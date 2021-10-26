DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother and I were jokingly poking fun at our mom the other day. My brother's girlfriend kind of laughed with us, but now she thinks that she can join in as well. The jokes that we make at my mother's expense are funny only when we, her kids, make them. It's inappropriate for an outsider to join in. Should I say something to her, or should I ask my brother to say something? -- Stay Out of It
DEAR STAY OUT OF IT: Someone definitely needs to speak to her about this situation. You cannot expect her to know that these jokes are off-limits to her. She is not a mind reader. Ideally, it should come from your brother. Speak to him about it. Remind him of the scenario that recently occurred and what was said. Point out that you consider your inside jokes with your mom to be just that -- "inside jokes." You think it is inappropriate for a non-family member to chime in on them. Suggest to your brother that he tell her to stay mum when you guys have your fun with your mom. If he feels uncomfortable expressing this to her, let him know that you will.
The conversation does not have to be heavy, by the way. It can be matter-of-fact. Tell her that when you and your brother poke fun at your mom, it's better for her to remain a bystander. She is welcome to hang with you all, but the private family jokes are reserved for the three of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: When do you know it is time to quit a job and take the next step in your career? How do I know when I am ready? I'm someone who believes in destiny -- I always felt that if I were destined to find another job, a better job would present itself. Is this a naive way to look at my future? -- Ready To Move On
DEAR READY TO MOVE ON: Make a list of what you like about your job and what you don't. Make another list that outlines your career goals in one year, five years, 10 years. What do you need to do in order to meet those goals? By reviewing your short-term realities and long-term plans, you can create a strategy for your life.
How you can know if it's time to leave your job is often by how uncomfortable you are. Agitation, frustration and other strong emotions often indicate that something is wrong. Welcome those feelings as signs that you need to make a move. Rather than complain, welcome the discomfort, as it can help accelerate your plans and allow destiny to show her face!
It takes a high dose of courage and faith to leave a job. If you can, look for work while you are still employed. If you believe your environment is toxic and you must leave immediately, make sure you have resources to take care of yourself in the short term, and create a plan of action to find your next job. Use your network to search for a good fit. Then step out on faith.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend feels stuck at her current job. She has an impressive resume, and I know she's overqualified for the job she has now. Anyone would want hire someone like her. She doesn't want to be without income, but I see how miserable this job is making her. I don't know how to get her to take a leap of faith. How do I encourage her to start the journey of at least searching for a different job? -- Leap of Faith
DEAR LEAP OF FAITH: Your encouragement is wonderful, and you may be able to channel it to make it more useful. Ask your girlfriend what she would want to do if she could do anything. Help her to dream about her future. Then ask her if you can help her to make one of her dreams come true. If she can take her focus off of the negatives of her situation and put more emphasis on her future, it may help her to be happier. What can she do in this job that will help her to fulfill her dreams? What might the next job be that would get her closer to her goals? She should apply for that. The more specifically she thinks about her future, the more likely she will drum up the courage to take the next steps.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine really admires my current boss. She has been pestering me to get her an interview with him, or at least a phone call. I told her that I'm not comfortable using my job to put her in contact with my boss, especially since she doesn't really have anything of value to say to him. I feel like a bad friend for not helping her out in this way, but I know that I could get in real trouble at work if I give her what she's asking for. What do I do? -- Do It Yourself
DEAR DO IT YOURSELF: All you have is your reputation, your word. With your boss, I hope that your word counts for a lot. Do not set up a meeting between your boss and your friend now. Wait. There is a way for you to make her dream come true without damaging your reputation.
When you believe that you have established a strong rapport with your boss, you can tell him that you have a good friend who wants to meet him. Tell your boss the truth -- your friend greatly admires him and has asked to meet. Add that you do not necessarily think this is about a job, just a meeting. Tell your boss a bit about your friend, including her professional background.
What you need to be clear about is why you are introducing them. Your word counts for a lot. Just making the introduction could signal to your boss that you think he should hire her. If that's not the case, you have to say so. Your boss will want to be clear about the nature of your endorsement.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in a healthy relationship. We've been together for eight months, and we've never really had a bad fight. When I got into this new relationship, I was healed from my old one and had moved on completely. My ex and I still follow each other on social media, and while I don't frequently keep up with him, sometimes I see things that still hurt my feelings. He will often post himself and his new girlfriend (who he actually cheated on me with) and sometimes it bothers me. It doesn't always bother me, but today for some reason it did. If I am happy in my current relationship, why does seeing my ex with the woman he cheated on me with still hurt my feelings? Is this normal? Does this mean I'm not over it? -- Still Hurts
DEAR STILL HURTS: What this means is that you need to disconnect from your ex on social media. He has moved on, and so have you. Stop being bound to the past. It is natural that your feelings would be hurt seeing your ex cavorting with the woman who was the impetus for your heartbreak. But guess what? You don't have to see that. Cut him off. Turn the page and move on. Give your new guy a chance. Let him be worth it by choosing him singularly.
DEAR HARRIETTE: About a month ago, my cousin's boyfriend came to pick me and a friend up from the airport. I appreciated the gesture until he started driving recklessly. He was breaking every rule in the book on the drive from the airport to the house. He was texting, speeding and switching lanes without signaling. We ended up getting pulled over twice. The second time, he got a speeding ticket. The next morning, my cousin asked if I could pitch in for her boyfriend's speeding ticket; it really offended me. We had asked him nicely to slow down, and he didn't listen to us. It's not our responsibility to pay for that ticket, even if we were the reason that he was driving in the first place.
I told my cousin that I'm not paying, and she got an attitude with me. We really haven't been the same since. What can I say at this point? How do I get her to understand that the ticket was not our fault, nor is it our responsibility? -- Pay the Fine
DEAR PAY THE FINE: You need to have a heart-to-heart with your cousin. Since this man is her boyfriend, it is going to be a challenge to get her to see his role in the experience. But you need to do your best to get her to see the truth.
Of course, you should not pay for his tickets. He was reckless. Not only did he break the law, but he also put your lives in danger. Tell your cousin exactly what happened, how you pleaded for him to slow down and how he ignored you. Explain that you will not pay for his recklessness -- nor should she. Stand your ground even if it means that there will be distance between you, at least for a while.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't want to meet my girlfriend's family. We've only been dating for a short time, but she keeps pressing me to meet her mom, dad and brothers. I'm supposed to be visiting her in a month, and I can't find the words to tell her that I don't want to meet them yet. She seems so excited about it. What do I say? -- Too Soon
DEAR TOO SOON: Tell your girlfriend the truth. If you aren't ready to meet her family, say as much -- and tell her why. What is your trepidation? Do you know? Claim it, and state it. It could be that you simply want to take time to get to know her before you meet her family. But clearly your understanding of "meeting the parents" means something. Be able to articulate what that means and why you want to wait.
If your girlfriend gets mad because you aren't ready to commit the way that she thinks she has, stand your ground. Tell her what you envision your life to be with her and the pacing that you imagine for it. If you are still in the "fun" stage, tell her that. Be honest. It will help you to navigate this tender moment. Not wanting to meet them may feel like rejection to her, so you do need to be honest. This could be a dealbreaker in your relationship.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106