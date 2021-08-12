DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a rising senior in high school dating a rising freshman in college. We just passed our eight-month anniversary. I'm aware that I'm just in high school and may not know everything, but I know I love her. I've heard a lot of talk. Some people say high school relationships should always break up for college to save us from the inevitable mental turmoil. Others say it's possible that it can work if we try hard enough. Where do you stand on the issue? -- Need a Third Opinion
DEAR NEED A THIRD OPINION: This is a tricky situation that doesn't have one answer. Personally, I remember that my high school boyfriend broke up with me at the end of high school. He said it was because we were going to different schools, so our relationship naturally had to end. I was devastated. That should not be a given, at least not in my book. I recommend that the two of you have a heart-to-heart. Talk about your relationship and your future. If you both want to give it a chance, do that. Sure, it could be hard to manage, but you won't know unless you try. If you choose to give your relationship a chance, establish markers that indicate when you need to rethink your status, such as if either of you meets someone else, the frequency of your communication wanes, etc.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My roommate recently suffered the loss of her mother. I, on the other hand, have never lost a close family member. She is sad -- and reasonably so. She often mopes around the apartment with a certain empty look in her eyes. She took time off from work, which I think was the right decision. I'm just not sure what I should be doing in this situation. I don't know if she wants to talk through her mother's death or just pretend like it never happened. I'm not even sure which one would be the healthy decision. How do I help her through such a difficult time? -- Dealing With Grief
DEAR DEALING WITH GRIEF: Losing a parent can be devastating for a long time and, for some, can seem to be an inconsolable loss. As her roommate, you see her grief more plainly than anyone. What you can do is gently and continually let her know that you are there for her. Ask her if she needs anything, including the need to talk. Offer to be a good listener in case she wants to unload at any point. Do not offer estimates on when she will feel better because you do not know. Do your best to live your life as before, following your same habits. You can also ask her if she needs you to do anything differently for now to support her during this time.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was just assigned a project with a co-worker, and now we spend basically every workday and day off together crunching to get it done. She is a vegan activist, dedicated to transforming my life, as she says, and to stopping me from being a meat eater. She criticizes everything I eat. She explains how harmful the food that I eat is, and the processes that my foods all go through, and it is completely annoying to me. She is very aggressive anytime I eat something that she doesn't agree with.
At our last meeting, we argued, and she stormed out. I just want to work without being judged for my lifestyle. Plenty of people eat meat and processed foods in America. I understand her concern, but she is becoming very mean and rude when the topic comes up, and she calls me names. How do I get her to understand that she needs to drop this topic? I fear she never will. -- Meat Eater
DEAR MEAT EATER: You have to stand up to her strongly. Let her know that while you have to work together, her food politics are hers -- not yours. Tell her you are done with her constant lobbying about your food choices. Do your best to tune her out. Put on noise-canceling headphones if you have them. Ignore her.
If that still doesn't work, report her to your boss. She is bullying you, and that is crossing the line.
DEAR HARRIETTE: What's the best way to tell someone you don't like their gifts? My mom spent a fortune on me for a whole new wardrobe for my new job, and I hate everything. It's not like I'm being picky because they aren't my typical style that I would choose for myself. No, the clothing she bought is literally inappropriate, like the hot pink suit she bought as a statement piece and others that do not fit me and look ridiculous. I tried modeling all of the clothes for her, hoping that she would see that they are not great after all, but she loved them even more. I feel trapped with these clothes and don't want my mother wasting her money because I will never wear them. What do I say? -- Wardrobe Malfunction
DEAR WARDROBE MALFUNCTION: As a grown woman, it is time for you to stand up for yourself and manage this aspect of your relationship with your mother. Thank her for being so generous with you, and ask her to stop buying you clothes. Tell her that you appreciate her intent, but you do not like the clothing that she has bought for you -- and more, that it is inappropriate for work attire. Tell her that you do not want her to waste her money on clothing that you will never wear. Be firm. Ask her to stop. If she continues to buy you clothes, do not accept them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I wake up almost every morning to the smell of weed. I knew my husband smoked -- he has since before we got married -- but it has gotten out of control since we have been stuck at home. I hate waking up to that smell. As it is, just walking down the street in my neighborhood, in a city where marijuana is still illegal, I see people smoking out in the open. It stinks, but that's outside. I am so tired of smelling it in my house. I have asked my husband not to smoke all the time, but that isn't working. He just rolls his eyes and gets mad. We live in an apartment, so he has nowhere to go outside to smoke. What should I do? -- No More Weed
DEAR NO MORE WEED: Try talking to your husband about when he smokes. If the morning is what irks you the most, ask him not to smoke first thing in the morning, as it negatively impacts the start to your day. Tell him that if he loves you, he should try to accommodate you -- at least some of the time. You may also want to invest in a device that draws smoke out of the air. Smoke removal devices exist at all price points and may provide relief.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I met a psychic at the supermarket the other day. We were both in the produce department waiting for the stocker to bring out more vegetables. The pandemic has been causing a lot of shortages in some items, so grocery runs have been difficult. We were able to share a moment together, talking about the challenges we've faced. She asked for my birthday and my sign, and she told me all about myself and my past. She knew about my family and my fight to keep my father healthy. I couldn't believe the connection I felt with her; she felt what I have been feeling this past year.
One thing we talked about that I cannot shake is my love life. I told her about a friend who has been dropping off supplies and calls me all the time, and she said that the love I've been looking for is right in front of me -- meaning him. Now, I don't know this lady. My friends say it's crazy, but I need some advice from someone looking in. Could the psychic be right? Should I ask this guy out and see what happens, or am I crazy to listen to someone who may not even be psychic? -- Psychic Minds
DEAR PSYCHIC MINDS: I must admit that I am skeptical of psychics. I must also admit that I know plenty of people who do believe in them. I myself consulted a psychic once -- and what was said to me was dead-on accurate. My takeaway is that you should evaluate what this woman said to you. Does it make sense? Is there merit in what she pointed out? It sounds like your attentive friend is worthy of your consideration. It can't hurt to pay attention to him. You don't need to read anything into the gestures, just be present. Notice how you two interact, and listen to your gut. Does it feel like this man is interested in you, and are you interested in him? Rather than obsessing over the fact that this woman seemed to be in sync with you, consider your next steps. What makes sense to you? Be in the present moment. Keep your eyes open. Go for it if it makes sense.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106