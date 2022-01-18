DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to live with my boyfriend yet. We've been together for a year, and he's been asking me over and over again when we can start looking at places together. I've never had the chance to live on my own, and I'm very excited about being able to do it in the near future. I don't want to live with anyone. He feels that if we don't live together, we aren't progressing in our relationship. What should I do? -- Ready To Live Alone

DEAR READY TO LIVE ALONE: Here's where my old-school self steps in. You should not feel pressured by your boyfriend to live together. It is smart for you to live by yourself, establish your own life and get to know who you are as an independent person -- independent of your parents and your boyfriend. That doesn't mean that you choose to look outside your relationship -- not at all. It means that you fully embody yourself as a young, independent person.

This can be hard for a partner to accept, especially if he is eager to take your relationship to a deeper level. But living together is not the same as getting married. Have you had that conversation? Even then, I recommend waiting and establishing yourself independently first. What you two can do now is talk about the long term. What do you want for your future? What do you imagine your future to be with each other? What goals can you set that will get you there? This is important for both of you, but especially for him right now so that he doesn't feel you are abandoning him.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am 30 years old, and I've never successfully saved any money long-term. I've tried time and time again to keep money in my savings account, but I always end up using it for unforeseen expenses. I don't make a lot of money to start with, but I have friends who have somehow saved a lot of money. I don't know what's wrong with me. How can I successfully build my savings account? -- No Savings

DEAR NO SAVINGS: The good news is that you are realizing this when you are only 30. Sadly, I have talked to many people who are at retirement age who are crying the same song and are worried sick because they see that they may never be able to retire. You have plenty of time to get your finances in order if you start now.

One of the simplest things you can do is to have money deposited from your paycheck into an account before you even get it. Instead of putting it in an easily accessible savings account, choose a different financial instrument like a Roth IRA. Talk to a financial adviser at your bank or credit union and get advice on the best ways to start saving today. For more ideas on savings, go to: americasaves.org/resource-center/insights/54-ways-to-save-money.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am working on a project with a woman who is what my mom used to call a worrywart. No matter what is happening, she is constantly looking for the dark cloud. I am the exact opposite. I gravitate toward good news. I like to surround myself with people who are positive as well, so this relationship is hard for me. Just as things are looking great and our project is doing well, I can count on this woman to find a flaw. How can I either get her to see the other side or stop complaining to me? -- Optimistic

DEAR OPTIMISTIC: Try this: When your co-worker starts complaining, suggest that she puzzle it out on paper. Encourage her to write down her concerns and map out a plan to solve them. Be her cheerleader, pointing out that she is great at finding problems before they get too big. Rather than taking the time to talk about it, redirect her to pen and paper (or computer), where she can figure out a solution to whatever is troubling her about the project and move forward with fixing it. You can also recommend that she speak to other colleagues who seem better able to welcome her negative comments.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been going through old papers, and I just came across a lovely note that my next-door neighbor from home wrote to me when I was little. She is long gone, but I had the thought that her adult daughter might appreciate seeing it. In the note, she wrote nice things about me and my potential for the future. She also said how happy she was that I was close to her family, including her daughter. These people were pretty quiet and didn't have many friends, but I used to visit them a lot when I was a kid. I haven't talked to the daughter since we were young, though. Do you think it would be OK to make a copy of the letter and send it to her? -- Fond Memories

DEAR FOND MEMORIES: It seems like a thoughtful thing for you to do to send your friend's daughter a copy of the letter, especially since it is uplifting and mentions her. Of course, you should attach your own personal note sharing how you came upon the letter, along with a memory of your own of the times you used to spend together. Tell her a bit about your life and ask her about her own.

This may be a spark to ignite an acquaintance with the daughter. It doesn't mean you have to become close friends, but it might be nice for both of you to communicate a bit with each other. Isn't it interesting what a bit of cleaning can do for your life?

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a gay guy from a pretty liberal family. My parents let my two older sisters get their ears pierced when they were really young; however, when I ask my parents if I can get my ears pierced, they change the conversation or shrug it off. I've really wanted my ears pierced for a few years now, and I can't help but notice the double standard. It seems totally unfair that my sisters were allowed to, but I'm not. What should I do? -- Double Standard

DEAR DOUBLE STANDARD: Ask your parents to have a family meeting with you. Tell them you have something important that you want to discuss with them. As you begin, thank them for being supportive of you as you grow into the person you are meant to be. If they have been welcoming of your sexuality, thank them for that. Next, explain that you want to talk about your desire to get your ears pierced. Point out that it is common for both males and females to pierce their ears these days, and you have wanted to get yours pierced for several years. Ask them what their apprehension is. If they deflect, work to hold the conversation on topic. Tell them that you notice that they change the subject whenever you bring it up. Further, you know that they allowed your sisters to pierce their ears when they were young.

They may be reluctant based on either conscious or unconscious worries about you being labeled as gay -- even though you already claim that identity. Maybe this is the entry point to talk more deeply about who you are and what you want for your life. Encourage them to talk openly with you. Your journey is just beginning. You can bring them along if they are willing.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a rising junior in college, and I'm currently working a part-time unpaid internship in the field of political science. Right now, I'm working from my off-campus housing. My mom, however, really wants to take a summer vacation with me. I understand that she's probably bored at home because there isn't much going on in my hometown. When I try to explain that I'm an intern and I don't get vacation days, so I can't take a vacation with her, she gets mad -- saying that because it's unpaid, I should be able to. Who is in the right? What should I do? -- Confused College Student

DEAR CONFUSED COLLEGE STUDENT: When you talk to your mother, acknowledge how much you miss each other and want to spend time together. Know that as you are having a full and engaged life, she is living her normal life. She longs for you. Make sure you let her know how much you appreciate her. Then explain how internships work. An internship is a job, and the more effort you put into doing your very best, the better off you will be. This is an opportunity for you to learn and grow -- and figure out if political science is your area of interest. Let your mother know that you are investing your time into your future right now. Ask her to please understand.

To answer your question simply: I think you are right. I started my career by having unpaid internships that helped open doors. Go for it, but also visit your mother as soon as you can!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I haven't seen my camp friend from California in over two years -- partially because of the pandemic. She recently reached out to me and said she would be in New York for a few days. She asked me if I wanted to grab dinner. Even though at one point we considered ourselves best friends, I feel like we have grown apart; I'm scared that if I meet with her, it will be awkward and make me uncomfortable. It's already triggering my social anxiety, but I would also feel bad if I said no and missed out on reconnecting. What should I do? How should I handle the situation? -- Long-Distance Friendship

DEAR LONG-DISTANCE FRIENDSHIP: Many people are feeling anxious about catching up with friends after a year and a half of quarantine. You are not alone. Friendships change over time. This unusual period of isolation has only exacerbated an already potentially tense moment. Still, I say go for it. Meet up with your friend but without expectations. Just be happy to be able to see her in person. Instead of attempting to step back into your friendship exactly as it was, just be present. Ask her about her life and tell her stories about yours. Get reacquainted naturally. Ease into your conversation. If you go into the evening with the attitude that you are going to enjoy this reunion, you will. No expectations, just a nice time.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0