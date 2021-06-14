DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbors had two huge Trump flags on their front lawn before the election. My wife and I did not care for Trump at all. They took the flags down the day after he lost. Since then, they have seemed a lot friendlier. They smile and wave at my family and even try to make small talk when they see my wife and me out on our morning walk.
I cannot forget the Trump flags and the aggression that they exuded leading up to the election. Should I get over it and try to make nice? I feel that they are still people I need to beware of. -- Trump Neighbors
DEAR TRUMP NEIGHBORS: I'm a big believer in communication. Be friendly with your neighbors and strike up a conversation with them. If it happens naturally, get them to talk about their beliefs -- not so much about Trump, but about what they value. The beauty of our country is that we are free to have our own viewpoints and express them publicly. Of course, that means that we will disagree with some people -- sometimes fervently. That's all the more reason it would be good to talk about what you think and believe. During the Trump years, there was an awful lot of yelling and finger-pointing and not enough genuine conversation where ideas were batted around and people gave one another space to express what was on their minds and in their hearts. It is not too late for that.
Talk to your neighbors. If the time ever does come to comfortably talk politics, ask them about their opinions and listen to them. Don't stand ready to pounce. Hear them out, and then share your views. You may be able to spar with them, agree to disagree or sway them to your way of thinking on a point or two. You don't have to forget their support of Trump to talk to them and be cordial.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I started seeing a girl who is a huge basketball fanatic. She started her own brand revolving around her favorite NBA teams, and she has a YouTube channel where she analyzes the latest games. She told me she never played sports growing up. I really want to ask her how and why she got into sports, because it seems a little unusual for a woman with no sports background. Is that a sexist question? I was avoiding asking her for fear of it sounding sexist. -- Dating a Sports Fan
DEAR DATING A SPORTS FAN: What is sexist is that your curiosity about her sports fanaticism is based on her being a woman. Why not just be curious? It is interesting that your girlfriend is all about sports. Out of pure interest in her, ask her how she came to be so laser-focused on basketball. Did her parents watch sports when she was growing up? When did she first get interested? What propelled her to go as far as to create a brand around the industry?
If you are genuinely interested in your girlfriend's choices, learn as much as you can about her and the business she has built. If you happen to be interested in sports, you are golden. You have a girlfriend who shares your passion. If you are not a basketball fan, you can still support her.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a stay-at-home mother, and my husband works from home now. We have three kids and two dogs, a full house. We start our day early and end in the late evening. My husband is in his office most of this time. We have tried to create work and personal life balance with boundaries. He does not work outside of his office, and he keeps work between certain hours.
Even though we have found our rhythm, I feel so alone and programmed without a break. My kids need attention every second, and my husband is close but not here most hours of the days. When I do get a break, I feel exhausted and don't know how to relax. My home is supposed to be my sanctuary, but being home and never needing to go anywhere, I'm not enjoying my breaks. What can help in this situation to put my mind at ease? -- Stir Crazy
DEAR STIR CRAZY: Step back, take a breath and reassess the situation. Yes, it is stressful. But much of it is likely similar to life before COVID-19. Think about what you managed then and what is different now. Assign your children specific responsibilities that give you a bit of flexibility.
Let your husband know that you desperately need his help. Even if it's one hour each day after work, you need him to engage the children so that you can have an hour off. Don't complain when you talk to him about this. Explain that this is what you need in order to keep the family in check.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been dating my boyfriend for over a year now, and I have not met any of his friends, or any family either. To be fair, he has not met my parents because I am very strategic about who meets my parents, and he knows that. However, he has met my closest friends.
Every time I ask to meet his friends, I feel like he is giving me excuses. At this point, it makes me feel like I am being hidden. We have had a conversation about it, but it never seems to happen. Am I wrong for wanting to meet his friends and family, or is it still too early? -- Girl With Potential
DEAR GIRL WITH POTENTIAL: Looks like both of you have been holding back a bit, with your boyfriend being more extreme. You need to ask yourself what you want in this relationship. If you think it is serious and you want to be committed to this man, it is time for you to have that talk. You can tell him what you want and ask him what he wants. Be direct, so that there's no room for squirming.
If you want to see where this can lead, including to a long-term commitment, tell him that you don't think that is possible without your friends and family knowing both of you. Ask him what he has to hide. Stick to your guns. If he refuses to include you in the rest of his life, that is a sign that he is not serious.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My young daughter is an aspiring model. She recently did a photo shoot for a headshot. During the photo shoot, the company we booked was supposed to send a kid-friendly photographer. When we got there, the photographer and his assistant had never done professional photos with children before. He turned out to be horrible with children: He was very stern, yelled a bit and was not patient at all. My daughter ended up crying, at which point I told him I wanted to cancel and book with someone else, but he told me that there was no refund -- I could cancel, but I would have to pay someone else again. I don't feel that I should have to pay for a service I was not satisfied with, especially when he had no experience with a child for this gig.
After I received the photos, his assistant reached out to me saying that she had lost the payment paperwork and asking me to resubmit it. This photographer was rude, and I do not like how my daughter's photos came out. I'm ready to contact them back and tell them "Too bad." Because I was unhappy and they lost the payment for something I didn't want to pay for anyway, that's on them. I don't want any bad karma by not holding up my end of the deal, but the other half of me feels like I got lucky and maybe this is their karma. Should I pay for the services or keep my money to book a better photographer? -- Depending on Karma
DEAR DEPENDING ON KARMA: Count your blessings. Do not pay the photographer. Contact the company to formally express your disappointment in how the shoot was handled. If they balk, contact your local consumer protection office or the Better Business Bureau to lodge a formal complaint against the company.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents are divorced, and I have not had an in-person relationship with my mother for five years. My son is now 7 years old. My mother and I still had each other on social media, and she has been trolling and feuding with me about many different things that I post -- things that pertain to my son and being a mother. It's no surprise that she disagrees with all my choices and everything I do with my son.
I blocked her from everything so that she can no longer watch my life and criticize me, especially since she is not in our lives anymore. Some time after blocking her, my husband and I got served with papers that say she is trying to get custody of my son. She only met him when he was a baby. She doesn't know him at all. She is calling us unfit parents and a danger to our son. Now we have to face court to defend ourselves to keep our son. How can she do this? Does she have any chance of winning? -- Don't Take My Son
DEAR DON'T TAKE MY SON: Get an attorney immediately and share everything that you know with him. Any communication you have received from your mother, on social media or otherwise, can be used as evidence -- for or against you. Identify friends and family members who will vouch for your role as a mother and friend. Find out where your father stands in this situation. Gather your forces so that you can fight your mother if needed. Stay calm and make sure you pay close attention to your son to ensure that he is safe. Good luck.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.