DEAR HARRIETTE: My family and I spent the weekend with old friends -- the first time we have ventured out to be with others since the pandemic started. It was a lovely visit in some ways, but one thing bothered me a lot. My husband and I have been fussing pretty intensely for as long as I can remember, but usually when we are in public, so to speak, he is gregarious. While spending time with others, he often doesn't pay me much attention. Well, this weekend I became the butt of all of his jokes and venom. It was so uncomfortable. It seemed like whatever I said, he countered it, negated it and blew me off. I tried to ignore him, but at times it was just too much, so I reacted. That just made the situation worse. I have asked my husband for years to go to therapy with me, and he has refused. I want to ask again, but I fear a huge blowup. What should I do? -- Tired of Fighting

DEAR TIRED OF FIGHTING: You should go to therapy on your own. You deserve to be treated better, but for whatever reason, that is not happening in your marriage.

Work with a counselor to get to an understanding of the core of your issues with yourself and your marriage. Invite your husband to join you for therapy, but do not hesitate to go on your own. Something is clearly off if your husband is treating you so poorly. Figure out your role in this interplay and decide what you are going to do about it.

Whatever the reasons may be, you do not have to put up with abusive behavior. Decide what your line in the sand will be as you consider extricating yourself from this toxic environment. If you cannot figure out how the two of you can communicate in a more respectful manner, this marriage may no longer be healthy for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been a member of my local gym for years, and I've always loved it there; the gym is my happy place. I try to go every day after work, and I usually spend most of my free time there. Unfortunately, some of the new members (young adult males) have been making me slightly uncomfortable. They often make unwanted conversation, hog all the equipment and stare too hard at female gymgoers (myself included). My friends tell me that there is no point in canceling my membership, because other gyms have the same issues. I don't want to leave the gym I've become so accustomed to. What should I do? -- Gym Addict

DEAR GYM ADDICT: Since you have been a longtime gym member, talk to the management. Point out your loyalty and longevity with this gym and your current discomfort due to the behavior of these new members. Explain that the offensive behavior is not targeted solely at you. Invite management to observe these new members and how they interact with others -- especially women -- at the gym. Ask management to speak up and admonish them for making other members uncomfortable. If necessary, ask other women members to speak up as well.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother and I were jokingly poking fun at our mom the other day. My brother's girlfriend kind of laughed with us, but now she thinks that she can join in as well. The jokes that we make at my mother's expense are funny only when we, her kids, make them. It's inappropriate for an outsider to join in. Should I say something to her, or should I ask my brother to say something? -- Stay Out of It

DEAR STAY OUT OF IT: Someone definitely needs to speak to her about this situation. You cannot expect her to know that these jokes are off-limits to her. She is not a mind reader. Ideally, it should come from your brother. Speak to him about it. Remind him of the scenario that recently occurred and what was said. Point out that you consider your inside jokes with your mom to be just that -- "inside jokes." You think it is inappropriate for a non-family member to chime in on them. Suggest to your brother that he tell her to stay mum when you guys have your fun with your mom. If he feels uncomfortable expressing this to her, let him know that you will.

The conversation does not have to be heavy, by the way. It can be matter-of-fact. Tell her that when you and your brother poke fun at your mom, it's better for her to remain a bystander. She is welcome to hang with you all, but the private family jokes are reserved for the three of you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: When do you know it is time to quit a job and take the next step in your career? How do I know when I am ready? I'm someone who believes in destiny -- I always felt that if I were destined to find another job, a better job would present itself. Is this a naive way to look at my future? -- Ready To Move On

DEAR READY TO MOVE ON: Make a list of what you like about your job and what you don't. Make another list that outlines your career goals in one year, five years, 10 years. What do you need to do in order to meet those goals? By reviewing your short-term realities and long-term plans, you can create a strategy for your life.

How you can know if it's time to leave your job is often by how uncomfortable you are. Agitation, frustration and other strong emotions often indicate that something is wrong. Welcome those feelings as signs that you need to make a move. Rather than complain, welcome the discomfort, as it can help accelerate your plans and allow destiny to show her face!

It takes a high dose of courage and faith to leave a job. If you can, look for work while you are still employed. If you believe your environment is toxic and you must leave immediately, make sure you have resources to take care of yourself in the short term, and create a plan of action to find your next job. Use your network to search for a good fit. Then step out on faith.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I work for myself. This past year has been busier than the previous 10. It has been amazing. I'm so accustomed to having to scramble to make enough money that I accept every project that comes my way. Now that I am super busy, I am exhausted. I can't really handle all the work. I have an assistant, but I'm wondering if I need two. But then I'm afraid to take on more staff. What if I don't have as much work next year? I would hate to have to let somebody go. I'm getting so worked up just thinking about all of this. I know I have to do something. Should I hire somebody else, start turning down work or something else? -- Growing Pains

DEAR GROWING PAINS: Sit down, and take a few deep breaths and calm yourself. You need to look at your business objectively and assess your growth over the past year so that you can project what may happen in the next. Evaluate if you charge enough for your services. Review the projects you have been accepting to see which ones you want to continue and which are short-term. Determine how much money you need to earn to cover your expenses, including current staff. Determine what you will need to earn if you add more staff, either part-time, per project or full-time. Talk to a financial planner who can help you look at your business and set a strategy for the future.

It is time for you to work smarter, not harder. With careful analysis, you may discover that you can accept fewer, more lucrative projects and hire additional support.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My mother is old and has suffered a lot during quarantine. A friend of mine has told me a lot about how his mother aged; she was more independent than my mother, but life was still hard for her at the end. He warned me that my mother will not improve, so I should just get ready for the inevitable. The thing is, my mother is improving. Her body is stronger and her spirits are great. Her physical therapist even said that she is beginning to walk again. (She has been wheelchair-bound since she got COVID-19 last year.) I want my friend to stop filling my head with negative thoughts. I want to enjoy the positive moments my mom has instead of waiting for her to decline. How can I tell him this without hurting his feelings? -- Mom Is All Right

DEAR MOM IS ALL RIGHT: Your friend is speaking from his experience -- not yours. Next time you talk to him, tell him that you have good news. Describe how your mother is improving and how encouraged you are about her progress. Tell him that you want to enjoy these good times and stop worrying about what might happen to her in the future. If he starts to talk about future decline, stop him. Tell him you understand what happened to his mother and what may happen to yours down the line. But right now, you are savoring the moment. Ask him to honor your desire to do that.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I went out to dinner with a couple my husband and I like a lot. We got dressed up, which was a lot of fun. But my friend had on such uncomfortably high heels that she could hardly walk. It was a nice evening, and we wanted to stroll a little bit, but honestly, she could hardly go 10 steps without complaining. Don't get me wrong -- I love fashion, and it's so much fun to dress up, especially now when we have been cooped up in the house for so long. But it seems stupid to me to wear shoes that you can't walk in at all. I didn't do that when I was a teenager, and I'm surely not going to start doing it now.

We ended up not being able to take our little stroll. Our date night ended fairly abruptly because all my friend could do was stand on the corner while her husband went to get the car. What's worse is she didn't think there was anything wrong with her being unable to walk. I thought it was ridiculous. I guess she could see the expression on my face, because she rolled her eyes and didn't talk to me anymore. What do I even do with that? Should I call her? What in the world would I say? I didn't mean to hurt her feelings, but the whole thing was just absurd. -- Too High

DEAR TOO HIGH: Leave this one alone. Your friend realized that she put herself in an awkward situation. She doesn't need you to remind her of that. I love fashion, too, but it sounds like this woman took it a bit far. A solution for anyone who just really wants to wear that fancy heel on date night is to bring along a tiny pair of flats. That way you can still walk around freely when necessary.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Recently, my husband and I have been hanging out with two other couples. Unfortunately, we have figured out that we cannot afford to hang with them. They are high rollers -- for real. They drive luxury sports cars, drink expensive champagne and go out regularly on extremely expensive dates. We went out with them once, and they picked up the tab, so I didn't even think about how much it cost.

Last weekend we went out and agreed to split the bill. Our share was nearly $1,000. Nuh-uh. We do not have it like that -- at all. How can we stay friends with these people if we cannot afford to spend time with them? -- Too Rich for My Blood

DEAR TOO RICH FOR MY BLOOD: You can handle this in one of two ways. You can stop going out with them and instead invite them to do things at home, where you can manage the expenses. You can invite them over for dinner or cocktails on occasion.

You can also be straight with them. Tell them how much you enjoy their company, but you cannot afford to hang the way they do. Agree that you will see each other occasionally -- and that's that. There's no need for you to feel bad that you cannot afford the extravagances that are their everyday lives. As long as you are comfortable in your own skin, you are good.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm exhausted by my argumentative girlfriend. I genuinely believe that she likes to argue just for the sake of arguing. The other day, I told her my personal preference about a certain food, and she argued with me. Is this something that we could overcome? It's getting to a point where I feel that I just have to keep my personal preferences and opinions to myself. -- Always Arguing

DEAR ALWAYS ARGUING: Do you know the saying, "When people show you who they are, believe them?" Well! It is likely that if your girlfriend argues about everything now, she will continue. It is not healthy in a relationship to keep your opinions to yourself. The whole idea of being in a relationship is so that you can share your thoughts, ideas, hopes and dreams with another person. Shutting down will not work in the long run.

What you may want to do is some investigating. How did your girlfriend grow up? What was her family life like? Were there lots of arguments? Did arguing indicate engagement, even love? Your girlfriend may believe that her debating style is a sign of endearment, whereas you consider it annoying and agitating. Do your best to figure out why she argues incessantly. Once you have a good idea, you can approach her about it. Tell her what you have observed. Tell her how her constant arguing makes you feel. Ask her to tone it down.

Then observe if whatever compromise she can reach is enough for you to feel comfortable.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am uncomfortable with the amount of work-related phone calls and text messages that I receive on my personal phone after hours. I don't want anyone texting me after 5 p.m. unless it is urgent. I do not want to offend, but how can I be sure that this won't happen to me in the future? What is the most polite way to ask work colleagues to leave me alone? -- After Hours

DEAR AFTER HOURS: Work-life balance virtually evaporated during quarantine. Office hours collapsed for many people when they started working from home. Creating boundaries around time became even harder than it was before. It is important to create limitations around your time that fall within reason of where you work.

I will venture to guess that a hard out at 5 p.m. is unrealistic in today's working world unless you punch a clock. You may want to talk to your supervisor and colleagues. Suggest that unless something is urgent, you will handle it the next morning. Ask them to label texts as urgent if they expect an immediate reply.

Your challenge will be whether or not you can convince others to follow your recommendations. If you are the only one turning off your phone and you disrupt the workflow, that may negatively impact you and your team. But you may be willing to take a stand. If nobody speaks up, you will not be able to break the cycle of endless work at all hours of the day and night.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I introduced two of my closest friends a few months ago. I was absolutely thrilled with how much they liked each other and how well everything was going. I thought it would be so nice to be able to regularly hang out with both of them at the same time. This morning I found out that the two of them have been hanging out without me and talking pretty regularly. I didn't know that they were hanging out -- they have never once invited me out with them. I'm pretty upset about this. I have no problem with their growing friendship, but why do I have to be excluded? Am I right to be upset? -- Left Out

DEAR LEFT OUT: Friendships can be complicated. Too often that happens with friends of three, because it is common for two to connect more closely than all three as a unit. Yes, you can tell your friends that you are happy that they like each other -- as you knew they would -- but that it saddens you that they have excluded you from the covenant. Suggest that the three of you do something together sometimes.

Beyond that, there's little you can do. You cannot force them to involve you in their regular conversations or get-togethers. You do not want to come off as desperate or jealous -- that will not attract them to you. It is natural for your feelings to be hurt given what you have just learned. But you are going to have to accept that this is how things are unfolding right now.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My ex-boyfriend started dating a girl he knew through me. I don't have any feelings for him whatsoever, but I don't see a reason to be cordial with either of them. The girl insists on commenting on my Facebook pictures and leaving me nice messages. What is the most polite way to tell her that I want her to back off? -- Not My Friend

DEAR NOT MY FRIEND: Being cordial is a sign of basic respect. I think it's fine to be a gracious, cordial person. What you do not have to be is a friend to either of them.

Love relationships are so often difficult to navigate -- especially after the fact. Some friends set rules around who can date whom. If you are close, the unwritten rule is that you don't date your friend's ex. If you just were friendly, the lines are not so clear. Sounds like you aren't mad that they are dating; more, you don't want to be a party to it at all. That's fair.

She may feel uncomfortable that she's dating your ex and is overcompensating for it by her sugary social media stalking. You can ignore her, unfriend her, block her or talk to her directly and ask her to back off. If you talk to her, don't be mean. Be direct. It's fine that she's dating your ex, but you do not want to be a part of their lives. Ask her to stop engaging you on social.

