be this way. How do I know whether I am truly passionate about a career path or if it is just a temporary interest that I am fixated on? Is it possible that I have no true passion? -- Unfulfilled

DEAR UNFULFILLED: Perhaps your fulfillment does not need to come from work. Many people pursue outside activities such as hobbies, sports or public service engagements that fill their spirits and make them happy. For them, work is work; it's the way they earn a living, and they don't make it the focus of their heart and soul. Think about what interests you the most. Then figure out how you can dedicate a certain amount of time to whatever that is.

For example, I know many people who are actively involved in charitable efforts such as feeding the unhoused, educating the disenfranchised or volunteering at their spiritual home to serve meals. Others get involved in politics or amateur sports. The point is that you do not need to continue to feel "less than" because you can't find a career path that suits you. As long as you earn enough money to take care of yourself, you can put the rest of that energy into something that makes you happy. Find balance that way.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband normally leaves for work around 5 a.m., so when he left on New Year's Day at his regular time, it was no big deal to me. Later that morning, I was talking with a friend, and she mentioned how she thought my husband would have had the day off for the holiday. That got me thinking, so I called his office and was greeted by a recording saying the office was closed all week. I confronted him about it once he got home, but he was dismissive about it. I feel like he may be being unfaithful to me. Should I be worried? -- Worried Wife

DEAR WORRIED WIFE: Think back on your husband's behavior. Has he given you any reason to believe that he is having an affair? What else about his behavior is different or suspicious, if anything? Calmly review your life in the past few months to see if anything stands out. If so, note any incidents that give you pause.

Next, sit down and talk to him. Ask him to be honest with you. Point out that he was strangely dismissive when you brought up the office closure, and you believe you deserve to know what's going on with him. Ask him again what he did on New Year's morning at 5 a.m. Ask him directly if he is involved with someone else. Ask him if he wants to stay married to you.

Do your best to get him to talk. If he clams up, tell him that silence really isn't an option if he values your marriage. You need to know what's going on. If you have thought of him as being an honest person, tell him as much. That alone may be what makes this lie so much more offensive to you. Ask him to tell you the truth out of respect for your bond.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son graduated from high school last year, and after submitting college applications, visiting campuses, etc., he has expressed to me that he does not feel that college is for him. When I ask him what he wants to do in life, he says he wants to be successful, but he has no plan for how he will pursue success. He is working now and applying to different jobs that would pay him more, but I would like for him to further his education so that he has more opportunities as well as a broader social experience. I'm torn between supporting his decision or continuing to push him to go to college. -- Pro-College Mom

DEAR PRO-COLLEGE MOM: I strongly believe in the value of a college education, yet I have also seen students waste a lot of time and money going to college before they are ready to apply themselves. Perhaps your son should pursue the working world for now. Maybe you can convince him to take a few classes at your local community college or technical school. There are a lot lucrative jobs that require some technical training but may not need a college degree. The best thing you can do for your son is to encourage him to think about his dreams for his life and to figure out how to manifest them. There are many roads to success. Help him to figure out his!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I want to quit my full-time job and fully pursue my passion as a photographer. I've been making consistent money from photography for the past few months, but it definitely hasn't been my main source of income. I know that if I quit my 9-to-5, then I would have the extra time to commit to my photography and fully support myself. When do you know it's time to stop working for others and pursue your passion full time? -- Pursuing My Passion

DEAR PURSUING MY PASSION: Give yourself a deadline by which you must have so much freelance work as a photographer that you do not have enough time left to do your full-time job. Solicit work aggressively so that you get a sense of what you can attract right now. Save every penny you can. Ideally, you should have at least six months' worth of savings before you go out on your own.

The reality is that you can potentially build a weekend photography business over the next year. It may mean that you are working every day of the week, but that is how many entrepreneurs get started. I recommend that you stay in your 9-to-5 for as long as you can. Allow that income to fuel your startup. You will know you are ready to take the leap when you have money in the bank and a robust client roster.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am tired of arguing with my husband about every little thing. I began to notice that just about every conversation that we have is an argument. If I say something, he almost always challenges me. I don't like waking up to arguments. Because we are still working from home, I am seeing a pattern that I don't like. I started paying closer attention and noticed that just about every time he speaks to me, it is judgmental, negative or dismissive.

A couple of weeks ago, I decided that I would stop talking to him. That's what I have done. For the most part, I say virtually nothing to him. I keep my distance. I say good morning when I see him. I pass by him without talking. I say "excuse me" if I need him to move. Rarely do I say anything else. That has brought me much less negativity, but it's super-awkward, and I think it's hard on my daughter being in the middle of what may seem like a standoff -- one I doubt my husband even sees. I have asked my husband to go to counseling in the past, and he has refused. Should I ask him again? I worry that it will cause a fight. -- Standoff

DEAR STANDOFF: The existence that you and your husband are living right now is not healthy -- as you know -- and it is not sustainable over time. It is not healthy for you or your daughter. So, yes, you need to say something to your husband. Ideally, you should talk when your daughter is not around. Ask him if he has noticed your silence. Do know that he could be oblivious. Either way, tell him that you made the decision to stop talking to him because he is so consistently unkind to you. Tell him that you do not want to live like this and that you believe you two need help. Ask him once again to go to counseling with you.

If he refuses, schedule counseling for yourself anyway. You need professional help in standing up for yourself and making healthier choices about how to live. Eventually, you two will need to address the ways you interact if you are to preserve your marriage. Marriage should not feel like a prison sentence. It should be infused with joy.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106