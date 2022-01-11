DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm about to enter my final semester of college, and I'm excited to be done with school for good. Last semester was long and arduous. I'm so tired that I have almost no motivation to finish out the year strong. I cannot bring myself to commit to my work or any of my final projects. How do I stay motivated? -- Senioritis

DEAR SENIORITIS: Think about it this way: Are you ready to graduate? If you want to avoid repeating classes when you reach the end of this semester, you need to hunker down and do the work whether you like it or not. Yes, that's easy for me to say, but hear me out: This feeling will come and go in life. After you are out in the working world, you will find yourself in situations where you are simply tired. You won't want to complete a task or push hard to the end of a project. If you are to be successful in your work, you will have to do it anyway. What you are experiencing now is a precursor to what will happen down the line.

As much as you don't want to do the work, JUST DO IT. To motivate yourself, create a calendar with all of your key deadlines on it. Write in bold and color code those that seem particularly difficult to complete. Make it clear to yourself that you have to get them done. Even better -- do them first. Create a personal best challenge for yourself. Set up a competition. When you complete a task, what can be your reward? Have fun with it. This may motivate you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was at a bar the other night, and I saw my co-worker's husband being very handsy with another woman. He was there with a large group of men and only a few women, but he was being super inappropriate with one of the women in his group. My co-worker and I aren't very close, and I don't want to cause issues between her and myself, so I would prefer to write an anonymous note. I also have no idea where she stands with her husband or whether they're separated. If I were her, I would want to know. Should I write the anonymous note? -- Anonymous Co-Worker

DEAR ANONYMOUS CO-WORKER: I have learned the hard way that in situations like this, it is best to keep your mouth shut. You do not know your co-worker's relationship with her husband. Do not assume anything. Yes, you saw something that looked inappropriate. What would have been better would have been to go up and say hello to him so that he knew that you saw him. Going back to your co-worker anonymously will likely make her paranoid, as she won't know who witnessed the event. If you went to her directly, it would still be hard. Even when people say they want to know about their partner's indiscretions, it's rarely true.

Sit this one out. If you see this man again and he is up to these same behaviors, make yourself known to him. If he has a guilty conscience, he will likely react in some way. Hopefully that will lead to your co-worker learning the truth.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Things were going pretty well with my boyfriend up until a few nights ago. I found out that he got into a physical altercation with the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. He confronted the man at a party and ended up sustaining a few injuries after the fight. This is a huge red flag to me. Why was he confronting this man unless he has unresolved feelings for his ex-girlfriend?

I'm feeling very conflicted now because I have no interest in staying with someone who might still be in love with his ex. Would breaking up with him over this be too hasty of a decision? We haven't really had a discussion about this. -- Huge Red Flag

DEAR HUGE RED FLAG: You are right to be extremely concerned about this fight. Sit down with your boyfriend and ask him to explain what triggered the fight. Listen carefully. Ask him if he has unresolved feelings for his ex. Ask him to tell you if he has gotten into fights before. You need to get to know him to determine if he has a temperament that you can live with. Be careful not to back him in a corner as you talk to him. But let him know you are extremely concerned.

If he refuses to talk about the incident, consider that a red flag. If enough signs feel uncomfortable or suspicious, end the relationship. You have to trust your gut and also protect yourself. Do not anger him to the point that he might lash out at you. Just call things as you see them, and let him know how you want to proceed. Get backup from friends and loved ones if needed.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I let my daughter's best friend live with us for her final semester of college. The agreement was that she would stay and pay $300 a month to rent out our upstairs guest room until she graduated. After graduation, the plan was for her to move back to the West Coast with her family. It's now been a month since graduation, and she is not taking any major steps to move out. It's been a pleasure having her here, but she is done with school, and even my own daughter has moved out, so it makes less sense that she's living here. How do I gently tell her that her time is up? -- Time To Go

DEAR TIME TO GO: This is on you. You should have been talking to her about her exit strategy well before this moment. Obviously, she feels comfortable and safe in your home. She may not ever bring up moving unless you do.

There is a simple solution to this problem. Sit down with this young woman. Remind her that the terms you agreed upon when she moved in have come to a conclusion, and it is time for her to move. Point out that her friend, your daughter, has moved, and so must she. Ask her why she hasn't left yet. Find out if she is facing any problems that may need addressing. Be kind and empathetic but clear. Give her a deadline by when she must leave, and encourage her regularly to meet that deadline.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-boyfriend is pretty much demanding that I return the gifts he gave me over the course of our two-year relationship. He's given me so many things that I'm not even sure I still have everything. I may have regifted a few things. As far as I'm concerned, those gifts are mine now, and I don't have to return anything. He's now blasting me on social media. I don't want to return the gifts, but I also would like him to stop dragging my name through the mud; it's all so tacky and so beneath me. What can I do? Can I sue him? -- Get Over It

DEAR GET OVER IT: What happened to make you and your ex break up? It sounds like he is hurt and bitter and the gifts somehow represent something that he can have in exchange for the love that no longer exists between you. I think you need to talk to him. Invite him to get together with you in a safe place where you can talk. Whatever your role was in the breakup that has him feeling so hurt, apologize for that. Tell him that you didn't mean to hurt him. Even if you did something that was incredibly rude -- especially if that is true -- tell him you regret hurting him. In the moment, people do all kinds of things, but I would like to believe that, upon reflection, we can regret hurtful actions.

Regarding the gifts, if there is something particularly valuable to him that you can return as a conciliatory gesture, do it. Then let him know that you are not willing to go through your things and pick out items he has given you to return to him. Suggest that it is now time to move on. Do not respond to his social media. Allow it to die down naturally. If he libels you, consult an attorney about suing him, but try kindness first.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm afraid that my son isn't making any friends at his new school. We had to transfer him to public school because it was just too expensive to keep him in private school. I'm sure it's overwhelming for him, but going back just isn't an option. Last year, for the most part, he was in virtual school, so he wasn't with any friends. I'm feeling guilty for taking him away from his old friends when he goes back in the fall. How can I help him? -- Son at New School

DEAR SON AT NEW SCHOOL: Over the summer, organize activities for your son with his old friends. Encourage him to stay tight with them. Also, enroll him in extracurricular activities that can continue in the fall. In this way, he will have something else to do during that awkward time of getting acclimated at the new school. Part of life is learning to adjust to change. Your son will have to find his way in his new academic environment. The reality is, most students will be doing the same thing, since they were largely in quarantine for 15 months. It will be awkward for all of them at first.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just recently got my driver's license and posted about it on Instagram. I'm one of the first in my grade to get it. Now, new people who I've never even talked to are reaching out for plans. I've always had trouble making friends, so it feels nice to be wanted. I just can't help but think it has something to do with wanting a ride. How do I make sure the people reaching out aren't just using me for my license? -- Feeling Used

DEAR FEELING USED: Your post served as an invitation to your peers -- at least to some of them. Sure, some may be looking at you opportunistically to get a ride. As long as you are clear about that, you may be able to use this moment to expand your friend group.

Look at the people who have reached out to you. Who among them is interesting to you? Who would you like to get to know better? Choose to respond privately to those who you find interesting and agree to do an activity together. See how it works. If the person is thoughtful and inclusive at whatever activity you two choose, repeat. If not, move on without getting your feelings hurt. Indeed, if the person dumps you at an event and really just used you to get there, let that person know that you are leaving at a particular time and they can find their own way home.

It may take some time before you figure out who is worth hanging out with, but you can approach it as an adventure. You have the car, so you can set the rules. For those who don't want to follow your rules, you'll see them in your rearview mirror.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

