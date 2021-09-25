DEAR HARRIETTE: I ran into an old friend's parents a couple of weeks ago, and I immediately saw that my friend's father is gravely ill. My grandfather died a couple of years ago, and my friend's dad looked just like he did before he passed away: He is very thin, his eyes are sunken back and he could hardly walk. It was awful to see. I immediately called my friend to say that I had seen his parents and wanted to know if he had been to visit them. My friend lives all the way across the country, so he can't see them often. What I saw told me this was urgent. I didn't say all that to my friend, but I thought it. He didn't seem to have any sense of urgency around seeing his dad. He said he might come home for Christmas like he does in some years. I know I'm no doctor, but I don't know if his dad will make it that long. Should I say anything to my friend? We grew up together. We don't talk as much as we used to, but we are still close. -- What To Say
DEAR WHAT TO SAY: Tell the truth to your friend without being inflammatory. Tell him that when you saw his parents, it made you worried because his dad looked so frail. Tell him that you saw in his dad what you had seen in your grandfather when he was ill. Suggest that he do a video call with his parents so that he can see for himself. Add that your gut is telling you to encourage him to make a visit as soon as possible. Say what's on your heart. If you think he may regret not visiting soon, tell him. Then it is up to him what he does next.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am the primary breadwinner in my household these days. My husband works, but I make more money. I try to pay for as many things as I can to help ease the burden of expenses, but I have to admit that I resent that he seldom offers to pay for anything. We were out the other day picking up some takeout. It was cheap, and he turned to me to ask if I was going to pay for it. I don't know if I set up this expectation that every bill should come to me, but I don't want to be the family ATM. How can I fix this? I don't want to start resenting him, but I do think it's fair to expect him to help out sometimes. -- Not the Family ATM
DEAR NOT THE FAMILY ATM: Why not establish a family bank account that gets used for shared expenses? Talk to your husband about both of you contributing to this account. Agree on the amount of money that will go into it from each of you. Decide what the money will be used for so that you both are on the same page. As long as you set this up with clear boundaries around use, it can be accessed freely by both of you. Then, when there's a need to make a purchase, it comes out of this shared pot. This may help your husband feel more empowered as well.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a long-distance relationship. I live in Arizona, and my boyfriend lives in Maryland. We decided that I would fly out to visit him next month. He and I made a deal that I would buy my plane ticket and he would pay for my hotel room. I booked my flight right away, but he has yet to book my room. I know that he can afford it, so money is not an issue. My problem is his hesitation. I literally booked my flight the same day that we had the conversation, and now it's been a week since we've talked about it and he hasn't booked my hotel. Should I cancel my trip? If he wanted to see me that badly, he would've booked the hotel the same day. The later he waits, the more expensive it's going to get. -- Book the Room
DEAR BOOK THE ROOM: Calm down. The fact that he didn't book the room on the same day is not a dealbreaker. Instead of freaking out, remind him that it would be wise to book the room soon to get the best rate. As travel is opening up, everything is going up in price -- from flights to hotels to car rentals. If he hesitates, ask him why. Rather than imagining the worst, find out what's going on. Also, let him know that you need the peace of mind of knowing that everything is set. I imagine you haven't traveled in a long time due to COVID-19, and he needs to understand you want everything to be in place now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm an empty-nester. My husband wants me to work with him 24/7 now that my kids are out of the house. We live together, work together and share a car, so when I need to go anywhere, he's the one taking me. How can I tell my husband that I need a break from him without hurting his feelings? -- Need Space
DEAR NEED SPACE: Your story reminds me of my mother when my father retired. He followed her everywhere for about a year, even going with her to the hairdresser once. That's when she drew the line and explained that she needed some alone time. It hurt his feelings at first, but eventually he came to accept it.
Talk to your husband about your new reality. As empty-nesters, you need to reset the rules. Express how much you love him AND your space. Make it clear that sometimes you need time alone. Pick a place in your house that can be your sanctuary, off-limits to him. Establish times when you can use the car without him, even if it's just to go to the store or visit a friend. Suggest that he carve out time and space for himself, too. Your lives have changed dramatically, and you need to figure out how to be comfortable with a new rhythm.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently signed to a prestigious modeling agency in Los Angeles. This feels like my big break because I've been wanting to get signed for such a long time. The other day, my manager told me that I would book more gigs if I got a certain type of plastic surgery. I don't think there's anything wrong with me, and I'm not necessarily ready to make such a huge change to myself. I don't even think that I believe in getting plastic surgery. Other people within the agency have agreed with my manager and said that getting this procedure done would help my career a lot. What do I do? -- L.A. Model
DEAR L.A. MODEL: In the world of beauty, you will find that there are many enhancements that will be recommended to aid in your potential success. What's most important for you to not lose your way is to figure out what you value -- and what you don't. Do some research and learn about the particular procedure in question. Read as much as you can. Speak to people who have had the procedure and consult with a plastic surgeon about the risks and benefits.
You can decide to do nothing right now and see how your career unfolds. If, over time, you don't seem to be getting the bookings that you want, you may reconsider the surgery. In this day and age, models of all stripes are being hired for jobs. That includes models with all kinds of "flaws." Rather than reshaping some area of your body, you may want to embrace it and choose to make it part of your brand. Whatever you choose, do it with confidence. Your confidence in yourself will help your agency to be inspired by the uniqueness of you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Without sounding superficial, how do I tell my boyfriend that I want him to do nice things for me?
My love language definitely involves receiving gifts, yet I haven't received anything from him. It isn't necessarily about the gifts; I would just appreciate the gesture. For me, receiving a gift is a huge sign of love and appreciation. I'm wondering why he doesn't even offer. He has a really good job. Am I right to be a little upset about this? -- Bare Minimum
DEAR BARE MINIMUM: Your boyfriend is not a mind reader. We make the mistake of assuming that people want what we want, the way we want it. That simply isn't true. Your boyfriend may have grown up in a household where his parents didn't give each other gifts -- or perhaps his parents weren't together. He may not have witnessed the joy of giving and receiving, so he may be oblivious to what you crave.
Talk to him. Tell him what makes you happy. Also, be sure to give him gifts so that he has a chance to experience what you like. But know that his love language may be different. Observe him so you can learn what makes him happy.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106