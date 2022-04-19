DEAR HARRIETTE: I think that my friend keeps lying about having COVID-19. Since April 2020, my friend has claimed to have contracted COVID-19 about five different times. I don't see how this is possible, especially since I have not contracted the virus once. I think that she does this to avoid spending time with me. Would it be wrong to confront her about this? I don't have any evidence that she's lying other than the unlikelihood of catching COVID-19 so many times. -- Suspicious

DEAR SUSPICIOUS: First of all, it is possible for your friend to have contracted COVID-19 multiple times. Is she a front-line worker? By the way, that can mean a lot of different things -- basically that she is required to be out and about in the close company of other people on a daily basis. Is she vaccinated? Does she follow COVID-19 protocols? Some people do not believe in wearing masks. Even at the height of the pandemic, some people did not keep their distance from others, either by necessity or by choice. The bottom line is that your friend could have contracted the virus more than once. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that people definitely can get COVID-19 even after having been infected previously.

Rather than accusing her of lying about her health, why not tell her that you are sorry that she seems to have the worst luck when it comes to contracting this illness, and you wonder if there's something more going on. Ask her if she is avoiding you. Tell her that you feel like she doesn't want to see you, and if that is true, you want to know why. Be direct but kind.

Another reality during this extended period of isolation is that people have reassessed their lives and who they choose to see. She could have taken you off of her list of close friends, or, even more likely, she could be among the many thousands of people who have gained a lot of weight. Being physically self-conscious has kept many people in hibernation. Who knows? You can ask your friend, or you can simply express your sorrow at not seeing her for so long and implore her to meet you in person soon.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I have to speak in front of a large group of people, I get extremely nervous. I never anticipate how nervous I will be beforehand; it always surprises me. The other day, I spoke at an event where I was required to hold a microphone, and my hands were visibly shaking. Any tips for a nervous public speaker? -- Nervous Speaker

DEAR NERVOUS SPEAKER: There are a few things that can help you a lot. First, remember to breathe. Take three deep breaths before entering the space where you will be speaking. Remind yourself that you are prepared. You know what you are going to say and have rehearsed it enough to be confident. When you walk onto the stage, look out at the audience. Make eye contact with a few people -- the ones you notice who are looking at you and smiling. Creating a direct connection to a few key people will help you to feel less alone. Plant your feet firmly before you begin to speak. Offer the moment up to service.

Finally, remind yourself that everybody gathered wants you to do well. This is true. Think about it. They chose to attend this event. Because they are there, they selfishly want it to be worth their while, which means that their energy will be supportive. Your audience wants you to win. Stand confident in that knowledge, and go for it!

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a 30-year-old woman who has a great relationship with both of my parents. I recently confided in my mother about something that I wasn't ready to tell my dad. Earlier this week, I found out that my mother spilled my secret to not only my father, but also to a few of her close friends whom I don't speak to very often. I'm furious with my mother. How should I handle this? -- Big-Mouth Mother

DEAR BIG-MOUTH MOTHER: Sadly, you have just experienced that sometimes even parents cannot keep secrets. Yes, you need to speak to your mother at once. Calm down first, though. Your message will be received better if you speak in a clear and measured tone. If possible, be face-to-face or on video when you speak to your mother. Tell her that you need to talk to her about something important. Reveal that you know she shared what you told her in confidence to your father and other people. Express how devastating and hurtful it was for her to betray your confidence. Ask her why she did it. Did she not remember that you asked her to keep it to herself?

Ultimately, since she let the information out already, you can't take it back. You can speak to your father and let him know that you had planned to tell him -- when you were ready. You may want to rethink what you confide in your mother. As much as she loves you, you may not be able to trust her to keep information to herself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am using a dating app to make friends in my new city. I have a boyfriend already, but he doesn't know that I am on the app. I haven't told him because I'm scared he won't believe my reasoning for being on a dating app. I genuinely only want to use the app to make friends, but I can understand why it would upset him to find out that I was using it at all. Is what I'm doing wrong? How should I tell him? -- Dating App for Friends

DEAR DATING APP FOR FRIENDS: Deep down inside, you know this is wrong. That's why you are keeping it a secret. On one hand, that is a creative way of trying to meet people. But it's also deceptive. If you meet someone via a dating app, that person likely is looking for a date. Your intentions are convoluted when you go that route.

If you want to proceed with this approach, you should tell your boyfriend and be transparent about it. Let him know what you are doing and invite him to participate. Put in your profile that the two of you are looking to meet new people in your town -- but only to be friends. If he agrees and you are clear with the people on the dating site, it may work out. Being sneaky about it will surely backfire.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is extremely jealous and territorial. Every time I invite her to hang out with my other friends, she gets weirdly competitive for my attention. I asked her why she acts that way, and she told me that she didn't even notice that she was doing it. We had that conversation months ago, and she still hasn't changed her ways. What should I do now? -- Jealous Best Friend

DEAR JEALOUS BEST FRIEND: I have a problem with the concept of "best friend." I know some people will think that's extreme, but my reason is that just by definition, it indicates that this one person takes precedence over all others. Because of this, competition can ensue at different points in the relationship if other friends occupy a lot of someone's time or attention. This is especially true when people are young and still growing into their full selves and discovering their identities.

Your best friend may be feeling that your other friends are taking on more significance than she has. It could easily be subconscious, but that doesn't make it any less real. You can assure your best friend of how much you love her and appreciate her friendship. You can be more inclusive of her when the larger group of people assembles. Ultimately, you may not want to include her in all of those gatherings if it becomes too emotionally taxing for you to handle.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My two best friends and I are planning a trip to Las Vegas. We wanted to have a relaxing ladies' weekend, and we've already booked our flight and hotel.

One of my best friends is now insisting that her husband come as well. Two out of the three of us are not married. I personally think that we need to cancel the trip if she insists on bringing her husband, because it would defeat the purpose of a girls' trip. What should we do? -- Girls' Trip

DEAR GIRLS' TRIP: When one member of a friend group marries or is in a serious relationship, the friend dynamics often change. Some friend groups are able to maintain their friends-only activities, including trips. For others, it can be difficult.

Go back to your married friend and tell her that you understand that now that she is married, she wants to include her husband in her activities, but this trip is reserved for the girls. Encourage her to keep this time as precious -- just for the three of you. Suggest that at another time you can all take a trip that includes him and possibly other partners as well. If anyone cancels this trip, it will be her for breaking the agreement.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel guilty for doing so much better in my career than my siblings. I have done all I can for them as far as trying to put them in positions to earn more money and do more for themselves, but there is only so much that I can do. My siblings have fumbled every opportunity I have been able to present them with. My parents still look at me as if I could be doing more to help them. How do I stop feeling guilty? What could this guilt mean? -- Career Guilt

DEAR CAREER GUILT: Each of us chooses our path in life. You cannot live your siblings' lives for them. You can be helpful, and it sounds like you have been, but your siblings must go through the steps and make choices that work -- or don't. It is not your responsibility to pick them up at every turn. Sometimes standing back and giving people space to figure out their lives on their own is the greatest gift you can give.

Yes, it's hard for you when it may seem like you are withholding input, money, time or more, but you have to live your life. Love them and cheerlead them, but stay in your lane and allow them to be in theirs.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

