DEAR HARRIETTE: What's the best way to tell someone you don't like their gifts? My mom spent a fortune on me for a whole new wardrobe for my new job, and I hate everything. It's not like I'm being picky because they aren't my typical style that I would choose for myself. No, the clothing she bought is literally inappropriate, like the hot pink suit she bought as a statement piece and others that do not fit me and look ridiculous. I tried modeling all of the clothes for her, hoping that she would see that they are not great after all, but she loved them even more. I feel trapped with these clothes and don't want my mother wasting her money because I will never wear them. What do I say? -- Wardrobe Malfunction

DEAR WARDROBE MALFUNCTION: As a grown woman, it is time for you to stand up for yourself and manage this aspect of your relationship with your mother. Thank her for being so generous with you, and ask her to stop buying you clothes. Tell her that you appreciate her intent, but you do not like the clothing that she has bought for you -- and more, that it is inappropriate for work attire. Tell her that you do not want her to waste her money on clothing that you will never wear. Be firm. Ask her to stop. If she continues to buy you clothes, do not accept them.