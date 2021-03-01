DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been so busy at work that it has been hard to keep everything organized. My boss keeps giving me more and more assignments because she says I am the most capable member of the team. I appreciate that, but it's becoming too much. Last week, I missed a couple of key deadlines. That is not my way. I know it was because I overlooked them, trying to add on the new work that my boss just gave me. How can I talk to her about the workload without seeming ungrateful? I want to be promoted and to be thought of favorably. I'm afraid that it's all about to fall apart, though, because it is just too much. -- Overwhelmed
DEAR OVERWHELMED: Request a meeting with your boss, and give her a complete update. Thank her for the opportunities she is offering you, and acknowledge that you appreciate her faith in you to get the job done. Point out your successes so that she can see what you are accomplishing. Then pivot and express your concerns. Tell her that you are worried that things are beginning to fall through the cracks and that you would like to request help to keep the workflow going effectively. Essentially, rather than requesting to give work back to your boss, suggest that your boss entrust you with managing support staff to ensure that everything is handled well. This approach will show your boss that you are being proactive. You are not saying no to the added work, but instead yes -- but you need help in order to get it done. You can assign and oversee that help with her blessing.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have called my mother every night after work for about 20 years. She is up in age now, and I can tell that it is hard for her to stay awake for my call. I live on the West Coast and she's on the East Coast, so getting the time right has always been tough. But now I am lucky if I reach her twice a week before she has gone to sleep. How can I keep close to my elderly mom when our decades-long rhythm is broken? -- New Routine
DEAR NEW ROUTINE: As hard as it feels right now to change, change is an integral part of life. Your mother is having to adjust to so many things, including managing during COVID-19, which has left many elders isolated. Add to that her internal clock changing due to her advancing age, and life is simply different. In the past, it may have been a delight many times and also a challenge for your mother to stay up late in order to talk to you. Even though she surely has cherished your calls, it is likely that the time difference has sometimes been hard on her.
Rather than longing for what you no longer have -- her ability to be more accommodating to the time difference -- celebrate what you do have. Schedule your twice-weekly calls so that your mother and you will look forward to them. Catch up as you have in the past, making sure to listen closely for how aware and in tune she is. Remind her of when you will call again so that she remembers your new rhythm.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have never worked as much as I am now -- even though I'm working from home. My teenage daughter tried to talk to me yesterday, and we couldn't say a word to each other until dinnertime because I was on the phone every minute all day long. I even had to stay on my phone -- on mute! -- when I had to go to the bathroom. This is crazy. I need to manage my time better. I want to be there for my daughter and make time for basic necessities as I work. I'm nervous about establishing boundaries, though, because I don't want my boss to think that I am slacking. What can I do? -- Boundaries
DEAR BOUNDARIES: Take a step back and think about how you worked before this pandemic. When did you take breaks? What did you do when your daughter needed you in the past? What was your rhythm? Now, write out your daily schedule by the hour, including meetings and phone calls. Incorporate coffee breaks and bathroom breaks into the schedule. Write in a time each day that is dedicated to your daughter. If she is awake, it can be before your workday starts. If not, it can be at your lunch break. Discuss it with her so she knows when your shared time will be. Then do your best to honor that.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A young lady has been interning with me for a month or so. She has been consistent in some areas and flaky in others. My job is to teach her how to be professional and what she can learn about my industry. She is a college student, and now that her classes are all remote, she is freaking out. She has missed all of the deadlines I have given her for projects. I just heard from her that she feels overwhelmed because her schedule has changed so much. Her tone was worrisome. On one hand, I am annoyed that she has dropped the ball on things she agreed to do. On the other hand, I feel like I need to check in on her mental health. But since we cannot be together, I'm not sure what to do. -- Helping the Intern
DEAR HELPING THE INTERN: Start by sending her a note acknowledging what she has told you she is feeling. Forgive her for not meeting your deadline, and ask her to schedule a time when you can talk "face to face." Use FaceTime, Skype, Zoom or some other form of technology to have a video conference. In as calm and welcoming a tone as possible, invite her to tell you what's going on in her life. Ask how her classes are going and if she has good relationships with her professors. Ask her what she needs in order to feel better. Sometimes just having someone to talk to can be helpful. Learn about her support system. Does she talk to her parents or close friends?
Finally, give her a break with your responsibilities. Especially since she isn't doing the work anyway, take the burden off her shoulders. Let her know she can come back to work after things settle down. If you have her parents' information, reach out to them to express your concern about their daughter's well-being.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Now that it feels like we have who-knows-how-long to live, I wonder if I should take a chance and tell my neighbor how much I like him. I am a pretty shy person, so I have never spoken up. But I see this man most days because we live in the same building. He is so nice and thoughtful. He is single and mostly keeps to himself. Whenever we see each other, he goes out of his way to talk to me. I really like him a lot. I feel like now could be a good time to say something, but I have no idea what to say. -- Tongue Tied
DEAR TONGUE TIED: Given that everybody is stuck at home and he lives in your building, why not invite him over for dinner? Be mindful of keeping social distance if you do, but you may be able to sit across from each other at your dining table. Instead of professing your love for him, just talk with each other over an extended period of time. That overture of the invitation should be enough for him to know that you like him. See how things unfold from there.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been married for a long time, and my husband and I have come to terms with where we stand on lots of things. Now that we are dealing with a health crisis, it's different. I am overly cautious, and he is nonchalant. He says we are all going to die, so why worry about it? He goes out when he wants and pretty much does what he wants, though it's not usually that much or too far. We live in a suburban neighborhood.
Still, I'm nervous. I see the news. Everything says that we are in danger if we leave our homes. How can I get my husband to stay home? Both of us have high blood pressure and a few other things that are on the health risk list. I need him to take this seriously. -- Stay Home
DEAR STAY HOME: With your husband, review the guidelines for going outside, including covering his face and washing his hands thoroughly upon return. Remind him how much you love him and want him -- and yourself -- to stay healthy. Point out that your health challenges make you more vulnerable to the ravages of the disease.
If he balks at your entreaties, tell him that he will have to sleep on the sofa, because you want to live.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have watched just about every show on TV, it seems. Even though there are lots of options now, what with cable and those other streaming services -- and we have them all, it feels like -- I can't find anything I want to watch. We are bored out of our minds. We live in a high-rise apartment building, and we have no backyard. We have nowhere to go during this quarantine. What can we do that will bring us joy? -- Boredom
DEAR BOREDOM: My father used to call the television "the idiot box." Though he enjoyed watching it, he believed that it sucked away our energy and time with few positive results. His recommendation would be to read a book. Have you considered that? If you have books in the house, choose something to read. Make it a shared activity. You can both read at the same time, and talk about what you read with each other.
If you don't have books, go online. You can buy an audiobook to listen to together. Books can transport you into faraway worlds and spark interesting conversations that can bring you closer as they also stimulate your brain. Try it!
DEAR HARRIETTE: My sister and I have a distant relationship -- to put it nicely. When we were kids, she always picked on me. Even after we became adults, she would take her jabs at every possible turn. It got so bad that I stopped calling her. She and I don't live in the same town, so it is only by choice that we talk to each other now. I got tired of her always berating me, so I talk to her only at family get-togethers or on her birthday. That's pretty much it. I'm wondering if I should try to mend that fence now that we have no idea when we will see each other again. I am married with children. She is single and alone. I imagine that she is feeling lonely. How can I mend the fence when so much time has gone by? -- Crossing the Divide
DEAR CROSSING THE DIVIDE: The first step is often the hardest. When a lot of time has gone by, it can seem impossible to get close to someone, even a family member. But that first step is often the hardest, and once you take it, the next will seem easier.
Set an intention for your connection with your sister. Remember that you are adults now, and you do not have to slip into old behaviors. There is absolutely no reason why she should have any dominion over you. Speak to her the way you speak to anyone else, with your own confidence and personality. Do not feel the need to dredge up old feelings. Instead, just be in the moment. Call her and ask her how she's managing. Ask her how she is spending her days. Get her talking. You should also share with her some highlights of your time in quarantine. If you miss her, say as much. Be honest and kind about wanting to have a closer relationship with her. Suggest that you speak more regularly. See if she likes that idea. Take baby steps. And if either of you slips back into old behaviors, take a breath and remind yourself that you are no longer children. You have the power to choose how you will react to whatever is happening before you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Two of my friends have been at a standoff for years, and I'm sick of it. I told each of them that I think it's time to resolve their disagreement. Whatever they do, I don't want to have to listen to them talking about each other's faults anymore. It's like they are stuck in the past, back when they hurt each other's feelings, and they can't let go of that. I know that it can be hard to forgive when bad things happen, but I would hate to see them go to their graves without getting over this. They were very close friends for more than 40 years. A big hiccup in their friendship has led to years now of tight lips. What can I do to help? -- Forgiveness
DEAR HARRIETTE: Have an old-fashioned "talking-to" with each of your friends. Tell them how much you love them and remind them that they used to love each other. Point out your concern that they could leave the planet without making up and how sad that would be. Suggest that they get over their disagreement and decide to forgive each other and move on. Beyond that, tell them that you are unwilling to be in the middle of their feud anymore.
Part of forgiveness starts with the person. They should try to forgive themselves first for whatever bad things they have done in their lives, for any hurt they may have caused others, for any unkind words they have expressed, for any inappropriate actions they may have taken without considering others' welfare. Doing this may soften them, allowing them to forgive each other for whatever transpired between them.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I have been cleaning out my apartment, and I have come across so many books that my family and I no longer need. I don't want to throw them out, though. Some of them are really good children's books. Others are history books and art books that somebody might find interesting. We just don't need them anymore. Since libraries aren't open, I don't know what to do with them. I don't want to keep looking at them in a pile by my door. I live in an apartment building with a bunch of tenants, but I'm not really friends with anyone. Any ideas? -- Book Club
DEAR BOOK CLUB: Books sometimes find their own friends. Why not make a sign that indicates that the books are free for anyone who might want them, and put them in a common area in your building? Wipe them down to ensure that they are not dusty or dirty, and put them in a box or set them up so that the titles are easily visible. If you place them where people can see them -- near the front entrance or by the elevator -- you increase the chances that they will be seen and collected.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is 6 years old, and he recently started calling me by my first name. I am old-fashioned: I want him to call me Mommy. It's like one day he woke up and realized my name isn't actually "Mommy," and he went around the house chanting it. The more I protest, the more he says my name. What should I do? I want to teach him to have good manners. When I was growing up, I would have gotten a spanking for calling my mother by her first name. I am not sure how to handle this. -- A Name
DEAR A NAME: Rather than fighting with your 6-year-old, give him a bit to claim your name. He is learning. It may be a source of fascination to him that his mother has a name other than Mommy. If you stop reacting so much and trying to control him, he will likely calm down all by himself.
When his fascination subsides, you may want to let him know when it is smart to use your proper name. I learned this the hard way when my daughter was about your son's age. She had somehow gotten outside when I was in the doctor's office. The door self-locked, and she was calling out, "Mommy! Mommy!" Since I was certain that my child was playing in the waiting room, I didn't really hear her cries. The building manager rescued her, so all ended up well. What I realized is that in case of emergency, it is much better for a child to call out the mother's name rather than Mommy because every mother's name is Mommy. At that moment, my young daughter learned when to use what name. I hope you never have such a scare, but it is wise to tell your children that in time of need, call out your real name.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend, "Jeff," was recently diagnosed with diabetes. He is single and apparently has not been taking good care of himself. Some other friends and I agreed that we are going to help him get healthy by taking turns making food for him. We all live nearby. I wish we could also teach him how to cook, but now that we have social distancing, it seems like an impossible task. What do you recommend? -- Healthy Tips
DEAR HEALTHY TIPS: It's wonderful that you and your friends are prepared to help Jeff get healthy. It will mean a lot to him, at least during these early days of learning to eat differently, if others are providing him with food. But you are right: In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, he needs to learn to do it for himself.
Consider teaching him to cook with Zoom classes. You can be in your kitchen, and he can be in his. You can read the ingredients with him and go step-by-step through the recipes. You can make dishes together, virtually, while maintaining a healthy distance. The bonus is that it should be fun!
DEAR HARRIETTE: Working from home for all these weeks makes me realize how reliant I had become on service providers like hairdressers and nail technicians. I know that sounds unimportant, given the circumstances, but in my work, I am on Zoom calls every day, all day long. My co-workers can see me, and I am looking a little rough around the edges. I don't really know how to do my hair. And my nails are busted. I tried to redo them, but I have acrylics, and they kind of crumbled. I am what my kids would call a "hot mess." How can I get it together when I really don't have the grooming skills that I need? -- Unkempt
DEAR UNKEMPT: You stand with thousands of other women and men who have come to rely on outside services to keep their appearances in check. For many men, that weekly barbershop appointment has been on hold for months. Same for people who have standing hair or nail appointments. Clearly, you have to pivot to self-care.
Let the internet be your guide. Use these simple instructional words to search for nail removal tips: removing acrylic nails at home safely. The most important word there is "safely." Be patient. If you rush with the nail removal, you can damage your weakened nails. The directions typically say to soak your nails in acetone polish remover for 20 to 30 minutes. Add another 30 if the coating is hard to remove.
For your hair, it all depends on the texture, length and style of your hair. If you can pull it back in a bun or ponytail, you have an easy solution. If you need chemicals to soften your hair or color to dye it, you may want to order those products if you think you can carefully follow the directions. Look online for instructions for doing hair with your texture. You may also want to call your hairstylist. Some salons are offering tutorials for their customers.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My family has planned a vacation for this summer, and we have all been looking forward to it. We rented a house in the Dominican Republic, and about a dozen of us are planning to travel to be together. Now I'm not so sure we are going to be able to go. Who knows when the travel ban will be lifted? But even if it is OK to travel by June, I'm not sure if we will feel safe enough to board planes and travel internationally right after being quarantined at home for so long. What do you think we should do? -- Family Vacation
DEAR FAMILY VACATION: Many people are canceling or postponing big trips because of the uncertainty of the future. As lovely as your trip sounds, it seems unlikely that you will be able to take a big group on this journey in June. Rather than waiting until the last minute, when the airlines are already in crisis mode, you may want to get your money back for now and schedule a trip for next year, when things have settled down more.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I go outside once a week to buy food and go to the pharmacy (when necessary). I don't spend much time outside, and I'm happy to report that there aren't a lot of people outside. What I am noticing, though, is an increase in the number of people who are begging. Many of the people look no different from me or my friends. The other ones are out there, too -- more seasoned beggars who ask for change or a dollar. I am conflicted about what I should give to these people. I know that life is getting tougher for many people, but it's true for me, too. How can I share with some of these people and stay true to my belief that they should figure out how to take care of themselves? -- When to Give
DEAR WHEN TO GIVE: I want to advise you to soften your eyes and your attitude. Whether or not you give people money, it is important for you to gain a better understanding of what you are seeing. Through no fault of their own, millions of people are out of work. Statistics show that most Americans have only a few weeks' worth of savings, which means that many of the more than 12 million people who recently lost their jobs are penniless already. They need food and medicines, just like you. I can only imagine that it is horrifying for many of them to find themselves outside asking for the kindness of strangers at a time when it's scary to be outside at all.
Please look upon them with compassion. That includes the ones who have been hustling for a longer period of time. They deserve our positive energy and sense of humanity.
Who you share your resources with and how much is up to you. Consider walking with a bit of food you can give away or loose change that you can offer when you feel inspired. But also, a kind smile and acknowledgment that you are encountering another human being counts for a lot -- even if you can't give anything more.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.