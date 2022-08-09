DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend is a pothead. He smokes first thing in the morning and all day long. Most of his friends do the same. At first, I liked it; I used to smoke a lot, too. But that was years ago. Now I am working a professional job and trying to build my career. It drives me crazy to wake up to the smell of weed every morning and go to sleep to the smell every night. I want to start expanding the things we do socially, but my boyfriend only wants to go out with people who smoke weed. I worry that as we get older, our priorities are shifting. I want more for my life, and I want my boyfriend to want more, too, but I don't know how to get him to seriously consider new options. Do I just accept his way of living? Is it OK for me to want more -- even if that means we may break up? -- Fork in the Road

DEAR FORK IN THE ROAD: Talk to your boyfriend. Share your observations about the quality of your life together and the choices that you both are making now. Point out that it seems that you two want different things. Describe the life you are working to build for yourself. Ask him what he wants for the future. Tell him that his incessant pot smoking is an impediment to your future together. Ask if he is willing to curtail his smoking and expand his activities. Don't give him an ultimatum. Share your vision of the future with him and your belief of what it takes to make that turn in the road ahead. Ask if he is willing and interested in walking that road with you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been talking to my next-door neighbor incessantly, mainly because we have both been at home for two years. When we aren't working, we are generally having tea or otherwise biding time together. She is very nice, but I know I need to be more mindful of what I say to her. The other day, some friends I hadn't seen in a long time came over. I invited her to join us for drinks. As everyone was talking, she jumped right in and participated a little too fully in the conversation because she knew things about my friends that I had told her. Later, they told me it was awkward for them that their personal information was regurgitated by this stranger. It's my fault, but how do I cut her off now? I have gone too far. -- Overstepping

DEAR OVERSTEPPING: For starters, you can thank your neighbor for joining your gathering. Ask her how she enjoyed herself. Then provide a bit of feedback -- namely that you realize that the secrets you have shared with her about your friends actually made them uncomfortable. Admit that as the two of you have grown closer, you have shared a lot of personal details about people who are close to you. You now see that you overstepped some boundaries.

Tell your neighbor how much you appreciate her friendship, but you have to honor your other friends by not violating their privacy. Ask her to do the same by keeping their secrets to herself. Moving forward, cut back on what you share with this neighbor.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 40-year-old single father, and I can't seem to find a date. I'm very active on social media and reach out to women all the time, but they're either immature and materialistic or don't seem to be that into me. I live a simple life with my son (when he's not with his mother) and dog. I feel like the only thing missing is a nice lady friend. What can I do to get better results with women? -- Ladyless at 40

DEAR LADYLESS AT 40: A huge challenge right now is that many people are still nervous about getting out and about due to COVID-19. It's too bad because that is what you need to do. Meeting people on social media is fine, but it is not the same thing as meeting face-to-face. You need to get out there -- safely -- and go to events and activities that intrigue you. Put yourself out there so that you can have the opportunity to meet a woman who shares your interests. It is fine to take your son and your dog to some of these outings. A walk in the park is great for exercise and potentially meeting people, for example. Keep your eyes open and be ready to speak up when you see someone who looks interesting.

On the internet, be sure to be specific with your profile. Say what you care about, and describe your life accurately. Do not embellish. You are at an age that can be perfect for finding a partner and settling down. Describe the simple life you want to invite a woman to share with you, and know that it will take time to sort through your options to find "the one.”

DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister just moved into a new home with her boyfriend of 10 years. They have three kids, and he is a really active father. He does everything with the kids, so she doesn't have to do much. Even after he has provided a home and helped her buy a car, she continually complains that it's not good enough. She says it's not a luxury car or the house isn't big enough, but it's all better than anything she's ever had. She wants him to marry her, but he confided in me that he is unhappy with her and feels really unloved. How do I tell her this? -- Marry Me Not

DEAR MARRY ME NOT: You keep your mouth shut. This is their life, and they have to work through it. Couples have spats, and they work through them -- or not. But those disagreements often do not lead to breakup. You do not want to be in the middle of their relationship. Your sister's boyfriend is going to have to speak up and address what's happening in his family. He needs to tell your sister about his needs to make their family healthy and strong.

What you can do is engage your sister and give her honest feedback when she shares her thoughts and feelings with you. When she complains about what she doesn't like about her life, share your perspective. Be honest and let her know that you think she is ungrateful, petty, superficial -- or whatever else you observe. You can also tell her that you don't like the way she takes advantage of her boyfriend and be sure to give examples. Do not tell her what he has said to you. That's his job.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have so many dreams to be successful in life. Many things have happened and detoured me over the years, but I am determined to keep going and be successful. I try to remain positive whenever something negative happens, but it's hard sometimes. I hear people say you can manifest your dreams, but what does that really mean? -- Dreamer

DEAR DREAMER: You absolutely can make your dreams come true -- one at a time. It is not too late. It does take courage, conviction, focus and discipline.

You say you have many dreams. It is time to choose one. Pick a dream that you want to manifest. Write it down. Now think about what it will take to turn the dream into reality. What steps do you need to take to set yourself up for success? Think specifically about what it takes, and then work on those steps each day. For example, if you want to write a book but aren't already a writer, take a writing class. If you want to be a teacher but don't have the credentials, enroll in a class to get you started. If you want to lose weight but aren't motivated, make a movement plan, ask someone to be your accountability partner and get started.

Don't let your past weigh you down. Sure, things have happened to distract you. So what? Seize this moment, and work on your dream every day. It's best when you work on one dream at a time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Growing up, I never really knew my biological father -- aside from what my grandparents would tell me. When I was 7, my mother remarried, and my stepfather has been my daddy ever since. Now, as an adult, my biological father has reentered my life and is an active granddad to my kids. This is wonderful, but he often speaks as if he raised me, and ignores the fact that he missed over 20 years of my life. How can I respectfully ask him not to do that? -- Daddy Issues

DEAR DADDY ISSUES: You and your father need to have a heart-to-heart conversation. Start by thanking him for coming back into your life and acknowledging how important it has been for your children. Then, ask him what took him so long. Don't be mean or accusatory. You don't want to scare him off. But you do need him to talk to you. Ask him what his life was like for those 20 years that he wasn't there. Ask why he chose not to continue to have a relationship with you after he and your mom broke up. Tell him what life was like for you.

Even if you grew up fine and don't have any so-called daddy issues, your father was absent for your childhood. Ask him not to pretend otherwise. Agree that you can create new memories right now and that when you talk about the past, you do so honestly.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a touring musician and always on the go, so it's hard to maintain a healthy relationship. Recently, I've been spending time with someone I really like. We have great talks. I enjoy her company, and I never get tired of her. The only issue is that she's not as physically attractive as the women I normally go for. That's a big deal for me because I make a lot of public appearances, and I don't think she would fit in. Should I tell her how I feel? If so, how do I do it without hurting her feelings? -- I'm Into Her

DEAR I'M INTO HER: Do NOT tell her this. I understand what you are saying, but I am here to tell you something that you already know deep down inside: Superficial things do not last. How your girlfriend looks matters a lot less than who she is and the quality of your relationship.

What you can address is how she presents herself publicly. Since you are constantly getting your picture taken, perhaps she needs to dress a certain way to be photo-ready. Share the standards around presentation. Dress codes are normal in life. Just do not talk about her actual looks.

You must come to terms with this because otherwise she will feel the disapproval or shame or whatever it is that you are feeling about her physical self. You have to deal with your feelings and attitude. Yes, she looks different, but you care about her for who she is, not how she looks. If you can't do that, you shouldn't be with her.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106