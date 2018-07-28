DEAR HARRIETTE: My stepmother has never been a welcome member of our family due to her role in my parents' divorce. My siblings and I have never gotten her a present for her birthday or Christmas, and we usually send her a generic birthday or holiday text. Now that we are in our 20s, I brought up the idea of purchasing "Melanie" a gift for her birthday and was met with resistance from my sister, who cannot understand why I'd want to bury the hatchet.
Would buying Melanie a birthday present seem like I've forgiven her for her past? I just don't think it's healthy to drag out drama from decades ago. -- In the Present, Phoenix
DEAR IN THE PRESENT: Congratulations on attempting to turn the page in your family. Whatever occurred years ago is in the past. Your effort to acknowledge your stepmother in the present is smart for everyone. Believe it or not, holding on to grudges is more harmful to those holding on than on the object of their scorn. Letting go and forgiving is liberating for you and everyone else. You all deserve a fresh start. It doesn't mean that you forget the past. It means that you choose to live in the here and now and figure out a way forward, preferably together.
Stay your course. Encourage your siblings to let go of their old wounds and to focus on today. Ask them to follow your lead and view your stepmother in terms of who she is and how she has been involved in your family over time. Make a concerted effort to establish a meaningful bond with her. She will never replace your mother, but she can and should be a positive part of your family dynamic.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Recently, one of my friends broke up with her boyfriend. She claims that since she hasn't been single in a long time, she can do whatever she wants with boys. Her actions have been a little out of control. She is betraying her girlfriends, including me. Every time somebody tells her she has changed, she gets really defensive. I have begun to distance myself from her. She keeps asking me what is wrong, or what she did. I am not sure what to do because I want to simply avoid drama, but I also want her to understand what she is doing. -- Girl 4 Girl, Portland, Oregon
DEAR GIRL 4 GIRL: Your friend is giving you permission to tell her the truth. Do it. This doesn't need to be a prolonged conversation. To protect yourself and avoid drama, as you have said, limit the interaction about this to one main conversation. Agree to speak to your friend. Tell her that you are concerned about her behavior ever since she and her boyfriend broke up. Give her specific examples of things she has done that have been disturbing. Do your best to point to actions that could be directly harmful to your friend as well as those that can and have hurt others. Include how she betrayed you.
Suggest that she get some professional help to work through the pain of her breakup and the reality of her life today. You cannot do this for her, nor can other friends.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My parents have been arguing a lot for the past couple of months. Although they argue, I don't think they would ever consider separating or getting a divorce. I know that it's not my place to say anything, but I am the oldest of four sisters, and I think that my parents need to change. My sisters get upset when my parents fight, and it has been going on for too long. I tried saying something to my mom, but she got defensive and told me I don't know anything about marriage. It's true, I don't -- I have never been married, but I do know that the way they fight is not healthy. Do I try talking to my mom again, or should I get an objective third party involved? -- Worried Daughter, Cincinnati, Ohio
DEAR WORRIED DAUGHTER: Living through this rocky period of your parents' relationship has got to be exhausting and scary. Are there any other family members or close friends nearby? It sounds like you could use an intervention staged by adult loved ones who may be able to reflect to your parents what their feuding is doing to the family. Talk to whomever you feel closest to, and ask for support. While your parents probably won't appreciate at first that you have told their business to others, this is your life, too. You want to protect your siblings and yourself. Make that clear, and work on the intervention now.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm pregnant with my second baby girl. My eldest is 2, and I'm due in September. My husband and I are overjoyed about having our second baby. However, I can't stop thinking about how the attention is going to be off of my toddler. I'm nervous that I'm going to give the newborn all of my attention, and my toddler is not going to feel the affection and love that we gave her when she was an only child. I know that it's something that my husband and I need to be conscious of, but a newborn is such hard work. I'm so excited, but I'm also nervous and scared. How do I give my toddler an equal amount of my attention when the baby is born? -- Soon-to-Be Mother of Two, Pittsburgh
DEAR SOON-TO-BE MOTHER OF TWO: You need help. The reality is that your first child will probably experience some difficulties because she will no longer be the sole recipient of your affection. That's reality. One way that you can ensure that she continues to feel loved and supported is to make a plan that involves support. Have a family member, friend or nanny come in to help you with basic things for the baby and playtime with your eldest child. This will give you a chance to be with each child and get much-needed rest.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106
