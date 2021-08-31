You can also try to do it yourself. Decide what you want to write about. Is it a memoir? Is it a manual attendees would use to complement your seminars? What is the book? Next, find a writer's workshop to help you develop your ideas as you write. Hire an editor to get your content tight. You can self-publish, which is common these days, and sell your books directly through your seminars. To get a book published by a traditional publisher, you will need to secure a literary agent, show your reach (social media footprint, audience) and sell your idea to a publisher.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I came down with a stomachache and sore throat recently, most likely based on something that I ate. But my stomach hurt so bad that I went to the doctor. Because I had had a fever one night when the pain was extra bad, the doctor made me get a COVID-19 test before I could do anything else. I waited for three days for it to come back, at home with my family. I already didn't feel well, and then everybody started acting like I was going to kill them. My family accused me of making them ill because I went to the grocery store and maybe I exposed them to the virus. My friends scolded me for not being careful enough when I have gone outside -- which is hardly ever. I go to the grocery store and for walks occasionally just to stretch my legs, always wearing a mask. I didn't appreciate how hostile they were. Anyway, I just got the results back -- NEGATIVE. But I'm still mad at how my loved ones treated me. Should I say something or just get over it? -- COVID Insanity