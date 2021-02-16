DEAR HARRIETTE: Since the pandemic started, my husband has been working at home. He still has his job, thank God, but he hardly ever goes in. I'm so worried that he will end up losing his job. He is already a senior citizen. I can't imagine what he will do if he has to look for work. He has been taking real estate investing courses, but I can't envision him doing that successfully. My husband is not a salesman in any way. He refuses to speak up at work to say he is available for an assignment. In real estate, you have to hustle. It's all about being assertive and putting yourself out there. I know my husband means well, but I think it's unrealistic for him to believe that he will be able to grow a real estate business when he lacks the people skills that go with it. How can I encourage him to make a responsible choice without hurting his feelings? I'm scared to death that we will end up with nothing if he continues down this path. I work, by the way, but I don't make enough money to take care of the both of us. -- Supporting My Man
DEAR SUPPORTING MY MAN: Tread lightly. Since your husband has chosen a second career, you don't want to dash his hopes. Instead, encourage him to role-play with you. What will he be doing if he is in real estate? Ask him to practice on you. How will he pitch to a potential buyer? What would a day look like? Encourage your husband to talk through all of the details of this new line of work so that he can see for himself what it will look like. Let him discover through these conversations whether he believes he has the aptitude for it. Additionally, talk to him about retirement and how you will be able to manage as a family. Do not give up. Keep the conversation going so that you can get to the topics that must be discussed.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I was going through some boxes and things, trying to organize my house, and I came across some old love letters that I had written to a man I used to date many moons ago. While we dated way before I met my husband, I bet that these letters would be disturbing for him to find. I kept them for so long because of the nostalgia. I really loved this man. I think that I should dispose of them, but I'm finding it hard to do. What do you think? -- Letting Go
DEAR LETTING GO: Put yourself in your husband's shoes. How would you feel if you came across some of his old love letters? It's time to shred them, burn them or otherwise safely dispose of them. Live in the present. It's safer and can be more fulfilling.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in a weird position. While most of my friends have lost their jobs, I have seen an uptick in how much work I have to do. My job is secure. My company provides services that are important now, and I am incredibly grateful for this. The problem I am experiencing is that since most of my friends are at home and not working, they want to talk throughout the day and complain about how awful their lives are. I totally get how devastating it is to lose your job, but I do not want to subscribe to the pity party. I don't want to come off as an insensitive friend, but I have no space for endless droning about who did them wrong and how horrible and unfair this is. How can I be there for my friends and maintain my sanity? -- Pariah
DEAR PARIAH: Lead with compassion and clarity. Let your friends know how much you love them and want to support them. Tell them your reality, namely that your company is working now, and your schedule is overflowing. Explain that you cannot talk to them during the day, but you will check in when you can in the evenings and on weekends -- as was likely your routine pre-coronavirus.
Because you already know that your friends are feeling down right now, use technology to send positive messages. Send them group texts featuring fun gifs or emojis. Forward an uplifting quote or funny message that will make them smile. Choose to be positive whenever you communicate with them. Remind them that you love them and want the best for them. If, when you speak, they cannot rise out of their negativity, limit your conversation time. Share your love and words of support, and get off the phone.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am at home with my kids, like everybody is supposed to be. One of the challenges we are having is with the computer. My kids have been doing distance learning, which means that they have to go online to join Zoom classes or other "face-to-face" classes with their teachers, but we have only one computer. That means that sometimes one kid can go to class while the other can't. Plus, I have to do my work from home. I am missing some deadlines because I'm competing with my kids for use of the computer. This is an impossible situation. I need my kids to learn, and I need to work to be able to keep a roof over our heads. What do you recommend? -- One Computer
DEAR ONE COMPUTER: School systems across the country are navigating this new educational front the best they can, but it does have glitches. Many families don't even have one computer in the home or the Wi-Fi necessary to access online classrooms. Some school systems have been providing computers for students, but as you point out, that has not typically meant a computer per child if there is more than one child in a household.
Get in touch with your children's school(s) and share your challenges. I am sure you are not alone. The more data the schools gather about computer usage and needs, the more able they will be to make adjustments that work for the student body and families.
Similarly, you should speak to your supervisor and explain what you are facing with computer use -- and likely internet capacity. Talk about your situation and ask for some flexibility. As long as you are communicating openly, you have a chance of getting everyone to work with you.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I am an event planner. As you might imagine, I have lost all of my contracts because nobody is allowed to have gatherings right now. Since it is unclear when events will be allowed again, I have to figure out what to do to earn a living. I am so worried, it is hard for me to think. I know that people are still going to get married, so eventually weddings will come back. Maybe the corporate events, too. But right now I need to think of something else. Do you have any ideas? -- Pivot Plan
DEAR PIVOT PLAN: In extreme times, we need our creativity more than anything. Think about your clients. Beyond the weddings -- which do need to be delayed -- do any of your corporate clients have the need to create virtual engagements? That seems to be the wave of the future. Spend some time envisioning your clients' needs and how they might be fulfilled by designing events that can occur by using technology to connect others. Develop a proposal that illustrates how you can bring these events to life for them. The more focused and organized you are in your visionary presentation, the more poised you are to keep your clients.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I live in New York City in a big apartment complex. Even though I try to stay in my home as much as I can, I do have to go outside to get groceries and sometimes just to get a little fresh air. The problem I'm having -- which is not new -- is that one of my neighbors seems to wait for me to go outside so that he can stalk me. He always seems to be around when I go outside, trying to help me or talk to me. I don't want him near me -- especially now -- but he doesn't get the hint. I have been backing off from him for years. What can I say now to get him to stay at a safe distance? -- Back Off
DEAR BACK OFF: Now is not the time for subtlety. You have to be strong, clear and direct with this neighbor. Remind him of the rules of interaction as a result of the new coronavirus. You are supposed to stay a minimum of 6 feet away from anyone you encounter at all times. That includes him. It should even include loved ones, by the way.
If you see him approaching you, put your hands out in the gesture of NO, and state loudly that he should not come any further. Ask him to honor the rules of social distancing. Keep moving. Do not talk to him. If you move with haste, he may get the message.
DEAR HARRIETTE: Since we have to stay at home, my husband and I have been purging big-time. We are doing the ultimate spring cleaning. A lot of the stuff we are discarding can just go in the trash, but other things might be of value to others. I just don't know what to do with it. In the past, I would contact the Salvation Army, Goodwill or a local consignment store. What should I do now when most businesses are closed? -- Giveaways
DEAR GIVEAWAYS: My research suggests that you have to check in your hometown to see which of these charitable organizations are accepting donations. Apparently, in some cities, people have been dropping off their belongings in the wrong places, thereby creating dumping grounds that will be of no use to people who need the items. Call any of the organizations to ensure that you can give them your items and how to coordinate. Include local houses of worship. In some instances, there are drop-off times and locations posted. You really do need to check before delivering anything.
You also need to verify with your trash service to ensure that if you decide just to throw the items away that you aren't overly stretching the capacity there either. A solution if you are only allowed a certain amount of trash each day is to spread out your purge so that you don't overload your trash removal, but you still have the opportunity to throw out quite a few things.
DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine, "Mary," went on a rant on social media, saying really unpleasant things about people and even naming them. Obviously, she was upset, but I think this was an unwise thing to do. Who knows who all will see her posts? Plus, the people Mary was talking about don't deserve to be talked about so poorly. I'm sure she is feeling stir crazy from being at home for so long.
In her post, Mary was mad at a couple of friends who hadn't gotten back to her in what she thought was a timely manner while she noticed that they had been communicating with each other back and forth on social media. She felt left out, and she went off on them. I want to step in and get her to cool off and take these posts down. Do you think that I am crossing a line? We are good friends. I would hope that somebody would pull my coattails if I made such a big mistake. -- Having Her Back
DEAR HAVING HER BACK: If you think Mary will hear you, give it a try. Call her and check in. Ask her how she is doing, and let her vent before you get into why you called. She needs to feel heard and supported, so you offer that as a first step.
Once she has said her piece, tell her you have something you want to discuss with her. Point out that you have seen her angry post about your mutual friends. Acknowledge that you understand what she is upset about. Then give context that you wish she would talk to them privately rather than putting her feelings out in the public. Suggest that she take down her post as it could backfire on her if it gets in the wrong hands. Recommend instead that she reach out to her friends and work it out -- or simply let it go.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I can't make any sense of this stimulus plan that was just passed. I feel completely overwhelmed right now, but I know that very soon I should be getting money, which I desperately need so that I don't lose my apartment. Do you know how to figure out how to get the money? I'm told we were promised money for every single American, even people who don't make a lot. Do you know how to get the money? -- Stimulus
DEAR STIMULUS: You are not alone. The bill was passed recently, and the government is working hard to make it clear to everyone how to get the money that has been allocated for them. Just as we are looking at the news on a daily basis to learn the progress of the disease, we also need to be vigilant about tracking this much-needed money.
My research suggests that if you are a current taxpayer, the IRS already has your address and bank account information. If that is so, you should automatically receive a disbursement to that account. To learn more, go to irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payments-what-you-need-to-know.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I had to postpone my wedding because of COVID-19. Just a week before it was scheduled, my city stopped issuing marriage licenses. We had people coming from all over the United States and even a few family members from overseas. Now it's all gone to hell, and we've had to cancel. We lost a bit of money from the venue because of the late notice. I get it. They have to survive, too. But now I don't know what to do. We have no idea when we will be able to get married now. Should I bother setting a new date or just wait until later on in the year to see what happens? I need to tell my guests something. -- New Wedding Date
DEAR NEW WEDDING DATE: I'm sure you don't want to hear this, but the safest solution right now is to postpone your wedding indefinitely. It is risky to book a venue now when we are unclear as to when the quarantining and travel bans will end. You don't want to risk losing another deposit because you chose to place a hold on a space and may have to change that as well. Of course, if a venue is willing to be flexible and work with you on your date without penalizing you if it has to change again, you may want to stake a claim. I would push it out until the end of the year, though, so that you have the best chance of things being settled and clearer as to what we can and cannot do as a culture by then.
I'm so sorry for this delay, but I will say that a marriage that lasts undergoes many hardships. Sadly, yours has started even before you officially say, "I do."
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106