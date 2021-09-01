DEAR ENOUGH: Speak directly to your friend. Tell him that you want to be able to talk occasionally when the time is right, but you do not have the bandwidth to manage all the people he sends your way. Tell him you miss him -- not the basket of folks he constantly leaves at your doorstep. Acknowledge that you believe he does this because he appreciates you. Tell him that what you want from him is him -- not them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I love my home, my job and where I live. What I don't love is my landlord. I live in a college town, so often there are students looking for housing. Most tenants in this area are here for only a year or so and then leave. Because of this, my landlord told me that he gives tours of his units often. I signed a one-year lease, but I plan on being here for a couple of years with this new job.

My landlord emails me late at night to tell me that early in the morning he is coming to give a tour. He is supposed to give a 24-hour notice, but it's usually like a six-hour heads-up, which is very inconvenient for me. I approached him about this, telling him that showing my apartment -- during COVID-19 and when I have little interest in moving next year -- is inconsiderate. But he thinks he is within his rights. I don't want to leave, but he is not respecting my boundaries. What should I do? -- Knocking Landlord