DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter is going away to college. It dawned on me the other day that I've never taught her how to cook. She plans on living in the dorms for the first year of school, but I'm afraid she'll be ill-prepared when she lives on her own. She leaves for school in less than a month. Is she going to be OK? -- Leaving Home
DEAR LEAVING HOME: It is not too late to teach your daughter a few basic recipes along with how to navigate a kitchen. Buy her a set of kitchen essentials: mixing spoons, knives, spatula, pots and pans, mixing bowls, spices. Write out or photocopy a few recipes for simple meals. Think of dishes that require very few steps, such as scrambled eggs, baked potato, steak, broccoli. Teach your daughter how to read labels so that she can be mindful of sodium and sugar content in processed foods.
Make the lessons fun so that your daughter will want to learn. Consider it a bonding exercise for the two of you. Check out cookbooks together and give her a book that piques her interest. This can be the start of a new, ongoing connection for the two of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think my personal trainer is taking things way too far. I don't appreciate the way he talks to me in our workouts when I feel too tired to continue. I think there's a fine line between being motivational and being pushy and harsh, and he crosses it every time. Should I find a new trainer, or am I just being sensitive? -- Harsh Trainer
DEAR HARSH TRAINER: There are many trainers in the world -- not just this one. The goal in working with a trainer is not for you to be shamed into working harder; you should be inspired to push ahead. It really doesn't matter if your reaction is a sign of sensitivity or not. Even if you are super-sensitive, you deserve to work with a trainer who understands that and who is willing to figure out how to work with you to get you to push harder. It would be different if you were in a class with many people so that the harshness isn't individualized. But the whole point of working one-on-one with a trainer is so that you can have personalized coaching JUST FOR YOU that meets your needs.
It sounds like this trainer is manipulating you or bullying you. Neither is good, nor do you have to endure it anymore. You can end that relationship immediately. Ask your friends for referrals. If you hired this trainer through your gym or another organization, give them feedback on your experience with him. You can do the same on his social media -- not slamming him, but providing honest feedback on what it was like for you to work with him.
Do your research so that whomever you choose next has not only the skills but also a temperament that suits you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have to deliver a speech tomorrow in front of 50 individuals. It is for my summer program's closing ceremony. Although public speaking is a fairly easy task to many, it's rather daunting to me. I get so scared I'll mess up or slur my words that I start to sweat. I'm even scared of forgetting what I have to say. Do you have any public speaking tips? -- Stage Fright
DEAR STAGE FRIGHT: You can overcome your fear of public speaking. Start by making sure that you fully own the content that you will deliver. Practice a lot. Then make a short list with keywords on a note card that will help you to stay on track as you are speaking. Before you walk out onto the stage, take three deep breaths and remind yourself that you can do this.
Consider this presentation a service to your class and community. When you think of your appearance as service, it can help you to focus on fulfilling the service rather than worrying about how well you are performing. Before you speak, look out at your audience. Go from left to right, across the whole space. Smile at people when you make eye contact. Recognize that everyone there is supporting you. Notice the people who are smiling back at you. They truly want you to do a good job -- I promise you. Even if it is only for selfish reasons, people want to see and hear something good. So, believe it or not, they are cheering for you! Stand with your feel firmly planted on the floor, look out at your audience and begin. If you ever feel a little nervous, look at the people who had kind eyes before. Their smiling faces will help buoy you through your presentation. You can do it!
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am neighbors with this boy who is the same age as me. When we were little, we would ride our bikes around town, make lemonade stands, play soccer in the yard, and do what little kids would do.
The issue is that we aren't little kids anymore. My mom keeps pushing our friendship, but we are two different people in two different places in life. I don't think our priorities and morals are the same. I feel obligated to be friends because of my mom and because he doesn't have many friends, but I don't think it's fair to me. I'm busy with my own life, and I'm not sure if I'm being selfish by neglecting him. What do you think? What should I do? -- Boy Next Door
DEAR BOY NEXT DOOR: Kindness goes a long way. While you do not need to be close friends with this boy, it would be nice of you to maintain a rapport with him. Without disrupting your burgeoning social life, consider carving out time intermittently to check in with him. Become a good listener. Learn more about him before writing him off. If he truly is into things that bother you, let your mom know you don't want to be associated. But if mainly it is that he is awkward and isolated, be the kind one and extend a lifeline. A small effort on your part could mean so much for him.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm no writer, but I have so much to say. I have this idea to teach and share my knowledge with others, and many of my peers think that aside from running my own seminars, I should write a book. I know I can easily take the format of what I have been saying time and time again during my group talks and mentoring and write it all down, but even if I were to get all my thoughts and ideas down on paper, where do I go from there? How does a book go from an idea to being printed and put on shelves? Do I pay to publish my book, or does a company have to like my book enough to buy it and publish it? You're a published writer -- where do I start? -- Starting My Book
DEAR STARTING MY BOOK: Many people who are not writers hire ghostwriters to help them put their ideas on paper and turn them into books. This has become a big industry that you may want to tap into.
You can also try to do it yourself. Decide what you want to write about. Is it a memoir? Is it a manual attendees would use to complement your seminars? What is the book? Next, find a writer's workshop to help you develop your ideas as you write. Hire an editor to get your content tight. You can self-publish, which is common these days, and sell your books directly through your seminars. To get a book published by a traditional publisher, you will need to secure a literary agent, show your reach (social media footprint, audience) and sell your idea to a publisher.
All are possible, but if you already have a good following through your seminars, you may want to choose the self-publishing route to start. It's quicker and easier, and you will have a built-in potential buyer base.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I came down with a stomachache and sore throat recently, most likely based on something that I ate. But my stomach hurt so bad that I went to the doctor. Because I had had a fever one night when the pain was extra bad, the doctor made me get a COVID-19 test before I could do anything else. I waited for three days for it to come back, at home with my family. I already didn't feel well, and then everybody started acting like I was going to kill them. My family accused me of making them ill because I went to the grocery store and maybe I exposed them to the virus. My friends scolded me for not being careful enough when I have gone outside -- which is hardly ever. I go to the grocery store and for walks occasionally just to stretch my legs, always wearing a mask. I didn't appreciate how hostile they were. Anyway, I just got the results back -- NEGATIVE. But I'm still mad at how my loved ones treated me. Should I say something or just get over it? -- COVID Insanity
DEAR COVID INSANITY: People are scared. From medical professionals to the people living in your house, there is legitimate fear about contracting COVID-19. Especially now, when the death toll is well over 400,000 in the United States and the variants in England and South Africa threaten to be more contagious and more deadly, people are worried. You got the brunt of that worry.
I suggest letting it go that your family reacted intensely. Continue to be vigilant in wearing your mask, keeping your hands clean and maintaining distance. Don't slack off on any of the basic protocols. And make an appointment to figure out what is wrong with you if the symptoms haven't subsided.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106