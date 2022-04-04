DEAR HARRIETTE: I am watching my friend make poor financial decisions. Recently, she and I sat down and broke down all of her monthly expenses. We came up with a monthly budget that factored in her rent, gas, groceries and everything else she'll need. After we broke it down, she was disappointed in what she would have left for discretionary spending. It's been a month since we did this, and I've already watched her spend what must have been half of her monthly budget on nonessential shopping. Should I say something to her about this? -- Poor Decisions

DEAR POOR DECISIONS: You have done your part by helping your friend see a clear path to making smarter decisions about money based on what she has. Now it is her time to stick to the plan you two designed.

Yes, you can remind her and talk to her about her reality. It can be terribly disappointing to see how far your income does NOT stretch to meet your needs or expectations for your life. Since your friend has largely been living without regard to her means, it could be shocking for her to even make the effort to curtail her spending according to what she actually has.

It is going to take time for her to come to terms with her resources and her life. You can cheerlead and also remind her that financial freedom will come only with discipline. Point out that if she doesn't stop her reckless spending now, she will be broke before the month is out. Resist the temptation to bail her out. If she has to face the consequences of her overspending, it may help her to take greater responsibility for her actions.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a friend with whom I have a superficial relationship. We used to go to college together, but after graduation, we stopped speaking to each other for months.

For my birthday last week, she posted a long, intimate birthday tribute to me on her Instagram page. She called me her best friend in the post. This didn't sit right with me. We don't speak enough for her to consider me her best friend, and she knows that. What could this be about? -- We're Not That Close

DEAR WE'RE NOT THAT CLOSE: Your understanding of closeness may be different from this person's. Perhaps you are closer to her than she is with other friends. Or, if your instinct serves you, there is something else at play.

Question: Is it important enough for you to investigate? I ask because you could just let it go. She may feel some need to declare her allegiance to you on social media. You can simply let it be, not respond and continue on with your life. If you feel it needs to be addressed, however, you could reach out to her and ask to get together and talk. At your meeting, check in on her. Find out what's going on in her life. Tell her that you saw her birthday message to you. While it was sweet, you wonder why she wrote something so intimate when that's not reflective of your friendship. Ask her what's up. Don't expect a revealing answer. But listen for clues and respond appropriately.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother has been looking for a home for months and has finally found an affordable studio apartment. He's excited to move into his own place, and I'm happy for him, but I'm nervous about the neighborhood that he will be living in. I've heard bad things about that neighborhood my whole life, and I don't know what I would do if something happened to him. How can I ensure my brother's safety in this sketchy new neighborhood? He's already signed the lease; is it too late to convince him to back out? -- Worried Sister

DEAR WORRIED SISTER: Call your brother and tell him you need to talk. Express your concerns for his safety in this new neighborhood. Acknowledge how happy you are that he took the initiative and found a place to live, but note that you worry about whether this place is safe. Ask him if he walked around and checked out the area. Encourage him to get the full picture of how the neighborhood is now, given that it has long had a bad reputation.

Please know, however, that even in some "sketchy" neighborhoods, if you treat your neighbors well, they will often look out for you. Rather than trying to convince your brother to break his new lease, encourage him to create bonds with the people who live near him so that he can become a protected and vital new resident.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine is upset with me because I did not hire her as the makeup artist for my wedding, but the truth is that I do not like the way she does other people's makeup. I cannot risk my makeup not looking exactly how I want it -- my wedding is way too special to take that type of risk. How do I tell her this in a nice way? -- Makeup Artist Friend

DEAR MAKEUP ARTIST FRIEND: Tell your friend how much you appreciate her and want her to come and enjoy your wedding -- as a guest. Tell her that you hope she will have a wonderful time just being with those who are attending. In terms of makeup, point out that you are going for a particular look that the other makeup artist specializes in. Assure her that it's nothing personal. You just know what you want for your big day, and that's why you booked this person. If she pushes back and says that she can do that, too, stand firm and let her know that you appreciate her responsiveness, but you have made your decision.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is completely copying my birthday theme and trying to upstage me. Her birthday is exactly one week after mine. I am planning a garden-themed brunch party, and she is planning a flower-themed tea party (basically the exact same theme as mine). Should I say something to her about this? I think she knows that she is copying me, but she didn't think that I would mind this much. -- Friend Copying Me

DEAR FRIEND COPYING ME: Do you know the saying, "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery"? Well, here's proof. I've seen this so many times, and even though you can say something, it's not likely to make a difference, I'm sorry to say. You may want to chalk it up to the fact that you inspired your friend to step up her game. If it's burning you too badly and you can't let it go, say something.

Reach out to your friend. Sit her down and explain that you came up with this birthday party idea and were happy to share with her since she is your best friend. Explain that you were shocked to see that she had copied your idea for her own party. Tell her that this hurt your feelings. Express that it feels like a betrayal to you. Ask her to change her theme in order to give you space to own this lane.

If she refuses -- which is likely -- stop talking about your party plans and just go into execution mode. Make your party everything you hoped it would be, and resist feeling the need to compete with your friend. Don't hold a grudge, either. Just move on.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I got into a verbal argument with a man at a bar, and my boyfriend did not step in to defend me. I feel that as my boyfriend, it is his job to defend my honor at all times. The man did not get physical with me or threaten me in any way, but the simple fact that he was raising his voice at me should have set off my boyfriend. I felt like a fool for being there with him while he just stood there and watched me get disrespected. Is this grounds for a breakup? -- Bar Fight

DEAR BAR FIGHT: Did you talk to your boyfriend about the incident? What did he say his reason was for staying silent? I wonder if he thought that by jumping in, he would ignite an already-dangerous situation. That is not to say he should have let this argument continue without supporting you. It is a potential reason for why he decided to stand down.

I don't know that you should break up over this, but you do need to talk. Ask him what he feels his role is in your relationship, and what he considers his responsibilities to be. Get him to talk about his values and beliefs. Tell him yours. Do not assume that you believe the same things. Use this moment to be crystal clear about what you want from him and how disappointed you were that he did not defend you at the bar.

Sometimes women present themselves as so strong that their partners or others do not think that they need help in any situation. The Superwoman persona that many women adopt can make it confusing for a significant other to feel that there is even space for jumping to their rescue. Know this. That's why you two need to talk so that you can get on the same page about expectations.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've just been fired for the first time in my life. I was fired for something trivial, but I'd rather not explain that in upcoming interviews. Can I lie to potential employers and tell them that I was not fired? From my experience, new employers almost never call the previous job to check. -- White Lie

DEAR WHITE LIE: You do not need to volunteer that you were fired from your job, but it is not smart to lie. Instead, talk about what you learned from the job and how you benefited from working there. If asked why you left, you can say it was time to go. Ultimately, it wasn't the right fit. You are looking for something different for your life and career.

Make sure that you do not include anyone from that job on your references. Instead, choose individuals who will sing your praises rather than someone who might reveal a flaw in your performance or character.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

