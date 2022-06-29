DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a cousin who is getting up in age and who seems to be incredibly lonely. She calls me several times a week, obsessing over one thing or another. She is retired, and I am still working. I do not have time to listen to her endless worries about this or that, but I know that she needs a lifeline.

Though she is in her late 60s, I'm pretty sure she would be offended if I suggested that she go to adult daycare, but I think she needs something like that to help occupy her time. I love my cousin and want to support her, but I do not have the bandwidth to talk -- or listen to her drone on for hours on end about nothing. -- Helping My Cousin

DEAR HELPING MY COUSIN: Talk to your cousin about her interests and hobbies. What has she enjoyed doing in the past? Encourage her to take a class, enroll in an exercise program or get involved in her local community organization. Look up some fun activities in her neighborhood and suggest one of them when she starts droning on about one of her concerns.

Gently introduce the idea of senior-discounted activities like the exercise program Silver Sneakers or the local senior center. Over time, she may gain interest.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My good friend lost his father about a year ago. I did my best to be there for him when he needed to talk, but now I realize that was not even close to enough. I just lost my father, and I am devastated. I know it was a blessing to have him for so long. Many people lose their parents when they are young. Still, my dad was everything for me, and now he's gone. Every day my heart aches.

A couple of friends reach out regularly to check on me. I don't even know if I was that attentive to this particular friend, who is very important to me. I feel like I want to say something now and apologize for not understanding how much he may have needed me last year. Do you think it would be OK to say something? I understand now. -- Closing the Loop

DEAR CLOSING THE LOOP: You should reach out to your friend. Let him know that your father recently passed away and that his departure brought your thoughts back to him. Acknowledge that you had no idea how deeply the pain can reach with the loss of one's parent. Tell your friend that while you hope you provided some solace for him during those early days of grief, you suspect that it wasn't nearly enough. Apologize if you fell short for him.

Then ask him how he is doing now. Learn from him about his process. If he is open to talking, share about your experience as well. Just be mindful that even as you are grieving, you should not turn this moment into being all about you. Trust your gut and go slowly. If he is able to listen and participate in a conversation where you both share your experiences, thoughts and feelings, that is wonderful. If he can't do that, make this moment one of acknowledgment, and move on to talk to others who have the emotional space to go through the grief process with you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was at a bar the other night, and I saw my co-worker's husband being very handsy with another woman. He was there with a large group of men and only a few women, but he was being super inappropriate with one of the women in his group. My co-worker and I aren't very close, and I don't want to cause issues between her and myself, so I would prefer to write an anonymous note. I also have no idea where she stands with her husband or whether they're separated. If I were her, I would want to know. Should I write the anonymous note? -- Anonymous Co-Worker

DEAR ANONYMOUS CO-WORKER: I have learned the hard way that in situations like this, it is best to keep your mouth shut. You do not know your co-worker's relationship with her husband. Do not assume anything. Yes, you saw something that looked inappropriate. What would have been better would have been to go up and say hello to him so that he knew that you saw him. Going back to your co-worker anonymously will likely make her paranoid, as she won't know who witnessed the event. If you went to her directly, it would still be hard. Even when people say they want to know about their partner's indiscretions, it's rarely true.

Sit this one out. If you see this man again and he is up to these same behaviors, make yourself known to him. If he has a guilty conscience, he will likely react in some way. Hopefully that will lead to your co-worker learning the truth.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My four best friends and I have been taking annual vacations every spring since we were 23. We're planning another vacation now, and my friends want to bring new people I've never heard of before. I don't think it will be the same if we bring a bunch of new people. I want to tell them that I'm not comfortable with adding new people to our longstanding tradition, but I don't want to sound rude or awkward. Should I tell them how I feel? -- Changing Traditions

DEAR CHANGING TRADITIONS: I wonder why they didn't discuss this with you, as it sounds like they talked about it amongst themselves. Of course you should express your thoughts and feelings. Change is always challenging, even when it is a good idea. How you handle change is what's at issue here. Sit down with your friends and tell them that this idea makes you uncomfortable. Ask how and when it came up and why they like it. Hear them out.

As you are all maturing and your lives are expanding, it is natural that some of you could want to expand the group invited on the trip. But there could also be a compromise option. What if you keep your intimate friend trip every other year, adding the bigger group in the off year? That way you save space for the five of you as you also welcome others. Float that idea.

DEAR HARRIETTE: An older male co-worker of mine yelled at me in front of everyone. He completely belittled me and even put his finger in my face while he was yelling. I've never felt so disrespected. Nobody stood up for me. I definitely feel that what happened to me was both sexist and racist. HR told me that there's nothing they can do about what happened to me because I wasn't physically assaulted. What can I do? -- Lower Your Voice

DEAR LOWER YOUR VOICE: Document his interaction with you. If he continues to lash out or treat you differently than other employees -- thereby creating a hostile work environment -- carefully record what happens. You should report it to your direct supervisor and to human resources. You may also want to engage an outside attorney with whom you discuss the situation. Legal counsel can give you more insight into what grounds you may have to protect yourself if this unwanted, aggressive behavior is ongoing.

There are three forms of workplace harassment: verbal (including written), physical and visual. It is sometimes difficult to prove when someone is harassing you, but that doesn't mean you should allow it to continue. The United States government does have protections in place against harassment on the job. For more information on workplace harassment, go to eeoc.gov/harassment and dol.gov/agencies/oasam/centers-offices/civil-rights-center/internal/policies/workplace-harassment/2012.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The new girl at my job is making me look bad. I trained her myself, but none of the training is seeming to stick. She's in a probationary period right now, and I'm due to give my analysis of her in a week. I really like her, but she's performing so poorly that I cannot cosign. Should I give her a chance to get her act together, or should I be honest about her poor performance? Giving an inaccurate report could put my job in jeopardy. -- Poor Performance

DEAR POOR PERFORMANCE: Lying helps no one, especially in this situation. Talk to this new employee before her formal job performance meeting. Ask her what is happening that is making it hard for her to complete her duties efficiently. Tell her that you are concerned that she does not seem to understand what she has to do or is choosing not to do the work in the manner you taught her. Encourage her to talk to you about what is preventing her from doing her job well.

Listen carefully so that you can gain insight into what's going on with her. Remind her that her evaluation is coming up and that as it stands, she will not get a good review. Give her suggestions for what she can do now to improve her job performance. Then, at her evaluation, tell the truth. If she shows any sign of improvement after your conversation, you can note that. But, by all means, you must be direct and honest in your analysis. Otherwise, you damage your reputation and put the productivity of your company at risk.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I currently share an apartment with two other people. I can't afford to move into my own place just yet, but it's been a goal of mine for a few years now. My father recently invited me to move into his detached garage after he and my mother renovate. They plan to turn the garage into a guest house. I could save a lot of money by moving in, but my parents are sneaky, and I'm afraid they'll use this as an excuse to snoop on me. What should I do? -- Moving Back

DEAR MOVING BACK: If you move back home with a plan and a timeline, you may be able to manage your time there. You will need to establish ground rules as a renter with your parents so that everyone is clear about expectations. It will be important for you to pay rent of some kind. This gives you more independence. Thank your parents for giving you this opportunity to have a more comfortable place to live and an opportunity to save for your own apartment. Tell them your plan -- to live there for a specific period of time as you prepare to move out on your own.

Address your biggest concerns. Tell them that your privacy is important to you, and you want them to treat you like a tenant, meaning they should not come into your place without your permission, and they should treat you as an adult.

Know that it may take time for you to establish enforceable boundaries with your parents, but it may be worth it for a limited duration to help you get on your feet.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The other day, I brought my friend to a dinner party as my plus-one. By the end of the night, she was telling the host (who had cooked the food) how she could improve on a few of her recipes. I've watched my friend be overly critical before. She's done this to my family members in the past, but they understand that that's just her personality. I don't understand why she feels the need to give people such strong unsolicited feedback or advice. I know she thinks she's being helpful, but it always just comes across as rude. Do you think this is something I should talk to her about? She's been like this for years, and I'm not even sure that she's fully aware she's doing it. -- Negative Feedback

DEAR NEGATIVE FEEDBACK: Are you saying that you have never addressed this with your friend before? If that is the case, you are part of the problem. She desperately needs feedback so that she can see her behavior reflected back to her. If she has been overstepping boundaries for years -- unchecked -- it's no wonder she doesn't realize how her words impact others.

I am not saying her behavior is your responsibility, but as her friend, you absolutely should let her know when she is crossing the line with you, with your family and now with this party host.

If this will be the first time for you to address this topic seriously, start with that. Lay it out for her, including that you have cringed at her behavior for years but not called her on it this directly before. Give her a few examples of what disturbs you about her criticism. Do not overwhelm her with every situation, though. Tell her that for her own good, she needs to say less and listen more. Use the most recent incident to point out that you do not feel comfortable bringing her around your friends and colleagues because you expect that she will insult them. Allow her space to take this all in. She may be blind to her offensive behavior.

You may need to pause your relationship with her as she processes all that you have shared. When she is ready to reengage, she will let you know.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a certain relative who berates me every time I do not do what she asks. She apologizes again and again, but I don't forgive her. I cannot continue to let her disrespect me and belittle me whenever she wants to. I won't be her personal punching bag. The best apology is changed behavior, and obviously she's not willing to change. Should I cut her off for good? -- Done With My Relative

DEAR DONE WITH MY RELATIVE: You may not need to cut her off for good, but you may decide to cut her off for now. Talk to her one more time so that there is no confusion or misunderstanding about what you are doing. Tell her that you are exhausted by her constant pleas for forgiveness that seem empty because they are not backed up by any type of behavioral change. Point out that you have had more than enough of her lashing out at you followed by hollow apologies. You have had enough. Tell her you do not want to communicate with her for a while. You are done forgiving her for not changing her ways. Then allow time to pass. The next time you see or hear from her, pay attention to see if she has improved at all.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

