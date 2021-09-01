DEAR HARRIETTE: My college professor passed away unexpectedly last weekend. She and I never really got along, but I had a lot of respect for her as my professor. Because we didn't have the best relationship, and at times I could be quite rude to her, I'm feeling a bit of guilt. She wasn't much older than my mother and has kids that are the same age as me. I feel awful for them. What should I do? -- Feeling Guilty
DEAR FEELING GUILTY: There is nothing that you can do about your past behavior, especially since your professor is gone. You can review in your mind the way that the two of you interacted and look for clues as to why you reacted so strongly and so negatively to her. Did she remind you of someone else? Why did she trigger you so much? Examine your engagement with her in an effort to learn so that you don't make the same mistake again. That is how you can resolve guilt, by learning from the situation and vowing to behave better in the future.
You can also pay your respects to your professor's family. You may want to attend her funeral, or you can send a card to her family expressing your condolences and saying how much you respected her as a professor. Share the positive memories about your rapport, including what you learned from her. If you go to the funeral, be a good listener. Hear the memories that people share about this woman. Learn by listening so that you get a sense of who she was from other people's perspectives. If other students from your class attend and start talking about her, keep your involvement in the conversation positive. Do not talk negatively about her as you travel down memory lane. This is a time to be respectful.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister has absolutely no willpower when it comes to her diet. She will cry to me for hours about not being able to lose weight, but I've only seen her stick to a weight loss plan for a maximum of two days. How can I help someone who doesn't want to help herself? Frankly, I'm tired of hearing her complain. -- No Willpower
DEAR NO WILLPOWER: Encourage your sister to get professional help. Whatever is keeping her from sticking to a weight-loss program is real -- for her. Tell her you cannot help her anymore and acknowledge that it is frustrating for you to listen to her for hours only to see her fall back into her old patterns right away. Tell her that you do not have the capacity to help her through this situation. Recommend options like WW (formerly Weight Watchers), getting a nutritionist, seeking out a trainer or joining a support group like Overeaters Anonymous. Your sister needs to find a community of professionals and peers with similar goals who can encourage each other to seek out the help they need and stick to it.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I used to get so frustrated with one of my longtime friends. It seems like the only time he reaches out to me is when he needs something. If he thinks someone could use my advice or he wants me to help somebody do something, he's Johnny-on-the-spot. I wish he would just call to check on me and see how I'm doing. I have figured out that he thinks that he is showing his love for me by creating these relationships. I've had enough. How can I get my point across that I want all of these favors to stop? -- Enough
DEAR ENOUGH: Speak directly to your friend. Tell him that you want to be able to talk occasionally when the time is right, but you do not have the bandwidth to manage all the people he sends your way. Tell him you miss him -- not the basket of folks he constantly leaves at your doorstep. Acknowledge that you believe he does this because he appreciates you. Tell him that what you want from him is him -- not them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I love my home, my job and where I live. What I don't love is my landlord. I live in a college town, so often there are students looking for housing. Most tenants in this area are here for only a year or so and then leave. Because of this, my landlord told me that he gives tours of his units often. I signed a one-year lease, but I plan on being here for a couple of years with this new job.
My landlord emails me late at night to tell me that early in the morning he is coming to give a tour. He is supposed to give a 24-hour notice, but it's usually like a six-hour heads-up, which is very inconvenient for me. I approached him about this, telling him that showing my apartment -- during COVID-19 and when I have little interest in moving next year -- is inconsiderate. But he thinks he is within his rights. I don't want to leave, but he is not respecting my boundaries. What should I do? -- Knocking Landlord
DEAR KNOCKING LANDLORD: Because of COVID-19, you may be able to push back successfully. It is unhealthy to bring random people into your home at all, let alone on an ongoing basis. Use the health argument to say that you do not want anyone entering your home who is not someone you have invited. If he continues to refuse, ask if you can extend your lease in exchange for being left alone. Or you may want to take him to court. Learn your rights and find out how you can file to protect your health. At the very least, you may want to have an attorney contact your landlord. Given that the CDC is recommending that people not even visit with their families indoors, you stand a good chance of keeping random apartment hunters out -- for now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: The COVID-19 vaccine is available to those who choose to get it. I have decided not to get the vaccine. I just feel like it's too rushed and new, and we don't really know the effect of it just yet. I am a supervisor at a warehouse, and I received a memo that I was to tell my subordinates that in order to continue to work safely in the warehouse, every employee will be expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine and provide proof of having received it. I do not feel comfortable ordering others to do something for their health that they may not want just to keep their job. I feel like this is so wrong and possibly illegal. We are a small, privately owned company, but it doesn't feel right. How can I talk to management about how wrong I think this is? Do you think I will lose my job over this? -- No Vaccine
DEAR NO VACCINE: This is tricky, given that we are living in dangerous times, healthwise. Every company and every individual is trying to figure out what to do. You are justified in your feelings of concern about the vaccines. For you, I highly recommend paying close attention to what the medical profession is saying. Follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) to get regular updates on the progress of the vaccine.
As far as your job goes, it is not yet considered illegal to refuse the vaccine, though some employers are mandating vaccination for employees, and it certainly may cause a conflict if a supervisor refuses to follow the recommended protocol and, in turn, refuses to recommend it to staff. If you look at your employee handbook, there are probably any number of guidelines that are meant to be followed; they may not be legally binding but are nonetheless expected. As a leader, if you stand your ground and refuse to follow directions, it may be grounds for dismissal or transfer out of your leadership position.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a professor, and I have been hosting all of my classes virtually, which, as I am sure you can imagine, has been challenging. Some students barely show up, and the ones that do are not paying attention. They work so hard during class to waste the time and think about anything else rather than listen to someone for one hour out of the day and learn something. I have had one particular student who fights me on everything that I require or assign. It sounds to me like he refuses to work for anything; he wants a degree without lifting a finger. I've had students like this before, but they come around because they want to get something out of a degree -- not this student. I don't know how to help him. His complaints make me wonder why he's even in college if he's against everything about it. How can I get through to this kid and figure out what is going on? -- Help Him Learn
DEAR HELP HIM LEARN: Schedule a one-on-one meeting with this student and ask him about his future goals. Ask him about how he's been dealing with the isolation. Try to get him to open up a bit about his life. Tell him that you want to help him succeed, and you are worried that if he continues to refuse to apply himself, he will not only fail the class, but worse, he will not learn information that may be valuable in the future. If he feels he cannot concentrate this semester, suggest that he drop the class rather than waste his money. Better, though, would be for him to reset his attitude and decide to pay attention.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106