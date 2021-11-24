DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a college student and cannot afford to go home for Thanksgiving or Christmas. I didn't really think about it that much when school started because I was so happy to be going to campus. But now I'm pretty much alone. There's going to be a small gathering at school for Thanksgiving for the students who are stranded, so I'm going to that. But I am worried about having to do that twice -- also for Christmas. I wasn't really feeling poor before now, but it's only the poor kids who are having to stay on campus when everybody else is jetting off to be with their families. How can I adopt a better attitude about this? I am grateful to be at college, but I'm feeling down about spending the holidays here. -- Alone

DEAR ALONE: It's time to adopt an optimistic attitude. First, it's great that your school is hosting a Thanksgiving meal. Figure out what you can do to make that moment special. Speak to the organizers and see how you can help. Being of service is one sure way to help you to feel productive and take your mind off of your woes. Commit to paying attention to the students who are there and getting to know people who are new to you. Do not think of them as "poor kids." You don't know their circumstances. Instead, think of them as students who happen to be on campus, just like you.

Among those gathered, find out who will likely be there again at Christmas. Talk to them about what you can do together to make that time more festive. Research holiday activities in the surrounding area. Perhaps you can organize outings with the other students to visit a tree-lighting ceremony, go to a holiday movie or sing carols at a retirement home. What else might be happening there? Take on a leadership role in making the holiday season special for students who are still on campus. Get the college leadership to support your efforts. Trust that if you adopt the attitude of serving those who are there with you, you will feel brighter -- and so will they!

DEAR HARRIETTE: My good friend just broke up with his girlfriend last week. Because the breakup is fresh, I was waiting to make it known that I like him. Next thing you know, another friend of mine has muscled her way in and is trying to claim that spot. Never mind that she knows I like this guy. Everything is awkward now. Should I tell the guy that I like him as more than a friend? Should I wait and see how things unfold? Should I just give up and stay friends? This is so uncomfortable. I just hate high school sometimes. What should I do? -- The Friend

DEAR THE FRIEND: Timing is everything in relationships. You were right not to come on to your friend when he was in a relationship. Now, you have a couple of options. If during your chats you can naturally suggest that the two of you go out some time, go for it. It's not a formal request to date, but it could be an overture that lets him know you are interested.

You can ask your other friend who muscled in what the heck she is doing, just so she knows you are checking her. You can also wait to see how things play out. When someone has just ended a relationship, typically the next couple of people they engage don't last. It may be possible for you to remain the friend for now and see if sparks fly over time.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm not the best at expressing my emotions verbally, and my boyfriend is someone who needs a lot of affirmation. I think I was raised to suppress a lot of my feelings. Certain displays of affection make me cringe. I am not someone who requires a lot of affirmation to feel loved. I show affection through acts of service and quality time, not through words. Every argument we've gotten into so far has been because I wasn't the best at saying exactly how I feel. How can I get better at expressing love verbally? -- Quiet Girlfriend

DEAR QUIET GIRLFRIEND: Start by telling your boyfriend how you naturally communicate. Point out that you prefer to show rather than tell your feelings. Let your boyfriend know that the way you demonstrate your interest and affection is through actions rather than words. Note things that you have done that illustrate this so that he has concrete examples of your interest in him.

Offer to be more verbal since he seems to need that, but don't promise something that will be hard for you to deliver. The two of you have to come to an understanding of each other and what makes each of you tick. You can strive to say out loud how you feel about him more often. In turn, he needs to be more observant of your actions and notice when you do things that show how much you care.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm from a pretty rough neighborhood in Detroit. I'm a part of a mentee program that accepts troubled youth and helps them get into a college of their choice. Since the beginning of high school, I've watched many of my fellow mentees fall victim to gun violence, and it's taking a toll on me. I'm starting to feel like there's nothing I can do to escape this cycle even though I've gotten into a good college. A classmate from my college was shot and killed not too long ago. How do you suggest I avoid falling victim to the same violence? I think I'm one of those people trouble seems to follow. -- Mentee

DEAR MENTEE: First, I want to acknowledge your pain and fear. They are real and warranted, given what you have described about your peers. You have every reason to be concerned about your fate.

At the same time, you cannot allow the perils of the streets to snuff out the potential before you. Start by adjusting your mindset. Focus your attention on what you want for your life. Write it down and get crystal clear on where you are headed. Now think about what it will take to get there. Talk to an adviser from your mentorship program to help you outline a roadmap to success.

Look around for like-minded people who share your interests, and cultivate relationships with them. Do your best to stay out of the streets and away from the people, places and things that may have gotten you into trouble in the past. If that means not going home for a while, follow your gut. You may need to build a new life in a new place with new people. While danger is not limited to your neighborhood in Detroit, it may be that time away for now may give you the space to redefine your life, your values and the company you keep.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was invited on a trip but excluded from most activities. I think I was just invited so the hotel would be cheaper. I confronted the group that invited me, and they completely denied it. They tried to tell me that the only reason I wasn't invited to do things was because they "didn't think I seemed interested." I'm hurt and irritated, and at this point, I want my money back. I know there isn't much that I can do because the trip has come and gone, but I feel wronged, and I can't really let it go. Is there anything I can do at this point? -- Dragged Along

DEAR DRAGGED ALONG: Who organized this trip? Do some digging to figure out who to even ask for a refund. If it is a business that sets up tours, you are in luck. You can approach the owner of the business, lodge your complaints and request a refund. If you do not receive one, you can threaten to post negative comments on Yelp, their website and other social media channels. Make it clear that you do not appreciate the way that you were treated, and if they do not give you your money back, you will let as many people as possible know about their bad business practices.

DEAR HARRIETTE: A friend of mine borrowed my paint sprayer about a month ago. My paint sprayer was very expensive -- about $300 -- and I've only used it once. About two weeks later, he told me his wife filed for a divorce. How do I delicately ask for my property back in this situation? Should I ask him or his wife? I am not sure who has it now. -- Need It Back

DEAR NEED IT BACK: Your friend borrowed your paint sprayer. He is the one responsible for giving it back to you. Ask him right away to return it. That transaction should be simple and straightforward.

The impending divorce is a completely different matter. Be a good listener on this point. Do your best not to take sides. Ask your friend how he is doing and if he needs anything. Do not pass judgment on what's going on between the two of them. Divorces can be messy, and friends often take sides. If you were friendly with both of them, do your best to stay neutral. Also, stay out of the details to the best of your ability. This truly is their business, not yours.

Your paint sprayer, on the other hand, is totally your business. Get it back before they start divvying things up and it gets lost in the shuffle.

