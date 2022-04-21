DEAR HARRIETTE: My friend finally broke up with her neglectful boyfriend, but now she is fully leaning on me for emotional support. I have never known my friend when she was not in a relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend. They were incredibly codependent and toxic. I was pleading with her to leave the relationship for many years, and she finally did it. I thought she would be happier and freer now that it is over, but I feel that the emotional support that she relied on her ex for, she is now relying on me for. I can't handle the pressure, and I'm exhausted. How do I tell her this? -- Co-dependent

DEAR CO-DEPENDENT: You have to speak up and point out to your friend what she is doing. She probably doesn't realize that she has transferred all of her clinginess from her boyfriend to you. You cannot and should not accept it. Instead, redirect your friend to professional help. She needs to process her life, her relationship with her ex and her path forward with someone who is trained to guide her steps.

Be strong and tell her your thoughts. While you are relieved that she is no longer in what seemed to be a toxic relationship, she still bears the scars of what occurred during their time together. As much as you love her, you are incapable of coaching her through this emotionally draining period in her life. Tell her that you do not have the ability to serve in that role for her.

As her friend, you can help her find a therapist. Ask around for referrals. Encourage her to set up a session and give it a try. In your conversations, pivot when she starts to cling too hard. You will have to draw the line in order for her to stop relying on you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A man I'm dating told me that he was initially attracted to me because I looked like his ex-girlfriend. I don't know how to feel about this. He told me it isn't a big deal, but I disagree. This could just mean that he has a type, but it could also mean that he is not over his ex. I'm feeling a little uneasy about this revelation. Is this a red flag? Should I move on? -- Uneasy

DEAR UNEASY: Ask this man why he thought that was a good thing to tell you. Encourage him to talk about his ex so that you can get a sense of who she is, and more, what their relationship was like. How long were they together? When and why did they break up? Gather intel.

Now evaluate your own relationship. What do you like about this guy? What does he like about you? Yes, he may have a type, and you may be it. That isn't a bad thing. It's actually quite common. Besides your appearance, what else is working -- or not -- in this relationship? If it feels good and comfortable, continue. If your sixth sense suggests that something is off, trust your gut.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend's career is flourishing, and she's constantly met with new opportunities. Why doesn't she want to share any of these new opportunities with me? Am I wrong for thinking she should? -- Stingy Friend

DEAR STINGY FRIEND: Step back for a moment and assess what your friend does now and what kinds of opportunities flow to her. Look objectively to see whether you think these opportunities would match your skill set or interests.

Sometimes it can seem rosy when you think about someone else's life. Yes, your friend is doing well. I'm sure she wants you to do well, too. That doesn't mean that the things that come her way are a match for you. If you believe that some leads could be good for you, ask her about them. From a broader perspective, you can ask her if she will pass along opportunities that she thinks are right for you. In that way, you make it clear that you want her support.

What I have learned about referrals is that you have to be very careful about when and how you make them. Being someone's friend should not automatically put them on your referral list. What your friend should be doing when opportunities come to her is to think about who would be best for a particular situation. "Best" includes skill set, attitude, history, reputation, willingness to work and more. Your friend should be considering you -- and anyone else -- based on objective criteria.

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it normal to find yourself becoming increasingly irritated by your significant other? My girlfriend gets on my nerves more than usual these days. What could be the reason? Could this be a sign that we need to break up? -- Always Annoyed

DEAR ALWAYS ANNOYED: Whenever you notice that you are pointing your finger at others a lot, it's a good time to pause and turn your attention toward yourself. Ask yourself: What is my role in this moment? What have I done to create the agitation and irritation that I am experiencing? What can I do to change it?

Focusing on yourself should help you to notice what is going on in your life that may be affecting your relationship. Are you under a lot of stress? Did anything occur between the two of you that upset you that hasn't been addressed?

Think about your interactions of late. What has been different? What have you observed about your significant other's life and stressors? What surrounding circumstances may have led to this heightened irritability?

When you feel like you have some sense of what's going on, approach your girlfriend. State your feelings and how you are uncomfortable and often annoyed. Describe how you find yourself reacting to her in recent days. Ask her what's going on in her life and how she feels about your relationship. Do your best to get an open conversation going where you can get to the bottom of things. Often, outside circumstances can lead to inner challenges. Before you say goodbye, agree to go deeper to figure out what's going on and come up with a solution together.

DEAR HARRIETTE: What is the best way for a disorganized person to practice organization skills? I have tried everything and still manage to lose and misplace certain items. I have a minimal understanding of technology and how to arrange things on my laptop. How do I get better at all this? -- Disorganized

DEAR DISORGANIZED: Some things can be done without technology at all. I'm a big believer in lists. With pen and paper, each day you can record what you need to do and when. Then, throughout the day, you check off items as you complete them. That will keep your tasks organized -- as long as you stay engaged with recording your activities.

In terms of belongings, pick a place where you will promise to put certain things, like a hook at the door for your keys, a cradle by your bed where you put your reading glasses, a filing system where you put your important papers. Color code these files so it's easy to know where things belong. Throw out anything that you are not using. Clutter leads to disorganization. Get rid of anything that isn't serving you.

For the technology part, take a class. There are free classes on YouTube for how to set up your computer and other devices with organization systems that are easy to follow. Invest a few hours into studying this so that you can prepare yourself for success. Finally, you may want to hire an organizational coach to come into your home and help you out. After that initial setup, you can just follow the plan that they've established for you.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My wife and I recently received a note from good friends of ours stating that they are having an in-person wedding for their daughter, but because of COVID-19, we are not invited. They added that if we want to give a gift from the registry, here is the link. I thought that was awfully tacky. I get that we must do things differently because we want to be safe, but how do you not invite someone to a wedding and then ask for a gift? What do you think about that? -- Registry Only

DEAR REGISTRY ONLY: I can imagine that this communication felt insulting to you, even though I'm sure it was not intended in that way. Families are scrambling to try to figure out how to celebrate their loved ones as they begin their new lives together. Even without COVID-19, it was hard to determine whom to invite and whom to leave out. Now the guest list is much shorter as we attempt to preserve people's health. What's off-putting is the direct request for gifts.

It would have been better for them to send a notification that the couple is getting married and provide an address for those who want to send a card or a gift. Better still would have been the hybrid option of having the wedding live-streamed so that everyone could watch. Then it's easier to share registry information.

Saying you are not invited but you can give anyway is a bit insensitive, to say the least. My recommendation is, if you care about the couple getting married and want to support them, send a gift anyway. But it's also perfectly fine to wish them well and move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My neighbors asked if I would water their plants when they went away on a trip a few months ago. I did that for the two weeks they were away. Now they have started traveling a lot more, and they constantly ask me to look after their plants. I am not interested in that job. Once in a while is one thing. Now it's two or three times a month. How can I beg off without seeming like a horrible neighbor? -- Not a Gardner

DEAR NOT A GARDENER: Next time your neighbors are home, talk to them. Tell them you have been happy to support them with their plants, but it has become too big of a responsibility. You are busy and don't always remember. Unlike them, you aren't a natural green thumb. Tell them you are sorry, but you can't manage the duty with their new frequency of need. Give them their key back. That indicates you are not going to be fulfilling that duty anymore. You can recommend that they invest in self-watering systems that are designed to water plants on a timed, intermittent basis.

If they get upset and act like they think you are being unkind, remind them that you have been caring for their plants for months now, something you thought was going to be a one-time thing. Because you care about them, you didn't want to just stop and risk their plants dying. You are speaking up out of respect for them and in recognition of your limitations.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0