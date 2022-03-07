DEAR HARRIETTE: I had been doing really well with my fitness this year. I started going to the gym with my neighbor three days a week and building up my stamina and everything. Then I got COVID-19. I swear, I was being careful, too. Even though I was fully vaccinated, I wore my mask every time. I don't know if I caught it at the gym. My gym is super-clean, and people keep their distance.

I have not gone back to the gym yet. I'm scared. I got really sick with COVID-19. I didn't have to go to the hospital, but it was not mild like they said it would be if you are vaccinated. I feel like I'm back to being a hermit in my house. I need to get out, and I really need to exercise. How can I get over my fear of being around people? -- Scared Back Into Seclusion

DEAR SCARED BACK INTO SECLUSION: My doctor says that everyone is going to get COVID-19 at some point, so we have to live our lives -- carefully, of course. I'm sorry you got COVID-19, but please don't give up on yourself. If your gym is clean, it is probably safe to go back there. Stay 6 feet away from others who are working out. Keep your mask on and do your workout. As the weather gets warmer, you may also want to go on rigorous walks outside. It's always safer being in unconfined spaces away from other people. Keep moving. That will keep you healthy!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My daughter will soon be going off to college. Mostly, I think I have done a good job with her, but I haven't been strict enough about housework. I'm not neat, and I haven't made my daughter be neat either. I worry that she is going to head off to college and be a slob wherever she goes, and it's all my fault. I know it's too late to reverse bad habits, but I want to make a last-ditch effort to show her how to do a few things to take care of herself. Whenever I think about it, I beat myself up. I did teach her how to excel in school, but that's not enough. What can I do now? -- Messy

DEAR MESSY: Talk honestly with your daughter about this. Be straight. Tell her you know that you have not prepared her well in the cleanliness arena, but you believe that she needs to have some basic skills in this area. Schedule weekly cleaning sessions where you work together on projects. Choose one thing to work on, and do it together. Start with her room. If it is in really bad shape, pick a corner and agree to tackle that area until you complete it. Bring garbage bags, cleaning supplies and a positive attitude. As you sort through things and discard them or place them where they should go, talk to each other. Talk about life and her future. Make the time together meaningful by being positive and instructive. Go from project to project together. This will help to motivate both of you to get your house in order.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been dating the same guy for a year now. I adore him, and I really enjoy spending time with him. We go to the movies and on walks together. We go out to dinner together and volunteer at a local hospital. We know each other's favorite foods and what to do when each other is sad. But we haven't said "I love you" yet. To me, it seems like a big deal, and I want to say it only when I'm ready. The problem is, I've never been in love, so I'm not sure how I'm supposed to know if that's what I'm feeling. How do you know when you are in love? How do I know when I'm ready to say "I love you" to him? -- The L-Word

DEAR THE L-WORD: How you treat each other, how you feel when you are in each other's company, how you care for each other can all be signs of love. In our country, we make a big deal about saying the L-word. Honestly, what it comes down to is your connection with this person. Ideally, you want the connection to be reciprocal so that each of you chooses to be in the relationship and to care for the other. It sounds like that is what you have. Instead of trying to label it, why not just enjoy it?

If you want the relationship to be more committed, what would that look like? I ask because your description already sounds committed and naturally intertwined. But if you want to label it, talk to your boyfriend about that. Talk to him about how much you enjoy being with him and treasure your bond. Listen and see where that conversation goes.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My college roommate and I seem to be very different. She is a little messy, often leaving clothes on the ground and her bed unmade. I have diagnosed OCD, and so my side of the room is always spotless and perfectly organized. It bothers me when she doesn't care enough to clean her part of the room because we are sharing a fairly small space, and it triggers my OCD. We've been living together for only a week, so I don't want to cause unnecessary conflict, but I'm scared it will just continue to bother me. What should I do? -- College Roommate

DEAR COLLEGE ROOMMATE: You probably can't make your roommate become neat like you. You can ask her to be more mindful of tidying her space. Agree to set ground rules about chores in the room. And tell her about your situation. Trust that it may be uncomfortable for her to be in the room with someone who is perfectly organized. If you let her know that you suffer from OCD and how hard it is for you to be in a messy space, she may make the effort to be tidier.

But don't get your hopes up. You may want to invest in a room divider screen that you can put up between the two areas. In that way, when you are in your room, you don't have to see her clutter. You can just see the screen and your side of things.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My grandmother has been sick for about a year. She's slowly losing control of her body and mind. She's not capable of living alone as she can't walk much and shows early signs of dementia. She has a live-in caretaker. My mom often goes over there to spend time with her and provide social connection. However, every time my mom comes home, she's in a bad mood -- and understandably so. It's just that she becomes so sad that it worries me. I don't know what to do. How do I let her know I'm here for her and suggest she talk to a professional? -- Approaching Loss

DEAR APPROACHING LOSS: Caregivers are often the family members who are the least cared for and the most at risk because they are so laser-focused on helping the person in immediate need that they neglect themselves. As a caregiver, she may have trouble finding enough time to tend to herself or may be too saddened to think about anything positive. It's great that you are noticing your mother's needs so that you can help -- even if only in small ways.

When your mother gets home, make it your intention to tend to her. Offer to give her a shoulder rub for a few minutes. Talk to her about a creative idea that you would like her advice about. Create a time in the day that she can look forward to with you that will be uplifting and nurturing for her.

Ask her what activities and hobbies she has enjoyed in the past. Encourage her to think of something she may want to do for herself, like reading, knitting or crocheting, art, or a dance class. Meditation is an excellent way to shift your mood and engage your center. And yes, if she seems depressed, suggest that she see a therapist.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Ever since I started losing weight, my boyfriend has been treating me differently. I've lost around 50 pounds since January. Since the weight loss became noticeable, he rarely gives me compliments anymore. He once made a comment about how I think I'm too good for him now. I'm shocked by him acting like this; he was the main person who encouraged me to start my weight loss journey. What could this be about? -- Unsupported

DEAR UNSUPPORTED: Sounds like your boyfriend is feeling insecure about himself and your relationship now that you are slimming down. He probably thought you were beautiful before, and now you have become breathtaking to him. As more people notice you, he is increasingly less secure in his relationship with you. While this is happening in his head, you can help by assuring him of your feelings for him, letting him know how you are dealing with your body transformation -- insecurities and all -- and making it clear how you feel about him. You must also tell him that when he withholds compliments and offers sharp words instead, it hurts your feelings and makes you think he doesn't care about you. Have that honest conversation with him and plot a way forward together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss constantly hits on me, and it makes me extremely uncomfortable. I don't want to risk losing my job by complaining, but he's becoming too much. He's starting to do it in front of others, and it makes me not want to come in to work most days. I live alone, and I have to pay my bills, so I don't really know how to handle it. I know it may sound strange, but HR at my company is a joke -- they've failed to get people fired for much more. What should I do? -- Creepy Boss

DEAR CREEPY BOSS: I spoke to an attorney about this subject and learned a few things about how to protect yourself in this situation. First, know that HR at any company is there to protect the company -- not you. You are right not to go to them to help you before seeking outside counsel. Explain your situation to an employment attorney. Gather as much evidence as you can to illustrate what has been happening to you. That includes noting any witnesses who may have observed his behavior. With that information, you can go to HR and state your case.

Yes, confronting your boss can put you in a vulnerable position. But your letter suggests that you are already in such a position. Now you need to strategize for what happens next. With your attorney, you can push back and try to get him to be held accountable for his actions. You should also start looking for a new job in case it becomes too hostile at your current workplace. But having an attorney will buy you time because now you will have protection.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

