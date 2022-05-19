DEAR HARRIETTE: I've started working in nightlife, and it makes perfect sense for my schedule. I'm a full-time student during the week, and I rack up a lot of tips on the weekend by working the bar at a popular nightclub. I need to have a job to help pay for my expenses. But it's a little tricky. When my parents ask me what I'm doing to make money, I tell them that I am a waitress. It is hard for me to be honest with them. As much as I hate to admit it, I would like them to approve of what I do. I don't see them approving of this. Should I tell them about my nightclub job? -- Side Hustle

DEAR SIDE HUSTLE: First, let me ask: What aren't you saying? What does "working the bar" mean? What exactly do you think will embarrass your parents? I can imagine they may not prefer you to work at a nightclub, but they also may understand if you explain it to them. Yet I suspect there is more to the story than you have revealed. Is it a strip club? What do you have to wear? Do? More, do you feel that you are compromising your integrity to be and work there?

If you do not feel like you are compromising your integrity, you can tell them, even if you think they may not love the idea. If you share the context for your job, at least it will help them to understand.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I don't find the jokes that my husband makes about our children to be funny. My husband jokes about needing to get away from our kids all the time. I have overheard him "joking" about how fun his life would be if he weren't a dad. I know that he loves our kids. He is a great father to our young children, but his jokes aren't very funny to me. I fear that part of him really does regret having children. Should I confront him about these "jokes"? -- Hurtful Jokes

DEAR HURTFUL JOKES: You absolutely should talk to your husband about this -- primarily for the children. If they overhear him saying this, which they surely will, they may grow to believe that he is serious. By the way, what people say usually is a reflection of what they believe, even when they are joking. So you are right. Something deep inside your husband is uncomfortable about his role as a father. It could be the responsibility of being in that role, the cost of caring for children, the changed dynamics of your relationship with him or something else. Ask him what he's really feeling. Attempt to get him to talk to you about his concerns. By bringing them to the surface in a serious conversation, you may be able to get to the root of his issues and work together to address them.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I subleased an apartment from my friend who had to move unexpectedly. Her cousin and I are splitting the sublease as roommates. I recently found out that her cousin hasn't been paying as much as I have for rent. I'm upset because I'm a full-time student, so the rent has been a challenge for me. Should I confront them about this? My friend was doing me a favor by letting me move in because I simply couldn't afford on-campus housing anymore, but I feel taken advantage of. -- Subleasing

DEAR SUBLEASING: Unfortunately, you probably have no rights here. You can check with a lawyer or with housing court, but I doubt they can offer relief. Did you sign a lease, for starters? Very often when people sublease, it is done under the table, so to speak.

While what your friend did -- lopsidedly dividing the rent -- was not fair, in your eyes, you may not be able to change anything. You can appeal to her humanity. Tell her that you just learned that her cousin is paying less than you are paying. Point out that it is a stretch for you to pay the amount you agreed to, given your student status. Ask her if she would consider rebalancing the amount you pay.

If you really cannot afford to pay this rent, you may want to look for another home. If the sublet is off the books, bringing it up to the landlord could result in everybody getting evicted. If it is legal, it means you two agreed on particular rental amounts, and that would be binding.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am originally from Jamaica, and my husband is American. Because of my upbringing, I only really know how to make Jamaican cuisine; I'm not good at cooking anything else. My husband doesn't like the food that I make. I would describe him as having a limited palate. He only likes traditional American food and fast food. I think it's slightly offensive that he can't even be bothered with the foods that I grew up eating. My cooking represents so much of who I am and my culture, but I cannot force him to eat anything. Should I try to learn to cook the foods he likes? Or should he try to become accustomed to eating what I cook? -- Jamaican Wife

DEAR JAMAICAN WIFE: In the best of worlds, the two of you will sit down together and agree to learn how to cook each other's cuisine. There is something about you that attracted you to your husband in the first place -- and vice versa. Culture has to be at the core of it, and that includes food.

While your husband may want traditional American cuisine as his fallback foods, he may be able to grow to like some of your specialties. Talk about it and come up with a strategy that is appealing to both of you. For instance, you could take a classic American cooking class together where you both learn how to make particular dishes, and you agree to make them together at home. Similarly, see if you can teach him a few of your Jamaican meals, so he may grow to have an appreciation for the mixture of spices and textures in your food.

Ultimately, a combination of your two cuisines can become the food that you eat at home. But it will take a bit of work to get the two of you on the same page.

DEAR HARRIETTE: It's been months since my friend and I had a huge argument. We've resolved everything, but I'm realizing now that I didn't get everything off of my chest. I'm not someone who lets things go easily, and I really would prefer to get it all out in the open now. Is it worth it to revisit the issue with my friend even though things were seemingly resolved? -- Revisiting

DEAR REVISITING: Think long and hard about this reignition of your argument before you go there. What outcome do you hope to achieve by opening up old wounds? How can you address the issue without simply fanning the embers of a conflict that occurred months ago? What can you say that may create space for the two of you to have a calm conversation about the matter?

If you can come up with a productive way to approach this situation, go for it. But if it is likely that whatever you say will just spark a new argument without true resolution, it isn't worth it. You may have to decide if the friendship is worth forgiving that moment and moving on without complete resolution. If you cannot accept that option, you can either bring up the topic anyway and see how volatile it gets or move away from the friendship.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Should I reach out to a former friend of mine who is grieving the loss of a parent? I'm not sure if she ever wants to hear from me again because of the way we left off. I don't want to offend her. What would be the best way to send my condolences to someone who might not want to hear from me? -- No Longer Friends

DEAR NO LONGER FRIENDS: During times of grief, hearing from an old friend can be meaningful as long as that person doesn't asking for anything in return. Consider sending your friend a card that expresses your sincere sadness over the loss of her parent. Offer blessings and healing, and leave it at that. Do not ask to get together, to call or anything else. You can put your return address on the envelope in case she chooses to reach back, but you should make your gesture purely one of sympathy.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend's family randomly stopped speaking to me, and I have no idea why. She and I have been on great terms, and I've never done anything foul to her. Up until recently, every time I would visit my girlfriend's house, I'd get a warm greeting from her mom and younger siblings. Lately when I visit, I'm lucky if they don't completely ignore my existence. What could this be about? -- Cold Shoulder

DEAR COLD SHOULDER: Have you asked your girlfriend what's going on? Chances are, she knows. Did you two have an argument or some other type of friction recently? Sometimes people share intimacies with their family about their relationship -- something that may later seem small to them, but that the family holds on to. Find out what, if anything, your girlfriend revealed to her family about you. Then ask her to double back and speak to them. If the issue between you is resolved, she needs to get the word to them.

Also, she may want to reconsider sharing details of your relationship with her family. Couples go through all kinds of things, but family involvement often makes relationship dynamics messy. Ask your girlfriend to keep your business as a couple to herself.

You can also consider speaking to them directly. Rather than addressing your personal business, you can tell them you miss their hugs. See if you can inspire them to be more open just by behaving in a positive, congenial manner. It's worth a try.

