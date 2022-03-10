DEAR HARRIETTE: I just had a wonderful and fun conversation with my sister for the first time in years. Usually when we talk, she is rude, and I end up getting my feelings hurt. I'm not even sure if she was rude this time. I do know that her ways didn't bother me at all. I found her funny and entertaining. This is such a switch from the past. I'm wondering if I have finally either developed a thick-enough skin to her barbs or if she has changed or what.

I question if I should trust that this experience can be repeated, mainly because in the past our conversations have been short and unpleasant. Am I overthinking this? Should I just be happy that we shared a good moment? I've had times when I pledged to myself that I would never talk to her again because she was so rude. It seems like we have turned a corner. Am I wrong to be looking backward? -- Can I Trust Her?

DEAR CAN I TRUST HER?: Stay in the moment. You had a great conversation with your sister. Build on that. For whatever reason, you two have turned a corner. If you can let the past go and choose to be in the here and now, you are giving yourself a chance at a refreshed relationship with her. If and when she reverts back to the old behavior that you find disrespectful, excuse yourself from the conversation. Tell her you have to go, and hang up. You don't have to allow anyone to mistreat you. But do your best to stay aware of what's actually happening so that you are responding to the moment, not your memory of something that previously occurred.

DEAR HARRIETTE: The elders in my life are getting frail and needing so much attention. On one hand, I know it is a blessing that they are still alive. But I cannot handle all of their needs by myself. I've got my mom, and I do everything I can for her. The others are her friends. They have been close for 60 years or so. Their adult children are not as attentive as I think they should be, but I don't have the capacity to pick up the slack. What I have been doing is arranging for weekly calls between my mom and them so that they can stay in touch. They don't visit anymore because of COVID-19 and frailty. When I hear their voices, it worries me that they might be in greater need than a phone call can address. How can I help without wearing myself out? -- Want To Help

DEAR WANT TO HELP: Aging is a blessing, but it comes with many challenges, as you are witnessing. Caregivers have their fair share of needs, and often it can feel overwhelming. You could be right that there are gaps in care for your mother's friends. What you might want to do is create a caregivers' circle. Invite the adult children of these friends to join you weekly on a call to talk about how you are doing and what your needs are -- yours as caregiver and as an individual. Encourage everyone to talk freely and to share what's going on with one another and the elders in their lives. You can swap ideas on how you have handled various situations that come up. Just being able to talk to each other may provide solace to you as well as creative solutions to what may have felt like insurmountable stumbling blocks. For more ideas, go to AARP: aarp.org/caregiving.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was visiting with a good friend recently and noticed as he was looking at his phone that he had been watching ear wax removal videos. I asked him about it because it looked like he had a lot of these videos open. It seemed weird and kind of gross to me, and I really couldn't figure out why this seemingly normal guy would be into something so nasty.

My friend got defensive when I asked him about it, and he told me that the videos are weirdly fun to watch. He got into it during the pandemic. He said he was looking at a different random video when one of the earwax ones popped up. One led to another, and he got hooked. I thought he was being particularly odd when he told me, but when I looked it up, I saw that there are many of them with huge numbers of views. This creeps me out. I feel like my friend has become somebody I don't even know. How can I get him to separate from this nasty stuff? -- Addicted to Earwax Videos

DEAR ADDICTED TO EAR WAX VIDEOS: According to TikTok, earwax videos have received more than 1.4 billion views since just 2020. It clearly is a trend that your friend has hit upon. While it seems gross to you, my research suggests that the "big reveal" of a clean ear at the end creates a level of satisfaction in some viewers after watching these things.

Rather than rejecting your friend or judging him for his choices, just move on. You do not have to think about or talk about this compulsion of his. It is not something that he will likely do when in your company. He probably got obsessed with it when he couldn't go out, and a social media algorithm then directed him to more and more of these videos.

By the way, the same thing happens these days no matter what your area of interest is. Whatever you look at, the algorithm will show you more ad nauseam. The way out is to put down your device and go out and live your life. Invite your friend to hang out with you. Stepping away from the electronics is a healthy alternative for everyone!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently found my boyfriend's old Twitter page, which has been inactive for many years. Some of his tweets and hot takes on there were problematic, to say the least. Even though he hasn't used the account for many years, I still find myself being bothered by the fact that he would ever think it was OK to say those things on a public platform. Should I confront him about this? -- Old Twitter

DEAR OLD TWITTER: If you found your boyfriend's old Twitter, so can others. Out of concern for him, you should talk to him about it. Tell him what you found and ask him about his thoughts. Tell him how you reacted when you read what he had written and that even though the tweets are many years old, they remain disturbing. Get him to explain himself. Listen so that you get a clear sense of who this man is and whether you think you still share values. Don't feel guilty if you feel the need to sever ties. If he continues to believe the views he expressed years ago and that doesn't align with you, it's OK for you to separate. But don't do so without giving him a fair chance to explain himself.

Also, encourage him to delete the posts and the old account entirely. Many people have lost everything when their social media from years back resurfaces. Urge your boyfriend to take it all down. More, let him know that he may need to defend his thinking to others if anyone else finds those disturbing posts.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been in the same friend group for two years, and we are all in a group chat. Lately though, the environment has become super toxic. It forces me to feel like I'm always competing to be heard and to be wanted. My friends tend to be negative and stressed out about college, which makes me feel anxious as well. I want to leave the group chat and friend group, but I don't know how to do it in a way that does not cause unnecessary hurt. Any advice? -- Leaving Friend Group

DEAR LEAVING FRIEND GROUP: You can consciously stop engaging the friend group and group chat without saying a word. Since your friends seem to be so intensely engaged that they don't give you space to communicate anyway, just stop talking to them. Focus on your work, your future, and your goals. Stop looking at or writing in the chat.

You can also stop hanging out with them. When asked, tell them you are working on school and don't have time to hang out right now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My friends genuinely feel that because they do not like my boyfriend, I should consider leaving him. My boyfriend is great to me, but my friends question where he is going in his career. I sometimes question his career path as well, but we've been dating for only a few months, and I've seen major strides from him. How do I tell my friends to stop imposing their opinions on me when I'm perfectly happy? -- Stay Out of It

DEAR STAY OUT OF IT: You have not said what your boyfriend's career is. Unless it is unsavory or illegal, it shouldn't be a dealbreaker at this point in your relationship. People dwell too much on how others make a living. That doesn't mean that striving for a career that will bring you joy and wealth isn't something to plan for, but not everyone has those goals. It is wiser to choose a partner who is responsible and understands that he has to be able to take care of himself. Even more, you likely want a partner who is thinking in the longer term about being able to help care for a partner and family. If your boyfriend is only living for the moment, you need to know that. If it's too soon to tell, enjoy the ride for now. But eventually you will need to talk values and vision for the future. I say this because I don't recommend building a relationship with someone who does not share your values.

As far as your friends' opinions go, let them know you appreciate that they want to have your back. Assure them that you are OK and tell them it is not helpful for them to keep casting their judgments on your relationship. Things are still new and developing. If you see any red flags, you will be sure to take note.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

